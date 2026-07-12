Engulfing Detector by RWBTradeLab

Engulfing Detector by RWBTradeLab

A clean, non-repainting engulfing pattern detector for MetaTrader 5 that finds BOTH kinds of engulfing: the classic 2-candle Regular Engulfing and the extended multi-candle E-Regular Engulfing that most indicators miss. Every pattern is marked as a clear zone box on the chart — all from CLOSED candles only.

What This Indicator Does

The indicator detects 4 pattern types by CLOSE-based engulfing (a candle must CLOSE beyond the base candle's range — wicks alone don't count):

Regular Engulfing (2 candles)
- R Buy EG: a Red base candle, and the VERY NEXT candle is Green and CLOSES above the base high
- R Sell EG: a Green base candle, and the VERY NEXT candle is Red and CLOSES below the base low

E-Regular Engulfing (multi-candle)
- ER Buy EG: a Red base candle followed by a run of consecutive Green candles (Dojis are skipped, any Red candle cancels the run); the close ABOVE the base high must happen on the 2nd or later Green candle
- ER Sell EG: the exact mirror — a Green base, a run of Red candles, the close BELOW the base low on the 2nd or later Red candle

If the FIRST candle already engulfs the base, that is a Regular pattern — a Regular pattern on the same base always takes precedence over E-Regular.

Key Features

Professional Chart Display
- Every pattern is drawn as a ZONE BOX from the base candle to the confirmation candle, covering the base candle's full high-low range
- Boxes are drawn BEHIND the candles — price action always stays readable
- Clear text labels ("R Buy EG", "ER Sell EG", ...) placed below Buy zones and above Sell zones
- 4 separate box colors (Regular Buy/Sell, ER Buy/Sell) + Buy/Sell label colors — fully adjustable
- Label distance scales with the base candle's height (percentage based)

Non-Repainting Engine
- All patterns are calculated on CLOSED candles only — no running-candle logic
- Patterns are rescanned once per new bar, not on every tick (zero terminal lag)
- Automatic object cleanup — remove the indicator and the chart is spotless

Chart = Alerts, Always
- Drawing and alerts share the SAME detection rules
- An alert fires exactly when a pattern's confirmation candle closes — once per pattern, never repeated
- Whatever fires an alert is exactly what you see on the chart

Alerts (bar-close only, off by default)
- 4 alert types: R Buy EG, R Sell EG, ER Buy EG, ER Sell EG — each with its own On/Off switch
- 3 delivery channels: Popup, Push Notification, Email
- Every alert message includes pattern type, price, symbol, timeframe and time

Inputs

- Candle Length (closed candles) — how many recent closed candles are scanned (default 50)
- Show/Hide toggles: Regular Buy / Regular Sell / ER Buy / ER Sell boxes + text labels
- 4 box colors + Buy/Sell label text colors
- Text Offset from Box (% of base candle height, min 20)
- Label font and font size
- Full Alerts group: master switch, Popup / Push / Email, per-type switches

How to Use

Attach the indicator to any symbol and any timeframe — forex, gold, indices, crypto. A Buy Engulfing box marks a zone where sellers were fully absorbed by a close above the base high — watch it as a potential demand zone on retest. A Sell Engulfing box is the mirror supply zone. E-Regular patterns show the same absorption happening over several candles — often the smoother, more reliable version. For best results combine with higher-timeframe structure and your own trade plan.

