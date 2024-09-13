Malaysia SNR Levels and Storyline MTF

This is Multiple Timeframe of Malaysia SNR Levels and Storyline. The single timeframe version here

Features:

+ Display level on multiple timeframe (higher or lower)

+ Turn on/off level on timeframe

+ Alert when price touch level

1. if high > resistance level but close of candle < resistance level , this level become unfresh - Name of level will have "(m)" meaning mitigated

if close of candle > resistance level , this level become invalid and can be removed in chart (there is setting for keep/remove invalid level on chart. Defaule is remove)

and vice versal with support level

2. Alert will trigger just once time per candle

Settings:

+ Which TF should show in default

+ Lookback bar (Calculate history bar. Don't put it higher than 1000 because of performance)

+ Classical Level settings

+ GAP level settings

+ Flipped settings

+ Notification settings

Strategy with SnR here


Recommended products
Heiken Ashi and Heiken Ashi Smoothed MA MT5
Ku Chuan Lien
5 (1)
Indicators
Heiken Ashi Smoothed Strategy is a very simple but powerful system to get forex market trend direction. This indicator is actually 2 indicators in 1 pack, Heiken Ashi and Heiken Ashi Smoothed Moving Average both included. Because HA (Heiken Ashi) and HAS (Heiken Ashi Smoothed) are calculated in the same one system event with necessary buffers and loop only, so it is the FAST, OPTIMIZED and EFFICIENT HA having the combined indicator of MetaTrader 5. You can choose to display HA and HAS in the sam
Break Pullback
Arief
Indicators
Smart Multi-Layer Breakout & Pullback Detector for MetaTrader 5 "Smart Simple Fast!" Are you tired of missing high-probability breakout entries? Are you spending hours scanning multiple charts, trying to align breakouts with trend direction and currency momentum — only to miss the move? Break Pullback solves all of that in one indicator. What Is Break Pullback? Break Pullback is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator built specifically for traders who trade market structure, breakouts, an
RSI Divergence with FVG Signal
Cao Minh Quang
Indicators
The RSI Divergence + FVG Signal indicator combines Relative Strength Index (RSI) Divergence with Fair Value Gap (FVG) detection to generate high-probability buy and sell signals based on both momentum shifts and institutional imbalance zones. Core Features: RSI Divergence Detection : Identifies both regular and hidden bullish/bearish divergences between price and RSI. Divergences indicate potential trend reversals or continuation. FVG Zone Recognition : Detects Fair Value Gaps (imbalances caused
Fractals
Mikhail Nazarenko
Indicators
The Fractals indicator displays on the chart only fractals with the specified parameters in the indicator settings. This allows you to more accurately record a trend reversal, excluding false reversals. According to the classical definition of a fractal, it is a candlestick - an extremum on the chart, which was not crossed by the price of 2 candles before and 2 candles after the appearance of a fractal candle. This indicator provides the ability to adjust the number of candles before and after t
Harmonic Patterns by ZZ MT5
Mykola Khandus
Indicators
Overview Harmonic Patterns MT5 is a technical analysis indicator designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It identifies and displays harmonic price patterns, such as Butterfly, Cypher, Crab, Bat, Shark, and Gartley, in both bullish and bearish directions. The indicator calculates key price levels, including entry, stop loss, and three take-profit levels, to assist traders in analyzing market movements. Visual elements and customizable alerts enhance usability on the chart. Features Detects six ha
Bober Real MT5
Arnold Bobrinskii
4.88 (16)
Experts
Bober Real MT5 is a fully automatic Forex trading Expert Advisor. This robot was made in 2014 year and did a lot of profitbale trades during this period. So far over 7000% growth on my personal account. There was many updates but 2019 update is the best one. The robot can run on any instrument, but the results are better with EURGBP, GBPUSD, on the M5 timeframe. Robot doesn't show good results in tester or live account if you run incorrect sets. Set files for Live accounts availible only for cu
RBreaker
Zhong Long Wu
Indicators
RBreaker Gold Indicators is a short-term intraday trading strategy for gold futures that combines trend following and intraday reversal approaches. It not only captures profits during trending markets but also enables timely profit-taking and counter-trend trading during market reversals. This strategy has been ranked among the top ten most profitable trading strategies by the American magazine   Futures Truth   for 15 consecutive years. It boasts a long lifecycle and remains widely used and st
Terra Infinity
Ivan Simonika
Indicators
Terra Infinity is a flat indicator. This improved version of the CalcFlat indicator has three additional lines that significantly increase its effectiveness. Unlike its predecessor with two static levels, Terra Infinity adds three dynamic lines above the main histogram, which are interpreted as follows: base signal line, minimum signal line, maximum signal line. These lines are formed using the additional parameter Avg, which is the average value of the histogram. Averaging produces a line cl
