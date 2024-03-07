Trend Signals Pro
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.7
- Updated: 11 March 2024
Simplify your trading experience with Trend Signals Professional indicator.
- Easy trend recognition.
- Precise market enter and exit signals.
- Bollinger Bands trend confirmation support.
- ATR-based trend confirmation support. (By default this option is OFF to keep interface clean. You can turn it ON in indicator settings.)
- Easy to spot flat market conditions with ATR-based trend confirmation lines.
- Highly customizable settings.
- Fast and responsive.
Note: Do not confuse ATR-based trend confirmation with ATR-based SuperTrend indicator. These are completely different ways to confirm trend direction.
Please rate and review Trend Signals Pro.
Output buffers for expert adviser developers:
0 trend_buy 1 trend_sell 2 trend_buy_start 3 trend_sell_start 4 signal_buy 5 signal_sell 6 signal_buy_start 7 signal_sell_start 8 BB_buy 9 BB_sell 10 BB_buy_start 11 BB_sell_start 12 ATR_buy 13 ATR_sell 14 ATR_buy_start 15 ATR_sell_start
Input parameters for expert adviser developers:
input group "= Trend =" input bool Trend_ON = true; input int Trend_Period = 20; input ENUM_MA_METHOD Trend_Method = MODE_SMA; input int Trend_Smoothing = 0; input int Trend_Shift = 0; input double Trend_Sell_Offset = 0.0; input double Trend_Buy_Offset = 0.0; input group "= Signals =" input bool Signals_ON = true; input int Signals_Period = 1; input ENUM_MA_METHOD Signals_Method = MODE_SMA; input int Signals_Smoothing = 0; input int Signals_Shift = 0; input double Signals_Sell_Offset = 0.0; input double Signals_Buy_Offset = 0.0; input int Signals_Candle_Coloring = 50; input group "= Bollinger Bands Trend =" input bool BB_ON = true; input int BB_Period = 20; input double BB_Deviation = 2.0; input int BB_Smoothing = 0; input int BB_Shift = 0; input double BB_Sell_Offset = 0.0; input double BB_Buy_Offset = 0.0; input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE BB_Price = PRICE_CLOSE; input group "= ATR Trend =" input bool ATR_ON = true; input int ATR_Period = 10; input double ATR_Multiplier = 3.0; input int ATR_Shift = 0; input double ATR_Sell_Offset = 0.0; input double ATR_Buy_Offset = 0.0;
Trend Signals Pro v1.7 is a well-optimized MT5 indicator offering structured trend detection with multi-layer confirmation. The combination of signal logic, Bollinger Bands filtering, and optional ATR-based confirmation improves signal accuracy and reduces false entries during sideways markets. The indicator is lightweight, responsive, and suitable for manual trading as well as EA development. A solid tool for systematic traders.