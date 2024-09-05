Crash 900 precision spike detector

Crash 900 Precision Spike Detector

The Crash 900 Precision Spike Detector is your ultimate tool for trading the Crash 900 market with precision and confidence. Equipped with advanced features, this indicator helps you identify potential sell opportunities and reversals, making it an essential tool for traders aiming to capture spikes with minimal effort.

Key Features:

  • Non-Repainting Signals: Accurate, non-repainting signals that you can trust for reliable trading decisions.
  • Audible Alerts: Stay on top of your trades with sound notifications that alert you instantly when a signal appears.
  • Email and Push Notifications: Get real-time alerts sent straight to your device, ensuring you never miss a trading opportunity.
  • Optimized for M1 Timeframe: Perfectly designed for M1 scalping, giving you an edge in the fast-paced Crash 900 market.

How to Use the Spike Detector:

  • Red Arrow Signal:

    • When a red arrow appears, open a sell position.
    • Hold the trade for 10 minutes or 10 M1 candles.
    • If a spike occurs, close the trade immediately after the spike to secure your profits.

  • Lime Dot with Red Arrow (Strong Signal):

    • When you see a lime dot with the red arrow, this is a strong sell signal indicating a potential reversal.
    • Hold the trade for at least three spikes before closing.
    • Set your stop loss to 10 M1 candles or hold the trade for 10 minutes. If no spike occurs, close the trade after 10 minutes.

The Crash 900 Precision Spike Detector is designed to give traders the upper hand in identifying optimal sell entries and managing trades effectively. Whether targeting quick spikes or holding for stronger reversals, this indicator provides the insights needed to trade with precision.


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A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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