Advanced Price Flow Analytics 8
Rafael Vasili
Indicators
DAILY OH/OL SDEV QUANT MODEL - STATISTICAL TRADING WITH PRECISION RISK MANAGEMENT TRADE WITH MATHEMATICAL CERTAINTY - KNOW YOUR EXACT STOP-LOSS AND TAKE-PROFIT BEFORE YOU ENTER This indicator analyzes 5,000+ days of price history to give you: Exact entry levels (sigma bands locked at daily open) Exact stop-loss distance (from M
APEX Multi Market Scanner and Analyzer
Mario El Kallab
Indicators
Multi-market, multi-timeframe scanner that grades trend, location & momentum into one 0-100 Trade Score — with adaptive regime detection and built-in noise filters. Scans 10 symbols across Forex, Crypto, Indices, Metals & Oil at once. Full Description APEX Multi-Market Scanner — Stop Flipping Charts. See the Whole Market at Once. APEX is a professional-grade dashboard that scans up to 10 symbols simultaneously — Forex majors/minors, Crypto, Indices, Gold, Silver, and Oil — and reduces everythin
Supply Demand Ranger
Krzysztof Janusz Stankiewic
5 (4)
Indicators
The indicator draws supply and demand zones. The zone timeframe can be set independently of the chart timeframe. For instance, it is possible to set M5 zones on an H4 chart. The importance of zones can be adjusted using the zone strength parameter. Demand zones are displayed if at least one candle in the range of the zone is entirely above the zone. Similarly, supply zones are displayed if at least one candle within the zone is entirely below the zone.
Has rsi signal
Evgenii Savinov
Indicators
HAS RSI Signal — Professional Trend Indicator with SL/TP Calculation HAS RSI Signal is a powerful trading tool that combines time-tested classics with modern noise-filtering algorithms. The indicator analyzes the market through the prism of Heiken Ashi Smoothed candles and the RSI oscillator, providing clear entry signals at trend reversals or when exiting overbought/oversold zones. Key Advantages: Double Filtration: Using Heiken Ashi Smoothed eliminates market "noise," while RSI confirms the mo
Naturu
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Indicators
'Naturu' is a manual indicator that uses nature’s symmetry as its algorithm. Master the market with a simple strategy and hidden wisdom!   This is a manual indicator and contains features that are not supported by the MetaTrader testing environment When you load the indicator, you’ll see two lines—Top and Bottom. Click once on a line to activate it. To move it, simply click on the candlestick where you want it placed. You define a high point and a low point, and the indicator then calculates
Heikin Ashi RSI Oscillator
TECHAURORA - FZCO
Indicators
Let us introduce the Heikin Ashi RSI Oscillator! This indicator combines the concepts of Heikin Ashi candles with the RSI (Relative Strength Index) to produce an oscillator-like format that can be used to filter out some of the noise associated with standard RSI readings. This provides traders with a smoother representation of market conditions. Here are some articles to read more about the RSI and Heikin Ashi candles: https://www.investopedia.com/terms/r/rsi.asp https://www.investopedia.com/ter
Undertow Divergence Scanner
Noel Anjao Alube
Indicators
Undertow — Hidden Delta Divergence Scanner See the current beneath the surface before price turns. Every chart shows you where price has been. Undertow shows you what's actually pushing it there — and, more importantly, when that push has quietly reversed while price hasn't caught up yet. Undertow is a professional MT5 indicator built around Cumulative Volume Delta — the running difference between estimated buying pressure and selling pressure on every single bar. Instead of just plotting that l
Divergence Matrix Pro
The Hung Ngo
Indicators
Divergence Matrix Pro for MetaTrader 5 Divergence Matrix Pro is a confirmed multi-oscillator divergence indicator for MetaTrader 5. It detects regular and hidden divergence between price and selected oscillators, then presents the confirmed structure through divergence lines, pivot labels, action markers, an optional current-timeframe Matrix Panel and optional alerts. The indicator is an analysis and confirmation tool. It does not open or close trades, and the signal score is not a win rate or a
PipFinite Trend PRO MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.84 (560)
Indicators
Breakthrough Solution For Trend Trading And Filtering With All Important Features Built Inside One Tool! Trend PRO's smart algorithm detects the trend, filters out market noise and gives entry signals with exit levels. The new features with enhanced rules for statistical calculation improved the overall performance of this indicator. Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Trend Pro, please visit www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/713938 The Powerful Expert Advisor Version Automatin
Advanced 4xZeovo MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Ismail
Indicators
Advanced 4xZeovo MT5 Indicator (MetaTrader 5)   Product Description  4xZeovo is a powerful trading indicator system monitoring 24/7 financial markets. Metatrader5 tool designed to find the best buying/selling opportunities and notifies the user.    Making life easy for traders in helping with the two most difficult decisions with the use of advanced innovate trading indicators aiming to encourage users to hold the winning positions and take profit at the best times.    Equipped with a unique tra
