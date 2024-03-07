Trend Signals Pro

4.75

Simplify your trading experience with Trend Signals Professional indicator.

  • Easy trend recognition.
  • Precise market enter and exit signals.
  • Bollinger Bands trend confirmation support.
  • ATR-based trend confirmation support. (By default this option is OFF to keep interface clean. You can turn it ON in indicator settings.)
  • Easy to spot flat market conditions with ATR-based trend confirmation lines.
  • Highly customizable settings.
  • Fast and responsive.

Note: Do not confuse ATR-based trend confirmation with ATR-based SuperTrend indicator. These are completely different ways to confirm trend direction.


Please rate and review Trend Signals Pro.


Output buffers for expert adviser developers:

0 trend_buy
1 trend_sell
2 trend_buy_start
3 trend_sell_start

4 signal_buy
5 signal_sell
6 signal_buy_start
7 signal_sell_start

8 BB_buy
9 BB_sell
10 BB_buy_start
11 BB_sell_start

12 ATR_buy
13 ATR_sell
14 ATR_buy_start
15 ATR_sell_start

Input parameters for expert adviser developers:

input group "= Trend ="
input bool           Trend_ON                   = true;
input int            Trend_Period               = 20;
input ENUM_MA_METHOD Trend_Method               = MODE_SMA;
input int            Trend_Smoothing            = 0;
input int            Trend_Shift                = 0;
input double         Trend_Sell_Offset          = 0.0;
input double         Trend_Buy_Offset           = 0.0;
input group "= Signals ="
input bool           Signals_ON                 = true;
input int            Signals_Period             = 1;
input ENUM_MA_METHOD Signals_Method             = MODE_SMA;
input int            Signals_Smoothing          = 0;
input int            Signals_Shift              = 0;
input double         Signals_Sell_Offset        = 0.0;
input double         Signals_Buy_Offset         = 0.0;
input int            Signals_Candle_Coloring    = 50;
input group "= Bollinger Bands Trend ="
input bool           BB_ON                      = true;
input int            BB_Period                  = 20;
input double         BB_Deviation               = 2.0;
input int            BB_Smoothing               = 0;
input int            BB_Shift                   = 0;
input double         BB_Sell_Offset             = 0.0;
input double         BB_Buy_Offset              = 0.0;
input  ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE  BB_Price             = PRICE_CLOSE;
input group "= ATR Trend ="
input bool           ATR_ON                     = true;
input int            ATR_Period                 = 10;
input double         ATR_Multiplier             = 3.0;
input int            ATR_Shift                  = 0;
input double         ATR_Sell_Offset            = 0.0;
input double         ATR_Buy_Offset             = 0.0;


Reviews 14
Imtiyaz Mansuri
251
Imtiyaz Mansuri 2026.03.04 15:15 
 

Trend Signals Pro v1.7 is a well-optimized MT5 indicator offering structured trend detection with multi-layer confirmation. The combination of signal logic, Bollinger Bands filtering, and optional ATR-based confirmation improves signal accuracy and reduces false entries during sideways markets. The indicator is lightweight, responsive, and suitable for manual trading as well as EA development. A solid tool for systematic traders.

Xuntao Su
894
Xuntao Su 2026.01.16 15:25 
 

intelligence! i love u !

Benjamin Afedzie
4096
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.07.04 20:27 
 