Important Notes

- Push notifications require your MetaQuotes ID in MT5 (Tools -> Options -> Notifications); email alerts require SMTP settings
- Alerts work while the terminal is running
- Default box colors are tuned for dark charts — all colors are fully adjustable for light themes
- This indicator is a pattern-detection tool, not financial advice. Trading involves risk — always use proper risk management

Creator: RWBTradeLab
If you find this indicator useful, please leave a review and share your feedback.
Recommended products
Daily HiLo
Nicanor Jr Cagape Layco
Indicators
DailyHiLo Indicator Master the daily range like a pro. This indicator automatically plots the previous day’s high and low levels —a core element in the (Beat The Market Maker) trading approach—directly on your chart. These levels act as natural boundaries for intraday price action, helping traders identify potential reversal zones, breakout points, and liquidity targets. Key Features Accurate plotting of yesterday’s high and low for any symbol and timeframe. Works seamlessly with BTMM-inspired
FREE
Swing High Low MT5
Suvashish Halder
Indicators
The   Swing High Low   Indicator   is an essential tool for traders who rely on price action. It automatically marks key reversal points (swing highs in red, swing lows in green), helping you visualize trends, spot breakouts, and draw precise trendlines. By highlighting these critical levels, the indicator reveals market structure shifts—whether the trend is strengthening, reversing, or entering consolidation. Perfect for all timeframes and strategies, it turns raw price data into actionable tra
FREE
Japan CandleStick Patterns
Nguyen Duc Quy
3.67 (3)
Indicators
Japanese candlestick analysis has been in existence for hundreds of years and is a valid form of technical analysis. Candlestick charting has its roots in the militaristic culture that was prevalent in Japan in the 1700s. One sees many terms throughout the Japanese literature on this topic that reference military analogies, such as the Three White Soldiers pattern Unlike more conventional charting methods, candlestick charting gives a deeper look into the mind-set of investors, helping to establ
FREE
Stackable VWAP
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
3.5 (4)
Indicators
Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) is a trading benchmark commonly used by Big Players that gives the average price a Symbol has traded throughout the day. It is based on both Volume and price. Additionally we put in this indicator the MVWAP (Moving Volume Weighted Average Price). For those who do not know the usage and the importance od this indicator I recommend a great article about this subject at Investopedia ( https://www.investopedia.com/articles/trading/11/trading-with-vwap-mvwap.asp
FREE
Squeeze Momentum Force MT5
German Pablo Gori
Indicators
Squeeze Momentum Force is an advanced technical analysis indicator designed for MetaTrader 5. It combines volatility squeeze detection with momentum analysis to identify high-probability trading opportunities. Based on John Carter's original concept, this enhanced version incorporates: Multi-Timeframe (MTF) analysis. Divergence detection. Volume weighting. Modern user interface for quick market interpretation. The indicator identifies periods of low volatility (squeeze) that typically precede si
FREE
Phoenix Candlestick Pattern Monitor
PHOENIX GLOBAL INVESTMENTS LTD
Indicators
Phoenix Candlestick Pattern Monitor (MT5) Real-time candlestick pattern detection and monitoring tool for MetaTrader 5. Automatically identifies classic candlestick patterns across multiple symbols and displays comprehensive pattern statistics through a visual dashboard. Overview Phoenix Candlestick Pattern Monitor detects and tracks Doji, Hammer, Shooting Star, Bullish Engulfing, Bearish Engulfing, Morning Star, Evening Star, Three White Soldiers, and Three Black Crows patterns. The system
FREE
Breakout D shape
Muhammad Hassaan
Indicators
Neuron Breakout D-Shape identifies high-probability reversal and continuation zones using a dynamic D-shaped projection built directly around market structure. It combines adaptive trend analysis, projected price boundaries, support and resistance levels, and trailing guidance into a single visual framework that helps you understand where price is most likely to react next. It is an indicator for chart analysis only: it draws on the chart, it does not place, modify or close trades, it does not s
XbigCandleFibo
Alex Sandro Aparecido
Indicators