Equity Monitor Pro MT5
Samuel Mark Jackson
Utilities
# Equity Monitor Pro  ## Short Description Equity Monitor Pro is a professional equity p**Equity Monitor Pro** is a powerful risk management tool that automatically protects your trading account by monitoring equity levels and enforcing prop firm style rules. Whether you're taking an FTMO challenge, trading a funded account, or just want to protect your capital, this EA runs silently alongside your trading strategy and takes action when it matters most. Protection tool designed for prop firm
Currency Strength Lines
Augusto Martins Lopes
Indicators
Indicador de Força da Moeda para MetaTrader 5 Este indicador analisa a força relativa das principais moedas forex, fornecendo uma representação visual clara de quais moedas estão ganhando ou perdendo força em comparação com outras. Ele avalia os principais pares de moedas (EUR, USD, GBP, JPY, AUD, NZD, CAD, CHF) e calcula a força usando métodos como RSI ou ROC, dependendo da configuração selecionada. Os resultados são exibidos como linhas separadas para cada moeda, facilitando a identificação de
Fractal Pattern Reader
Ragil Atwindra Syamsudin
Indicators
Fractal Pattern Reader is an advanced multi-timeframe indicator that detects fractal alignments, divergences, and confluence zones across 5 timeframes simultaneously. It automatically calculates Entry, SL, and TP levels to spot high-probability setups. Key Features Multi-Timeframe Tracking: Simultaneously analyzes 5 distinct timeframes: Higher Timeframe 1 (Main Bias), Higher Timeframe 2 (Trend Confirmation), MTF (Supply/Demand Zone), and two Lower Timeframes (Trigger and Execution) . Smart Patt
GoldPro Max
Taher Ahmed Mohamed Taha Elshafei
Indicators
GOLDPRO MAX Advanced Multi-Timeframe and Smart Money Market Analysis for MetaTrader 5 GoldPro Max is a professional market analysis indicator for MetaTrader 5 designed to help traders study market direction, price structure, liquidity, market imbalance and potential trading areas from multiple perspectives. The indicator combines Multi-Timeframe Analysis, Smart Money Concepts, Market Structure, Liquidity Analysis, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps, Premium and Discount analysis, Smart Analytical Eng
IPDA and PD Ranges
Thank-god Avwerosuoghene Odukudu
Indicators
IPDA AND PD RANGES. Interbank Price Delivery Algorithm (IPDA) Range Liquidity and trades in the FX market take place in a decentralized manner as banks, brokers and electronic communication networks (ECNs) interact with one another to set prices. In FX, and ECN is a trading platform or electronic broker that hosts bids and offers and transmit them to users worldwide. ECN broadcasts a price around the world as various participants leave orders to buy and sell. Banks provide streaming prices base
Wedge Pattern MT5
Sathit Sukhirun
Indicators
This indicator acts as an advanced chart analysis assistant for traders who love trading Chart Patterns. It is designed to reduce the burden of visual analysis and increase accuracy in making a profit. Main features of this indicator from a practical usage perspective: 1. Automated Pattern Detection Saves time and reduces bias: You don't need to manually draw trendlines. The indicator will search for price swings (Pivot High/Low) and automatically draw Rising Wedge and Falling Wedge structures w
TradeAQ
Guo Sheng Zhao
Indicators
LuoMo Volume & Price Structure 8.98 A multi-function chart indicator for   MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 , designed to display key volume, volatility, sentiment, and price-structure information directly on the main chart. Main Features Volume and price-based Support & Resistance Volume spike and exhaustion signals ATR volatility expansion alerts Volume Profile with HVN and LVN Bullish and bearish sentiment distribution Developing or fixed POC VAH and VAL levels Supply and Demand zones Volume-wei
Mega Indicator MT5
Szymon Palczynski
Indicators
Price reach indicator. It also serves as the perfect term for supports and resistance. I use it in two experts. The basic tool for professional trading. The indicator analyzes the last 500 bar and uses this to determine the levels ( but it doesn't predict the future ) . Personally, I use it on TF H1.  It is very simple. Four lines on chart and that's all. Only two input parameters.  Thousands of indicators. Why this? Is good ? No! Is very good. Please test the indicator prior to purchasing. You
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Indicators
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
Maximum Trend Arrows OT MT5
Mulweli Valdaz Makulana
Indicators
STRICTLY FOR BOOM INDEX ONLY!!!!! Here I bring the Maximum Trend Arrows OT1.0 MT5 indicator. This indicator is made up of a combination of different trend indicators for entries and exits, for entries an orange arrow will paint on the chart below the current market and a red flag for closing of trades and it produces buy arrows only. When the orange arrow appears, it will appear along with it's sound to notify you. The 1H timeframe is recommended, don't use it anywhere else than on the 1H timefr
Magic KAMA System
Sigit Hariyono
Indicators