great product

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Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.26 (19)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5
Prime Horizon
5 (9)
Indicators
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an MT5 indicator designed for traders who want to read market structure and the main price reaction zones directly on the chart. It combines BOS, ChoCH, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity, Kill Zones, Volume Profile, and a compact dashboard for quick analysis. This indicator targets traders who use market structure, ICT and Smart Money concepts as a decision framework. It can help spot trend continuations, possible reversals, price imbala
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
Indicators
LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Indicators
Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Latest News : Version 1.64 has been released, All trades now have a Stop Loss placed behind the relevant Support/Resistance zones. The Smart Close function has also been improved to increase the EA’s performance in this version. Since August 9, the live signal has been running on Version 1.64. Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next
Crystal Quantum Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
Indicators
CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (6)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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Harmonica Basic
Pavel Golovko
4.67 (3)
Experts
Harmonica Basic is a free expert advisor that opens a mesh of positions. It does not close any positions, and its up to you to manually close profitable positions at your desire. There are no options to configure. Distance between positions is automatically set based on market conditions. The higher the timeframe - the wider the distance between positions.
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TrendZilla Indicator
Pavel Golovko
5 (1)
Indicators
One of the best trend indicators available to the public. Trend is your friend. Works on any pair, index, commodities, and cryptocurrency Correct trend lines Multiple confirmation lines Bollinger Bands trend confirmation Trend reversal prediction Trailing stop loss lines Scalping mini trends Signals Alerts and Notifications Highly flexible Easy settings Let me know in the reviews section what you think about it and if there are any features missing. Tips: Your confirmation line will predict tre
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Pendulum Swing
Pavel Golovko
Experts
A professional fully customizable pull back strategy expert advisor with optional Martingale features. Opens and closes orders above and below moving average based on your settings. Successfully tested on all major Forex pairs, Commodities, Volatility Indexes, Synthetic Indexes. This Expert Advisor can work with pretty much any index available on MT5 platform. Works good on any time frame, but I'd suggest to run it on H1. I've tried to keep Expert Advisor settings as simple as possible to mini
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True Trend Moving Average Pro
Pavel Golovko
Indicators
This indicator is a zero-lag indicator and displays exact trend as is. True Trend Moving Average Pro works best in combination with  True Trend Oscillator Pro that displays strength of trend change. True Trend Oscillator Pro: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/103589 If you set PERIOD input parameter to 1 this indicator becomes a sharpshooter for binary options. Default input parameters: TT_Period = 10; TT_Meth = MODE_SMA; TT_Price = PRICE_MEDIAN; Before you buy this product, please do t
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True Trend Oscillator Pro
Pavel Golovko
Indicators
This indicator is a zero-lag indicator and displays  strength of trend change . True Trend  Oscillator Pro works best in combination with True Trend Moving Average Pro that displays exact trend as is. Oscillator value is exact price change in given direction of the trend. True Trend Moving Average Pro: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/103586 If you set PERIOD input parameter to 1 this indicator becomes a sharpshooter for binary options. Developers can use True Trend Oscillator in Exper
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Accumulated total spread per candle
Pavel Golovko
Indicators
During volatile market conditions brokers tend to increase spread. int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total,                  const int prev_calculated,                  const datetime &time[],                  const double &open[],                  const double &high[],                  const double &low[],                  const double &close[],                  const long &tick_volume[],                  const long &volume[],                  const int &spread[])   {    int spread_array[];   
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CCI swing scalper
Pavel Golovko
5 (1)
Experts
Check out the new pull back strategy Expert Advisor that I'm working on right now. Get it while it's still free! https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97610 Before you buy this expert adviser I strongly recommend to download FREE DEMO and test it in your Strategy tester few times. When you are satisfied with the results, you can come back to this page to buy full version for your real account. This expert adviser was designed specifically for Volatility 75 index ( VIX75 ), also shows outst
Composite MA
Pavel Golovko
Indicators
Composite MA Indicator - Comprehensive Guide Description: The Composite MA indicator is a sophisticated multi-timeframe trend analysis tool that calculates the average value of multiple moving averages across a user-defined period range. It provides comprehensive market trend visualization through both a color-coded composite moving average line on the chart and an Excel-style panel displaying trend direction across 21 different timeframes. The indicator uses canvas technology for smooth GUI r
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Imtiyaz Mansuri
251
Imtiyaz Mansuri 2026.03.04 15:15 
 

Trend Signals Pro v1.7 is a well-optimized MT5 indicator offering structured trend detection with multi-layer confirmation. The combination of signal logic, Bollinger Bands filtering, and optional ATR-based confirmation improves signal accuracy and reduces false entries during sideways markets. The indicator is lightweight, responsive, and suitable for manual trading as well as EA development. A solid tool for systematic traders.

Xuntao Su
894
Xuntao Su 2026.01.16 15:25 
 

intelligence! i love u !

Benjamin Afedzie
4096
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.07.04 20:27 
 

great product

1520716772
83
1520716772 2025.07.02 09:02 
 

This is one of the best indicators that I have seen. Is there any way to add a sound alert to the start of a buy and sell trend start please?...this would make it phenomenal!!!

ALI SOUIAH
38
ALI SOUIAH 2025.06.29 14:02 
 

good indicator

jihwan lim
30
jihwan lim 2025.03.25 14:54 
 

제품이 좋아요

Sureush
115
Sureush 2025.01.15 03:44 
 

Good and well

CGTrade83
175
CGTrade83 2024.12.01 15:39 
 

An excellent product. Very simple to use, but powerful. I use in vix-75 with very good results.

Igor Mishchenko
240
Igor Mishchenko 2024.10.25 22:49 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

ZhouQi222
41
ZhouQi222 2024.07.04 15:27 
 

brilliant!

gnanos123
942
gnanos123 2024.06.17 14:30 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Olawale Olanrewaju
689
Olawale Olanrewaju 2024.04.03 19:18 
 

I believe the indicator is useful I'm still trying to study the it to identify the buffer for buy and sell. Overall it's a good piece of tool made for free. I'll update my star when I have studied this very well. Many thanks for making this available for free.

Truta Petru Lucian
443
Truta Petru Lucian 2024.03.08 16:38 
 

Excellent indicator

Findolin
2670
Findolin 2024.03.08 09:22 
 

Eine sehr gute Idee, die sich schon in der Testphase bewährt. Gratulation und vielen Dank!

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