This indicator marks the 50% mark of each candle. It will help you make profitable scalping trades. If the next candle opens above the 50% mark of the previous candle, you should open a BUY position, and if the next candle opens below the 50% mark of the previous candle, you should open a SELL position. This strategy is very profitable. To make the most of it, keep an eye on the candle contexts on the left. Good luck!
FREE
WaPreviousCandleLevelsMT5
Wachinou Lionnel Pyrrhus Sovi Guidi
Indicators
!!!This Free Version just works on EURUSD!!! Wa Previous Candle Levels MT5 shows the previous candle levels, it shows the previous candle Open High Low Close levels (OHLC Levels) in different time frame. It's designed to help the trader to analyse the market and pay attention to the previous candle levels in different time frame.  We all know that the OHLC Levels in Monthly, Weekly and Daily are really strong and must of the time, the price strongly reacts at those levels. In the technical anal
FREE
Rule Plotter Scanner
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
5 (1)
Indicators
Have you ever thought about having a scanner that scans all strategies and shows the buy and sell points for all timeframes of that asset, all at the same time? That's exactly what this scanner does. This scanner is designed to display the buy and sell signals you created in the Rule Plotter: strategy creator without programming and run them within this scanner on various assets and different timeframes. The default strategy for Rule Plotter is only bullish and bearish candles. This means that i
FREE
Pin Bars MT5
Yury Emeliyanov
Indicators
Main purpose:   "Pin Bars"   is designed to automatically detect pin bars on financial market charts. A pin bar is a candle with a characteristic body and a long tail, which can signal a trend reversal or correction. How it works:   The indicator analyzes each candle on the chart, determining the size of the body, tail and nose of the candle. When a pin bar corresponding to predefined parameters is detected, the indicator marks it on the chart with an up or down arrow, depending on the directi
FREE
Inside Bar Radar
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.67 (6)
Indicators
The Inside Bar pattern is a very well known candlestick formation used widely by traders all over the world and in any marketplace. This approach is very simple and adds a little confirmation candle, so it adds a third past candlestick to the count to confirm the direction of the move (upward or downward). Obviously, there is no power on this candlestick formation if the trader has no context on what it is happening on the market he/she is operating, so this is not magic, this "radar" is only a
FREE
Hammer Star
Arkadii Zagorulko
Indicators
Hammer and Star Bar Formation Indicator for MT5 This powerful MT5 indicator helps traders quickly spot key reversal patterns, including Hammer and Star Bar formations , directly on your charts. With this tool, you can: Identify potential trend reversals as they form. Make well-informed trading decisions. Potentially increase profits by entering trades at optimal points. Customizable Settings Include: Period to find highs/lows : Determines if the bar’s high (for Star) or low (for Hammer) exceeds
FREE
RSI abcd
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
4.33 (3)
Indicators
RSI ABCD Pattern Finder: Technical Strategy 1. How the Indicator Works Combines the classic RSI with automatic detection of ABCD harmonic patterns . Key Components Standard RSI (adjustable period) Peak and Trough Markers (arrows) ABCD Patterns (green/red lines) Overbought (70) and Oversold (30) Filters 2. MT5 Setup period = 14 ; // RSI period size = 4 ; // Maximum pattern size OverBought = 70 ; // Overbought level OverSold = 30 ; // Oversold level Filter = USE_FILTER_ YES ; // Confirmation filte
FREE
Girassol Sunflower MT5 Indicator
Saullo De Oliveira Pacheco
3.86 (7)
Indicators
This is the famous Sunflower indicator for Metatrader5. This indicator marks possible tops and bottoms on price charts. The indicator identifies tops and bottoms in the asset's price history, keep in mind that the current sunflower of the last candle repaints, as it is not possible to identify a top until the market reverses and it is also not possible to identify a bottom without the market stop falling and start rising. If you are looking for a professional programmer for Metatrader5, please
FREE
Bullish 3 Candle Sell Indicator
Astik Jaura
Indicators
Bullish 3-Candle FVG Sell Indicator is a Smart Money Concepts (SMC) trading indicator designed to identify Bearish Sell Zones created after a Bullish Fair Value Gap (FVG) . The indicator automatically detects a valid Bullish FVG formed by three consecutive bullish candles , highlights the imbalance zone, and allows traders to use it as a potential SELL entry area when price retraces into the FVG. This indicator is intended for SELL trades only and is ideal for traders who follow ICT, SMC, instit