Magic KAMA System is a trading system based on Kaufman's Adaptive Moving Average (KAMA), with several other indicators as filters. This algorithm provides highly reliable entry points, and its simple settings allow it to be used for any symbol and trading style. Settings for notification alerts and SL/TP multiples of the ATR are included, making it flexible enough to handle market fluctuations. Similarly, settings for all indicators used are customizable. Signals are generated at the closing of
Potential Reversal Price
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicators
Potential Reversal Price (PRP) Indicator - Ultimate Sniper Entries for XAUUSD Discounted   Price   !!     Secure your lifetime access   now   before it switches to   subscription-only ! Welcome to the Potential Reversal Price (PRP) Indicator , your ultimate trading tool designed to catch high-probability market reversals with extreme precision. Built for serious traders who demand accuracy, the PRP Indicator combines advanced market structure analysis with momentum exhaustion to pinpoint the exa
Buyers of this product also purchase
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (11)
Indicators
Trend Sniper X is a multi-timeframe trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5 that helps traders identify trend direction and potential reversal points with clarity and precision. Price Information: The current price is promotional and is subject to change as upcoming updates and new features are released. Code2Profit Channel Master the Market with Multi-Timeframe Analysis! How to Maximize Your Win Rate with Trend Sniper X: Key Rules & Session Tips Technical Specifications Platform MetaTrader 5
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (94)
Indicators
From time to time, I trade using this system myself. Check out my manual BOMBER trading on a live account— LIVE SIGNAL Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk"
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Indicators
The legend is back! Entry Points Pro 10. A relaunch of the legendary indicator that held a Top-3 spot on the MQL5 Market for 3 years. Hundreds of rave reviews (589 across two versions), thousands of traders use it every day, 31,000+ demo downloads  across   MT4   +   MT5 . I have read every one of your reviews from the past five years — and instead of promises, I built the answers into version 10. From an author who has been in the market since 1999 and values honesty, his reputation and his cli
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (6)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Indicators
The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (2)
Indicators
The SUPERHERO indicator is a multi-currency trading system designed on an "all-inclusive" basis. The indicator independently analyzes the market and provides signals on when to open and close trades. It uses Stop Loss and Take Profit orders. The R:R ratio is 1:1. From time to time, I personally trade based on this system's signals, and here are the results I get—   LIVE SIGNAL This system can send push notifications to your smartphone, so you can place trades "on the go" without needing to be ti
Session High Low Lines
Rostyslav Hrytsai
Indicators
Session High Low Lines Indicator that plots key intraday reference levels directly on the chart: the previous day's high/low and the current day's high/low, updated automatically as the new day forms. An optional previous week high/low can also be displayed. These levels are widely used as reference points for potential support and resistance zones, breakout confirmation, and range context during a trading session. Features Previous day High/Low lines Current day High/Low lines (updates in real
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Indicators
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Indicators
Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
SR Liquidity MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (2)
Indicators
SR Liquidity   is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that dr
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Indicators
Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Latest News : Version 1.64 has been released, All trades now have a Stop Loss placed behind the relevant Support/Resistance zones. The Smart Close function has also been improved to increase the EA’s performance in this version. Since August 9, the live signal has been running on Version 1.64. Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.53 (15)
Indicators
Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
ZAB Supply Demand MTF
Mr Adisorn Mayang
Indicators
ZAB Supply Demand MTF automatically detects institutional supply and demand zones across up to 9 timeframes and draws them directly on your chart. Based on Sam Seiden's methodology, this indicator identifies the exact zones where banks and institutions placed their orders. Why This Indicator? Unlike basic support/resistance tools, ZAB Supply Demand MTF classifies every zone by its formation pattern and merges overlapping zones from different timeframes into high-probability confluence areas. Key
Weltrade Spike Sentinel
Batsirayi L Marango
5 (1)
Indicators
Introducing Indicator for PainX and GainX Indices Traders on Weltrade Get ready to experience the power of trading with our indicator, specifically designed for Weltrade   broker's PainX and GainX Indices.  Advanced Strategies for Unbeatable Insights Our indicator employs sophisticated strategies to analyze market trends, pinpointing optimal entry and exit points.  Optimized for Maximum Performance To ensure optimal results, our indicator is carefully calibrated for 5-minute timeframe charts on
