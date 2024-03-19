EA Angle
- Experts
- Hong Ling Mu
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
The concept implemented by this EA is very genuine, and give consistent result across many pairs, although I should find unique parameters which is suitable for every pair
Accetti la politica del sito e le condizioni d’uso
Consenti l'uso dei cookie per accedere al sito MQL5.com.
Abilita le impostazioni necessarie nel browser, altrimenti non sarà possibile accedere.
The concept implemented by this EA is very genuine, and give consistent result across many pairs, although I should find unique parameters which is suitable for every pair