FREE
The 3 Bar Break
Stephen Reynolds
Indicators
Three Bar Break is based on one of Linda Bradford Raschke's trading methods that I have noticed is good at spotting potential future price volatility. It looks for when the 1st bar's High is less than the 3rd bar's High as well as the 1st bar's Low to be higher than the 3rd bar's Low. This then predicts the market might breakout to new levels within 2-3 of the next coming bars. It should be used mainly on the daily chart to help spot potential moves in the coming days. Features : A simple meth
FREE
BarX
HENRIQUE ARAUJO
Indicators
BarX — Specific Candle High & Low Indicator BarX is a technical indicator that automatically highlights the high and low of a specific candle of the day , as defined by the user (for example, candle 0 represents the first candle after market open ). This tool is especially useful for traders who use fixed price levels as support, resistance, breakouts, or reversals . By visually marking these points on the chart, BarX facilitates technical analysis , improves market reading, and helps in making
FREE
Candle Zones
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
Indicators
You probably heard about Candlesticks behaviors, which in most of the times could denote and trace Volume behaviors even if you are not watching Volume itself... Well, this indicator will do this. Naked traders love to rely solely on candlesticks patterns and with Candle Zones you can trap special patterns and DRAW THEM on your chart. As simple as that. There are several filters you can tweak in order to achieve the analysis you want. Just give it a try. After several months of testing, we think
FREE
FX Clock
Abderrahmane Benali
Indicators
FXClock – Professional Clock Indicator for Traders Please leave a 5 star rating if you like this free tool! Thank you so much :) The FXClock indicator is a practical and simple tool that displays time directly on your trading platform, allowing you to track multiple key pieces of information at the same time. It is specially designed to help traders synchronize their trading with market hours and global sessions. Key Features: Displays the broker server time with precision. Displays your local c
FREE
SMC Mechanical Structure
Ahmad Arju Sholeh
Indicators
SMC Mechanical Structure SMC Mechanical Structure is an advanced Smart Money Concepts (SMC) indicator designed to identify market structure automatically using a fully mechanical, rule-based approach. It objectively detects Break of Structure (BOS) , Change of Character (CHoCH) , and Inducement (IDM) without relying on subjective swing selection or manual interpretation. The indicator continuously analyzes price action to determine the current market trend, identify valid pullbacks, confirm stru
FREE
Wave Box Market Frenquency
Jean Jacques Huve Ribeiro
4.75 (4)
Indicators
Totally linked to the result of a movement and the duration he had. Its height records how many ticks the asset walked during a given movement, its width shows us the duration that movement had. Its configuration must be in line with the Weis Wave Indicator configuration to observe the movement force and can indicate a possible accumulation or distribution of the movement;
FREE
Trading Reminder Notes
Md Golam Murshed
Indicators
Description: A simple but powerful tool to add interactive notes to your trading screen. This indicator creates a draggable text object with an optional visual status icon (/). Perfect for labeling charts during live analysis. Interactivity:   Manual dragging enabled. Visuals:   Custom fonts, colors, and background support. Utility:   Quickly mark "Valid" or "Invalid" setups using the Tick/Cross toggle. Performance:   High-speed execution with no chart lag.
FREE
SMC Analytics MT5
Lim Wei Liang
5 (27)
Indicators
SMC All-in-One: Institutional Market Structure & Liquidity The SMC (Smart Money Concept) Analytics Indicator is a comprehensive tool designed to automate your price action analysis. Instead of manually drawing levels, this indicator provides real-time labeling of internal and swing market structures, high-probability order blocks, and liquidity zones. By identifying where institutional participants are likely placing orders, this indicator helps you find optimal Points of Interest (POI) for more
FREE
Forex Time
Yuriy Ponyatov
5 (1)
Indicators
An indicator for visualizing time ranges of key trading sessions: Asian, European, and American. The indicator features functionality for setting the start and end times of each trading session, as well as an adjustable timezone of the trading server. The main advantages of the indicator include the ability to operate with minimal CPU load and memory usage. Moreover, it offers the option to specify the number of displayed historical days, providing the user with flexible market dynamics analysis