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (7)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Breakout PRO   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout b
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
Ziva LSE Pro
Hassan Abdullah Hassan Al Balushi
Indicators
ZIVA LSE Pro: Trade the Flow, Not the Noise ZIVA LSE Pro was developed around a simple belief: professional traders do not need more random signals; they need better context. This workflow reflects the ZIVA approach to filtering market noise and focusing on the liquidity and structural mechanics that influence price behavior. Most indicators treat the market like a static picture. ZIVA LSE Pro is built to read it as a dynamic environment where liquidity, structure, volatility, and execution con
Gem SIGNAL
Shengzu Zhong
5 (1)
Indicators
GEM Signal Pro GEM Signal Pro is a trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed for traders who want clearer signals, more structured trade setups, and practical risk management directly on the chart. Instead of showing only a simple arrow, GEM Signal Pro helps present the full trade idea in a cleaner and more readable way. When conditions are confirmed, the indicator can display the entry price, stop loss, and take profit targets on the chart, helping traders review the setup more effic
CRT Ghost Candle HTF Fractal
Ravi Gurung
4 (2)
Indicators
CRT Multi-Timeframe Market Structure & Liquidity Sweep Indicator Non-Repainting | Multi-Asset | MT4 Version Available A single entry taken without higher timeframe context can cost more than this entire toolkit. That is the exact problem CRT Ghost Candle HTF Fractal was built to remove. On August 26, 2026, the price adjusts from $129 to $149 . The $20 difference after that date will never be as expensive as one blind trade, but there is no reason you should pay it. Secure the complete structure
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Indicators
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
PrimeScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
PrimeScalping is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or e
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
4.96 (24)
Indicators
RelicusRoad Pro: Quantitative Market Operating System 70% OFF LIFETIME ACCESS (LIMITED TIME) - JOIN 2,000+ TRADERS Why do most traders fail even with "perfect" indicators? Because they trade Single Concepts in a vacuum. A signal without context is a gamble. To win consistently, you need CONFLUENCE . RelicusRoad Pro is not a simple arrow indicator. It is a complete Quantitative Market Ecosystem . It maps the "Fair Value Road" price travels on, distinguishing between random noise and true structur
Volume flow Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT4  HERE Here our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis  Master Edition is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to visualize market structure through the lens of volume and money flow. Unlike standard volume indicators, this tool displays a Daily Volume Profile
South African Sniper Indicator
Joel Malebana
5 (1)
Indicators
Introducing the South African Sniper Indicator Created by a dedicated team of South African traders with years of profitable experience in the financial markets, the South African Sniper Indicator is designed to give traders a sharp edge — combining simplicity, precision, and power in one tool. This is a plug-and-play indicator for MT5, built to deliver accurate BUY and SELL (Sniper Entry) signals — complete with target levels and automated trailing stops. Whether you trade forex, indice
Gold Signal Pro with Auto TP SL
Genki Andou
3.8 (5)
Indicators
KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT5) — 7-Layer Filter, Auto TP/SL, Quality Score & Signal History Save | Complete XAUUSD Trading System No repaint in real time. The moment a signal appears, the arrow, entry, TP and SL are locked on the spot and never move afterward. What you trade is this real-time signal. And in v7.20, every signal that is actually sent is auto-saved and restored exactly after restart. BUYER BONUS Buy the lifetime license and receive AI Zone Radar (
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Indicators
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
More from author
ICT interbank price delivery algorithm for MT4
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
This script automatically calculates and updates ICT's daily IPDA look back time intervals and their respective discount / equilibrium / premium, so you don't have to :) IPDA stands for Interbank Price Delivery Algorithm. Said algorithm appears to be referencing the past 20, 40, and 60 days intervals as points of reference to define ranges and related PD arrays. Intraday traders can find most value in the 20 Day Look Back box, by observing imbalances and points of interest. Longer term traders c
SV Squeeze momentun with BB and Keltner channel
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
This is addition of  Effective SV squeeze momentum  that add bolliger band and Keltner channel to chart window.  Squeeze momentum introduced by “John Carter”, the squeeze indicator for MT5 represents a volatility-based tool. Regardless, we can also consider the squeeze indicator as a momentum indicator, as many traders use it to identify the direction and strength of price moves. In fact, the Tradingview  squeeze indicator shows when a financial instrument is willing to change from a trending ma
