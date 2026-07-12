Engulfing Overlap Zone by RWBTradeLab





A clean, non-repainting engulfing OVERLAP detector for MetaTrader 5 — the most selective member of the RWBTradeLab engulfing family. It finds the rare, high-interest moment when a FAILED engulfing zone is overlapped by a CONFIRMED opposite engulfing zone: trapped traders on one side, fresh confirmed pressure on the other, both at the same price area. All from CLOSED candles only.





What This Indicator Does





The indicator runs a 3-step detection chain:





Step 1 — Engulfing Detection (internal engine)

Confirmed engulfing patterns by CLOSE (wicks alone don't count):

- Regular Engulfing (2 candles): the very next candle closes beyond the base candle's high/low

- E-Regular Engulfing (multi-candle): a run of same-color candles after the base (Dojis skipped, an opposite candle cancels); the engulfing close happens on the 2nd or later candle

- A Regular pattern on the same base takes precedence over E-Regular





Step 2 — Failure Detection

- A confirmed Buy Engulfing FAILS when a later Red candle CLOSES below the base low

- A confirmed Sell Engulfing FAILS when a later Green candle CLOSES above the base high





Step 3 — Overlap Detection (the actual signal)

The indicator then looks for a CONFIRMED opposite engulfing whose confirmation happened at or before the failure candle, and whose base zone geometrically OVERLAPS or touches the failed zone — in both time and price. When several candidates exist, the one confirmed closest to the failure wins.





- Buy EG Overlap: a failed SELL engulfing overlapped by a confirmed BUY engulfing zone

- Sell EG Overlap: a failed BUY engulfing overlapped by a confirmed SELL engulfing zone





Key Features





Professional Chart Display

- BOTH zones are drawn as boxes: the failed zone and the opposite engulfing zone, each in its own color

- Boxes are drawn BEHIND the candles — price action always stays readable

- One clear label at the overlap: "Buy EG Overlap" (below, green) or "Sell EG Overlap" (above, red)

- Buy/Sell box colors + label colors — fully adjustable

- Label distance scales with the overlap height (percentage based)





Non-Repainting Engine

- All patterns, failures and overlaps are calculated on CLOSED candles only

- Zones are rescanned once per new bar, not on every tick — with an internal detection cache for zero terminal lag

- Automatic object cleanup — remove the indicator and the chart is spotless





Chart = Alerts, Always

- Drawing and alerts share ONE detection pass over the same rules

- An alert fires exactly when the overlap is completed (the opposite pattern's confirmation candle closes) — once per event, never repeated

- Whatever fires an alert is exactly what you see on the chart





Alerts (bar-close only, off by default)

- 2 alert types: Buy EG Overlap and Sell EG Overlap — each with its own On/Off switch

- 3 delivery channels: Popup, Push Notification, Email

- Every alert message includes event, price, symbol, timeframe and time





Inputs





- Candle Length (closed candles) — how many recent closed candles are scanned (default 50)

- Show/Hide toggles: Buy Engulfing Overlap, Sell Engulfing Overlap, Text Labels

- Buy/Sell box colors + label text colors

- Text Offset from Box (% of overlap height, min 20)

- Label font and font size

- Full Alerts group: master switch, Popup / Push / Email, per-type switches





How to Use





Attach the indicator to any symbol and any timeframe — forex, gold, indices, crypto. A Buy EG Overlap marks a price area where a bearish attempt failed AND a bullish engulfing was confirmed on top of it — double evidence in one zone, watch it as a high-interest demand area. A Sell EG Overlap is the mirror supply area. This indicator completes the RWBTradeLab engulfing family: the Engulfing Detector shows the pattern, the Failed Zone shows its fate, and the Overlap Zone shows where both stories collide. For best results combine with higher-timeframe structure and your own trade plan.





Important Notes





- Push notifications require your MetaQuotes ID in MT5 (Tools -> Options -> Notifications); email alerts require SMTP settings

- Alerts work while the terminal is running

- Default box colors are tuned for dark charts — all colors are fully adjustable for light themes

- This indicator is a pattern-analysis tool, not financial advice. Trading involves risk — always use proper risk management





Creator: RWBTradeLab

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