FREE
Pin Bar Detector 382
Renato Lulic
Indicators
Free for now, price is going to be 30 USD at Jan 1. 2025. Features: Pin Bar Detection : The indicator is designed to identify bullish and bearish pin bars based on specific criteria, including the relative size of the candle’s body and shadow, as well as the position of the candle's body in relation to the 38.2% Fibonacci level. Customizable Labels : Custom text is displayed above each identified bullish or bearish pin bar, such as "[38.2]" for bullish and "[-38.2]" for bearish, helping traders
FREE
Swing BOS Structure
Shodibek Babaev
Indicators
Swing BOS Structure is a market structure indicator for MetaTrader 5. The indicator automatically detects: • Swing High (SH) • Swing Low (SL) • Break of Structure (BOS) • Change of Character (CHoCH) Swings are confirmed only after a defined number of candles, ensuring no repainting. BOS signals indicate trend continuation. CHoCH signals indicate a potential change in market structure and may appear less frequently depending on market conditions and timeframe. The indicator is lightweight, fa
FREE
Trading Session MT5
Kevin Schneider
3 (1)
Indicators
Trading Session Indicator The Trading Session Indicator visualizes the high and low points as well as the start and end times of the Asian, London, and New York trading sessions directly on your chart. Features: Visualization of major trading sessions Highlighting of high and low points Display of start and end times for each session Customizable session times User-friendly and efficient Customizability: Each trading session (Asian, London, New York) can be individually customized to match speci
FREE
MIDAS Super VWAP
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.27 (11)
Indicators
Imagine VWAP, MVWAP and MIDAS in one place... Well, you found it! Now you can track the movement of Big Players in various ways, as they in general pursue the benchmarks related to this measuring, gauging if they had good execution or poor execution on their orders. Traders and analysts use the VWAP to eliminate the noise that occurs throughout the day, so they can measure what prices buyers and sellers are really trading. VWAP gives traders insight into how a stock trades for that day and deter
FREE
CDS SR Fractal Level MT5
CDS FINANSIAL INVESTAMA
Indicators
CDS SR Fractal Level: Dynamic Fractal Support & Resistance with Breakout Alerts Overview Tired of manually drawing and updating support and resistance lines? The CDS SR Fractal Level  indicator automates this crucial process by intelligently identifying key market levels based on fractals. This lightweight and efficient tool allows you to focus on your trading strategy, not on chart setup, ensuring you never miss an important price level or a potential breakout. This indicator is clean, simple,
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.76 (131)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Smart Trend Trading System is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. Smart Trend Trading System is a complete non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-laggi
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (8)
Indicators
Trend Sniper X is a multi-timeframe trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5 that helps traders identify trend direction and potential reversal points with clarity and precision. Price Information: The current price is promotional and is subject to change as upcoming updates and new features are released. Code2Profit Channel Master the Market with Multi-Timeframe Analysis! Technical Specifications Platform MetaTrader 5 Indicator Type Multi-Timeframe Trend Indicator Operating Timeframe Any char
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (1)
Indicators
The SUPERHERO indicator is a multi-currency trading system designed on an "all-inclusive" basis. The indicator independently analyzes the market and provides signals on when to open and close trades. It uses Stop Loss and Take Profit orders. The R:R ratio is 1:1. From time to time, I personally trade based on this system's signals, and here are the results I get—   LIVE SIGNAL This system can send push notifications to your smartphone, so you can place trades "on the go" without needing to be ti
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Indicators