FREE
Protected highs lows and trend detected MT4
Minh Truong Pham
5 (2)
Indicators
This indicator presents an alternative approach to identify Market Structure. The logic used is derived from learning material created by   DaveTeaches (on X) Upgrade v1.10: add option to put protected high/low value to buffer (figure 11, 12) When quantifying Market Structure, it is common to use fractal highs and lows to identify "significant" swing pivots. When price closes through these pivots, we may identify a Market Structure Shift (MSS) for reversals or a Break of Structure (BOS) for co
Bheurekso Pattern with Alert
Minh Truong Pham
2 (1)
Indicators
The Bheurekso Pattern Indicator for MT5 helps traders automatically identify candlestick pattern that formed on the chart base on some japanese candle pattern and other indicator to improve accurate. This indicator scans all candles, recognizes and then displays any candle patterns formed on the chart. The candle displayed can be Bullish or Bearish Engulfing, Bullish or Bearish Harami, and so on. There are some free version now but almost that is repaint and lack off alert function. With this ve
Bolligerband RSI ADX advance auto trade
Minh Truong Pham
2.5 (2)
Experts
This is a Forex Scalping Trading Sytem based on the Bollinger Bands.  Pairs:Major Time frame: 1M or higher. Spread max:0,0001.  Indicators (just suggestion) Bollinger bands (20, 2); ADX (14 period); RSI   (7 period ). Y ou should only trade this system between 2am to 5am EST, 8am to 12am EST and 7.30pm to 10pm EST. Do not scalp 30 minutes before a orange or red news  report and not for a hour afterwards.   Setup: is for price to move above the lower or lower Bollinger Bands, RSI raise above the
FREE
Liquidity Swings for MT5
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
The liquidity swings indicator highlights swing areas with existent trading activity. The number of times price revisited a swing area is highlighted by a zone delimiting the swing areas. Additionally, the accumulated volume within swing areas is highlighted by labels on the chart. An option to filter out swing areas with volume/counts not reaching a user-set threshold is also included. This indicator by its very nature is not real-time and is meant for descriptive analysis alongside other com
Breaker Blocks with Signals MT5
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
The Breaker Blocks with Signals indicator aims to highlight a complete methodology based on breaker blocks. Breakout signals between the price and breaker blocks are highlighted and premium/discount swing levels are included to provide potential take profit/stop loss levels. This script also includes alerts for each signal highlighted.   SETTINGS   Breaker Blocks Length: Sensitivity of the detected swings used to construct breaker blocks. Higher values will return longer term break
Support and Resistance AI by K clustering MT4
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
OVERVIEW K-means is a clustering algorithm commonly used in machine learning to group data points into distinct clusters based on their similarities. While K-means is not typically used directly for identifying support and resistance levels in financial markets, it can serve as a tool in a broader analysis approach. Support and resistance levels are price levels in financial markets where the price tends to react or reverse. Support is a level where the price tends to stop falling and m
Smart Market structure concept MT4 version
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
All about Smart Money Concepts Strategy: Market struture: internal or swing BOS, CHoCH; Orderblock; Liquity equal; Fair Value Gap with Consequent encroachment, Balanced price range; Level with Previous month, week, day level or in day level (PMH, PWH, PDH, HOD); BuySell Stops Liquidity (BSL, SSL); Liquidity Void Long Wicks; Premium and Discount; Candle pattern ... "Smart Money Concepts" ( SMC ) is a fairly new yet widely used term amongst price action traders looking to more accurately navigate
Trendlines with Breaks MT4
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
The indicator   returning pivot point based trendlines with highlighted breakouts . Trendline caculated by pivot point and other clue are ATR, Stdev.   The indicator also includes integrated alerts for  trendlines  breakouts   and foward message to Telegram channel or group if you want. Settings ·            Lookback bar: Default 200 is number of bar caculate when init indicator. ·            Length:  Pivot points  period ·            Slope Calculation Method: Determines how this lope is calcula
Real SMC same with Lux method
Minh Truong Pham
4 (2)
Indicators
This all-in-one indicator displays real-time market structure (internal & swing BOS / CHoCH), order blocks, premium & discount zones, equal highs & lows, and much more...allowing traders to automatically mark up their charts with widely used price action methodologies. Following the release of our Fair Value Gap script, we received numerous requests from our community to release more features in the same category. //------------------------------------// Version 1.x has missing functions + PDAr
Breaker Blocks with Signals
Minh Truong Pham
3 (2)
Indicators
