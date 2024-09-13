Malaysia SNR Levels and Storyline MTF
- Indicators
-
Minh Truong PhamHello, my name is Pham and I am a programmer and trader! At here, I create amazing forex indicators and expert advisors for Metatrader.
I will try:
+ Provide best tools base on my 5 years experience as a trader and 10 years as a programmer.
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 13 September 2024
- Activations: 5
This is Multiple Timeframe of Malaysia SNR Levels and Storyline. The single timeframe version here
Features:
+ Display level on multiple timeframe (higher or lower)
+ Turn on/off level on timeframe
+ Alert when price touch level
1. if high > resistance level but close of candle < resistance level , this level become unfresh - Name of level will have "(m)" meaning mitigated
if close of candle > resistance level , this level become invalid and can be removed in chart (there is setting for keep/remove invalid level on chart. Defaule is remove)
and vice versal with support level
2. Alert will trigger just once time per candle
Settings:
+ Which TF should show in default
+ Lookback bar (Calculate history bar. Don't put it higher than 1000 because of performance)
+ Classical Level settings
+ GAP level settings
+ Flipped settings
+ Notification settingsStrategy with SnR here