The legend is back! Entry Points Pro 10. A relaunch of the legendary indicator that held a Top-3 spot on the MQL5 Market for 3 years. Hundreds of rave reviews (589 across two versions), thousands of traders use it every day, 31,000+ demo downloads  across   MT4   +   MT5 . I have read every one of your reviews from the past five years — and instead of promises, I built the answers into version 10. From an author who has been in the market since 1999 and values honesty, his reputation and his cli
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
Indicators
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a professional trading indicator built on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), combining market structure analysis with a No Repaint BUY / SELL signal system in a single indicator. It helps traders understand market structure more clearly, identify key price zones, and focus on higher-quality trading opportunities. By combining Multi-Timeframe Analysis, Points of Interest (POIs), and real-time signals, the i
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
4.6 (30)
Indicators
SuperScalp Pro –  Professional Multi-Layer Confluence Scalping System SuperScalp Pro is a professional multi-layer confluence scalping system designed to help traders identify higher-probability opportunities with clearer entry confirmation, ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and flexible signal filtering across XAUUSD, BTCUSD, and major Forex pairs. Full documentation available in the product blog:   [User Guide] Auto trading available via SuperScalp Pro Auto Trader EA:   [Auto Trader
SMC Intraday Formula
Kareem Abbas
5 (21)
Indicators
Secure the Lowest Price Today. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. Let's be honest first. No indicator will make you profitable on its own. If someone tells you otherwise, they're selling you a dream. Every indicator that shows perfect buy/sell arrows can be made to look flawless — just zoom into the right window of history and screenshot the winners. We won't do that. SMC Intraday Formula is a tool. It reads the market structure for you, maps the hig
GoldenX Entry MT5
Kareem Abbas
5 (15)
Indicators
Price will increase by $20 every 10 buyers to maintain premium value. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. You have probably tested dozens of indicators before. But we are not here to be “just another signals indicator.” Behind GoldenX Entry is intensive research & development focused on building sophisticated algorithms designed to adapt to the real behavior of every instrument — not generic signals recycled everywhere else. From advanced Auto Optim
Gold Entry Sniper
Tahir Mehmood
5 (18)
Indicators
Gold Entry Sniper – Professional Multi-Timeframe ATR Dashboard for Gold Scalping & Swing Trading Gold Entry Sniper is a cutting-edge MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to give traders precise buy/sell signals for XAUUSD and other symbols, powered by ATR Trailing Stop logic and a multi-timeframe analysis dashboard . Built for both scalpers and swing traders, it combines real-time market direction , dynamic stop levels , and professional visual dashboards to help you identify high-probability gold en
Zoryk Gold
Reda El Koutbane
5 (6)
Indicators
discount ends SOON next price 69 $ ZORYK — Advanced XAUUSD Signal System for MetaTrader 5 You know the feeling. You spend time analyzing gold. You wait for the entry. You finally open the trade, and price immediately moves against you. You close too early, move the Stop Loss or hesitate for a few seconds. Then the market reaches the exact destination you originally expected without you. The direction was not always the problem. The real problem was uncertainty. You did not know exactly where th
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy   is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.4 (48)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases . SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indicator designed
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
Indicators
From time to time, I trade using this system myself. Check out my manual BOMBER trading on a live account— LIVE SIGNAL Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk"
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (17)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Indicators
Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Version 1.4 is game changer, default setting adjusted for GBPUSD M1 Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next Planned Price: $189 Planned Retail Price: $299 Developer Note:  After your purchase, please contact me to receive the latest  recommended settings (set file) , trading tips, and an invitation to our  VIP Support Group , where y
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.22 (18)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
Indicators
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Indicators