The Breaker Blocks with Signals indicator aims to highlight a complete methodology based on breaker blocks. Breakout signals between the price and breaker blocks are highlighted and premium/discount swing levels are included to provide potential take profit/stop loss levels. This script also includes alerts for each signal highlighted.   SETTINGS   Breaker Blocks Length: Sensitivity of the detected swings used to construct breaker blocks. Higher values will return longer term break
ICT Concepts in MT4
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
The ICT Concepts indicator regroups core concepts highlighted by trader and educator "The Inner Circle Trader" (ICT) into an all-in-one toolkit. Features include Market Structure (MSS & BOS), Order Blocks, Imbalances, Buyside/Sellside Liquidity, Displacements, ICT Killzones, and New Week/Day Opening Gaps. It’s one kind of Smart money concepts.   USAGE:   Please read this   document  !      DETAILS Market Structure Market structure labels are constructed from price breaking a prior extreme
Fabulous Trend and Reversal Signal Indicator
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
The FollowLine indicator is a trend following indicator. The blue/red lines are activated when the price closes above the upper Bollinger band or below the lower one. Once the trigger of the trend direction is made, the FollowLine will be placed at High or Low (depending of the trend). An ATR filter can be selected to place the line at a more distance level than the normal mode settled at candles Highs/Lows. Some features: + Trend detech + Reversal signal + Alert teminar / mobile app
ICT Silver Bullet Lux
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
The ICT Silver Bullet indicator is inspired from the lectures of "The Inner Circle Trader" (ICT) and highlights the Silver Bullet (SB) window which is a specific 1-hour interval where a Fair Value Gap (FVG) pattern can be formed. A detail document about ICT Silver Bullet here . There are 3 different Silver Bullet windows (New York local time): The London Open Silver Bullet (3 AM — 4 AM ~ 03:00 — 04:00) The AM Session Silver Bullet (10 AM — 11 AM ~ 10:00 — 11:00) The PM Session Silver Bullet (2
Sessions by Lux
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
This indicator shows when user set sessions are active and returns various tools + metrics using the closing price within active sessions as an input. Users have the option to change up to 4 session times. The indicator will increasingly lack accuracy when the chart timeframe is higher than 1 hour. Settings Sessions Enable Session: Allows to enable or disable all associated elements with a specific user set session. Session Time: Opening and closing times of the user set session in the  
Liquidity Swings
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
The liquidity swings indicator highlights swing areas with existent trading activity. The number of times price revisited a swing area is highlighted by a zone delimiting the swing areas. Additionally, the accumulated volume within swing areas is highlighted by labels on the chart. An option to filter out swing areas with volume/counts not reaching a user-set threshold is also included. This indicator by its very nature is not real-time and is meant for descriptive analysis alongside other com
SuperTrend AI Clustering by Lux
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
The SuperTrend AI indicator is a novel take on bridging the gap between the K-means clustering machine learning method & technical indicators. In this case, we apply K-Means clustering to the famous SuperTrend indicator.   USAGE Users can interpret the SuperTrend AI trailing stop similarly to the regular SuperTrend indicator. Using higher minimum/maximum factors will return longer-term signals. (image 1) The displayed performance metrics displayed on each signal allow for a deeper interpretat
ML Lorentzian Classification by jdehorty
Minh Truong Pham
4 (3)
Indicators
OVERVIEW A Lorentzian Distance Classifier (LDC) is a Machine Learning classification algorithm capable of categorizing historical data from a multi-dimensional feature space. This indicator demonstrates how Lorentzian Classification can also be used to predict the direction of future price movements when used as the distance metric for a novel implementation of an Approximate Nearest Neighbors (ANN) algorithm. This indicator provide signal as buffer, so very easy for create EA from this indi
ICT Implied Fair Value Gap for MT4
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
An Implied Fair Value Gap (IFVG) is a three candles imbalance formation conceptualized by ICT that is based on detecting a larger candle body & then measuring the average between the two adjacent candle shadows. This indicator automatically detects this imbalance formation on your charts and can be extended by a user set number of bars. The IFVG average can also be extended until a new respective IFVG is detected, serving as a support/resistance line. Alerts for the detection of bullish/be
Consolidation detect ICT MT4
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
Consolidation is when price is moving inside a clear trading range. When prices are consolidated it shows the market maker placing orders on both sides of the market. This is mainly due to manipulate the un informed money. This indicator automatically identifies consolidation zones and plots them on the chart. The method of determining consolidation zones is based on pivot points and ATR, ensuring precise identification. The indicator also sends alert notifications to users when a new consolida
