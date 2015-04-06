Juancho Markets

In the fast-paced and ever-evolving world of forex trading, automation has become an essential tool for maximizing efficiency and precision. We are pleased to introduce a trading robot specifically designed to operate on the USD/CAD currency pair within the 15-minute (M15) timeframe, utilizing the MetaTrader platform.

Key Features of the Trading Robot:

  1. Trading Algorithm: This robot employs an advanced algorithm that combines technical analysis and market behavior patterns to identify trading opportunities in the USD/CAD pair. The algorithm is optimized for the 15-minute timeframe, allowing for quick adaptation to changing market conditions.

  2. Implemented Strategies:

    • Scalping: Takes advantage of small price movements to achieve quick profits.
    • Trend Following: Identifies and follows market trends to maximize profit opportunities.
    • Technical Indicators: Utilizes indicators such as RSI, MACD, and moving averages to make informed trading decisions.

  3. Risk Management: Incorporates risk management strategies such as stop-loss and take-profit orders to protect capital and secure profits. Additionally, it adjusts position sizes based on market volatility and available capital.

  4. Backtesting and Optimization: Before deployment, the robot undergoes rigorous testing and optimization using historical data for the USD/CAD pair. This ensures the algorithm is robust and capable of handling various market conditions.

  5. User Interface: The MetaTrader interface allows for easy configuration and monitoring of the robot. Users can adjust parameters such as position sizes, stop-loss and take-profit levels, and the technical indicators used.

Recommendations:

  • Currency pair: USCAD
  • Timeframe: M15
  • Minimum deposit: $50
  • Account type: ECN
  • Brokers recomended: IC Markets, Pepperstone.


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Experts
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Afsal Meerankutty
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Universal Indicator EA, your ultimate solution to automate your trading strategy without any coding requirements. This powerful expert advisor is designed to work with any indicator that gives Buy and Sell Signals, making it a versatile tool for traders of all levels. With Universal Indicator EA, you can easily read signals from both Indicator Buffers and Objects on the Chart. You can also test your indicator on the demo account before purchasing to ensure that the EA is compatible with your ind
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UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
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