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Unfortunately, "Ultimate Trend Trader Indicator" is not available for purchasing anymore.
If you have purchased this product before, you can continue using it without any limitations and install new copies as longs as you have activations left:
- Open your MetaTrader 4 terminal.
- Specify your MQL5.community account credentials in the settings: menu Tools\Options\Community.
- Go to the "Market" tab and then to the "Purchased" tab.
- Click "Install" button located to the right of the product name.
For more information, please see the documentation.
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1 (1)
Identify key turning points with reliable fractal analysis This indicator examines the price structure of fractals of different periods to determine possible reversal points in the market, providing timing to positional traders that already have a fundamental or technical valuation model. Unlike its younger brother, Reversal Fractals , this indicator won't miss reversals because of the period selected, and will find reversal fractals on a zig-zag fashion, ignoring those reversals which do not
Forex Gump Laser
Andrey Kozak
Friends, we present to your attention our new Forex Gump Laser indicator. Since there are no designers in our team, but mainly mathematicians, financiers, programmers and traders, we did not make any special changes in the indicator design. In appearance, it resembles the usual Forex Gump. On the other hand, Forex Gump has become not just the name of an indicator, it is a brand. And we try to preserve the corporate identity in all its varieties. The whole essence of the indicator in its operatio
Level Breakout Indicator
Vitalyi Belyh
Level Breakout Indicator is a technical analysis product that works from upper and lower boundaries, which can determine the direction of the trend. Works on candle 0 without redrawing or delays. In its work, it uses a system of different indicators, the parameters of which have already been configured and combined into a single parameter - “ Scale ”, which performs gradation of periods. The indicator is easy to use, does not require any calculations, using a single parameter you need to select
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (104)
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you can watch