Entry smc model back to basic MT4
Minh Truong Pham
4.2 (5)
Indicators
Wyckoff sweep and order block detector I got tired of marking the same structure by hand every morning, so I wrote this. It looks for one thing only: the Wyckoff sequence that ends with a liquidity sweep and a pullback into the order block that started the move. When all the pieces line up, it draws them and tells you. That's the whole job. It doesn't predict, it doesn't score setups out of ten, and it won't tell you how much to risk. It marks structure that's already there and saves you the ey
Captain Model Finder for MT4
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
Created by imjesstwoone and mickey1984, this trade model attempts to capture the expansion from the 10:00-14:00 EST 4h candle using just 3 simple steps. All of the information presented in this description has been outlined by its creators, all I did was translate it to MQL4. All core settings of the trade model may be edited so that users can test several variations, however this description will cover its default, intended behavior using NQ 5m as an example. Step 1 is to identify our Price Ra
Buyside Sellside Liquidity and Voids for mt4
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
The Buyside & Sellside Liquidity indicator aims to detect & highlight the first and arguably most important concept within the ICT trading methodology,   Liquidity   levels. SETTINGS Liquidity Levels Detection Length: Lookback period Margin: Sets margin/sensitivity for a liquidity level detection Liquidity Zones Buyside Liquidity Zones: Enables display of the buyside liquidity zones. Margin: Sets margin/sensitivity for the liquidity zone boundaries. Color: Color option for buysid
Liquidation Estimates ICT for MT4
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
The   Liquidation Estimates (Real-Time)   experimental indicator attempts to highlight real-time long and short liquidations on all timeframes. Here with liquidations, we refer to the process of forcibly closing a trader's position in the market. By analyzing liquidation data, traders can gauge market sentiment, identify potential support and resistance levels, identify potential trend reversals, and make informed decisions about entry and exit points. USAGE (Img 1)    Liquidation refers
ICT Unicorn Model for MT4
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
The   ICT Unicorn Model   indicator highlights the presence of "unicorn" patterns on the user's chart which is derived from the lectures of   "The Inner Circle Trader" (ICT) . Detected patterns are followed by targets with a distance controlled by the user.   USAGE (image 2) At its core, the ICT Unicorn Model relies on two popular concepts, Fair Value Gaps and Breaker Blocks. This combination highlights a future area of support/resistance. A   Bullish Unicorn Pattern   consists out of:
Inversion Fair Value Gaps MT4
Minh Truong Pham
4.5 (2)
Indicators
The Inversion Fair Value Gaps (IFVG) indicator is based on the inversion FVG concept by ICT and provides support and resistance zones based on mitigated Fair Value Gaps (FVGs). Image 1   USAGE Once mitigation of an FVG occurs, we detect the zone as an "Inverted FVG". This would now be looked upon for potential support or resistance. Mitigation occurs when the price closes above or below the FVG area in the opposite direction of its bias. (Image 2) Inverted Bullish FVGs Turn into Potenti
Volume SuperTrend AI MT4
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
Overview The   Volume SuperTrend AI   is an advanced technical indicator used to predict trends in price movements by utilizing a combination of traditional SuperTrend calculation and AI techniques, particularly the k-nearest neighbors (KNN) algorithm. The Volume SuperTrend AI is designed to provide traders with insights into potential market trends, using both volume-weighted moving averages (VWMA) and the k-nearest neighbors (KNN) algorithm. By combining these approaches, the indicator
Reversal and Breakout Signals for MT4
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
Introducing the Reversal and Breakout Signals   This innovative tool is crafted to enhance your chart analysis by identifying potential reversal and breakout opportunities directly on your charts. It's designed with both novice and experienced traders in mind, providing intuitive visual cues for better decision-making. Let's dive into the key features and how it operates: ###   Key Features:   Dynamic Period Settings:   Customize the sensitivity of the indicator with user-def
Quasimodo QM Pattern for MT4
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
Introduction One of the patterns in "RTM" is the "QM" pattern, also known as "Quasimodo". Its name is derived from the appearance of "Hunchback of Notre-Dame" from Victor Hugo's novel. It is a type of "Head and Shoulders" pattern.   Formation Method   Upward Trend In an upward trend, the left shoulder is formed, and the price creates a new peak higher than the left shoulder peak . After a decline, it manages to break the previous low and move upward again. We expect the price to
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review