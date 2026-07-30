Crude Signals AI Buy Sell Signals

CRUDE OIL BUY SELL Signal Indicator







Full description

CRUDE OIL BUY SELL Signal Indicator is a chart-analysis tool for MetaTrader 5. It combines a Simple Moving Average, Relative Strength Index and candle-confirmation rules to identify possible directional setups.

The indicator displays its analysis directly on the price chart. It does not open, modify or close trades.

Signal logic

A BUY arrow can appear when price crosses above the configured SMA and bullish candle confirmation is present. The confirmed signal candle must form a higher high and close above its open.

A SELL arrow can appear when price crosses below the configured SMA and bearish candle confirmation is present. The confirmed signal candle must form a lower low and close below its open.

Separate reversal markers identify RSI movements back through the configured upper and lower levels. These markers are informational and visually different from the primary BUY and SELL arrows.

Main features

BUY arrows below qualifying candles

SELL arrows above qualifying candles

Upper and lower RSI reversal markers

Colour-coded SMA trend line

Optional signal-candle colouring

Configurable RSI and SMA periods

Adjustable arrow spacing

Optional MetaTrader terminal alerts

Completed-bar-only signal mode

No automated trading or order execution

Completed-bar mode

Closed Bars Only is enabled by default. This prevents the current forming candle from producing signals or alerts.

When this option is disabled, signals may appear on the active candle and can change before that candle closes.

Default settings

RSI period: 14

Upper RSI level: 80

Lower RSI level: 20

SMA period: 70

Closed Bars Only: enabled

Signal-candle colouring: enabled

Arrow offset: 25 percent of candle range

Terminal alerts: disabled

All settings can be adjusted from the indicator Inputs tab.

Symbols and timeframes

The indicator is intended for crude oil instruments offered by the user’s broker. Symbol names may differ between brokers, including WTI, USOIL and XTI-based names.

It can be attached to any standard MetaTrader 5 timeframe. Signal behaviour and frequency will vary according to the selected symbol, timeframe, broker data and input settings.

Important information

This indicator provides chart signals only. It is not an Expert Advisor and does not execute trades.

Indicator signals are not guarantees of future market movement. Market conditions, volatility, spread, broker pricing, timeframe and parameter choices can affect the displayed signals.

Users should evaluate the indicator in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester and on a demo account before incorporating its signals into trading decisions. Risk management and trade execution remain the user’s responsibility.