Power Candles V3 - Self-Optimizing Strength Indicator Power Candles V3 turns currency and instrument strength into an actionable trade plan on every chart it is attached to. Instead of just coloring candles, it runs a live auto-optimization in the background and hands you the best Stop Loss, Take Profit and signal threshold for the symbol in front of you. One click adopts it for live trading - entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit rays appear on the chart at the exact prices, and alerts fire with dir
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Indicators
Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Indicators
ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicators
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Volume flow Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT4  HERE Here our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis  Master Edition is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to visualize market structure through the lens of volume and money flow. Unlike standard volume indicators, this tool displays a Daily Volume Profile
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Indicators
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Indicators
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
More from author
SnR Key Level by RWBTradeLab
Md Hasibul Kabir
Indicators
SnR Key Level by RWBTradeLab A clean, non-repainting Support & Resistance key level detector for MetaTrader 5, built for price action traders who want clear, fixed SnR reference levels with breakout upgrades, smart overlap-free labels and optional alerts — all from CLOSED candles only. What This Indicator Does The indicator automatically detects and draws 6 types of SnR key levels from 2-candle sequences: Base Key Levels - A Level: Green -> Red (Level = 1st Green candle Close) — Resistance
FREE
SnR QM Level by RWBTradeLab
Md Hasibul Kabir
Indicators
SnR QM Level by RWBTradeLab A clean, non-repainting Quasimodo (QM) level detector for MetaTrader 5, built for price action traders who want strict, structure-validated QM reversal levels — automatically detected, clearly marked and alerted exactly once, all from CLOSED candles only. What This Indicator Does The indicator detects strict Quasimodo reversal levels built from A/V candle structures: Internal Structure Levels - A Level: Green -> Red (Level = 1st Green candle Close) — resistance s
FREE
SnR Trend Direction by RWBTradeLab
Md Hasibul Kabir
Indicators
SnR Trend Direction by RWBTradeLab A clean, non-repainting multi-timeframe trend dashboard for MetaTrader 5 that tells you the REAL trend direction — detected the classical SnR way. No moving averages, no oscillators: the trend is derived purely from classical Support/Resistance behavior (level creation, rejection and confirmed breakouts), exactly how a classical SnR trader reads the market by hand. What This Indicator Does The indicator shows the confirmed trend direction (Bullish / Bearish
FREE
BBMA by RWBTradeLab
Md Hasibul Kabir
Indicators
BBMA by RWBTradeLab is a clean, highly-optimized chart-plotting indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines Bollinger Bands, Linear Weighted Moving Averages (LWMA) on High/Low, and an EMA on Close to help traders read market structure visually. What it plots • Bollinger Bands (Upper / Basis / Lower) • LWMA on Low (5 to 10 periods): Solid green lines for periods 5 & 10, with dashed green lines for periods 6-9 to create a clear, easy-to-read visual channel. • LWMA on High (5 to 10 periods): Soli
FREE
SnR CC Level by RWBTradeLab
Md Hasibul Kabir
Indicators
SnR CC Level by RWBTradeLab A clean, non-repainting Confirmation Candle (CC) level detector for MetaTrader 5, built for price action traders who don't just want Support/Resistance levels — they want levels the market has already CONFIRMED with a proper reaction candle. Every level on the chart comes with its own confirmation, all from CLOSED candles only. What This Indicator Does The indicator detects 6 types of SnR CC levels. A CC (Confirmation Candle) is a candle that touches a key level w
FREE
SnR Fresh Unfresh Level by RWBTradeLab
Md Hasibul Kabir
Indicators
SnR Fresh Unfresh Level by RWBTradeLab A clean, non-repainting Support & Resistance level tracker for MetaTrader 5 that shows you the ONE thing most level indicators hide: which levels are still FRESH (untested) and which are already UNFRESH (rejected). Every level is tracked live, state by state, from CLOSED candles only. What This Indicator Does The indicator creates SnR levels from 2-candle sequences and then tracks each level's state continuously: Level Creation (Level = 1st candle Clos
FREE
Engulfing Overlap Zone by RWBTradeLab
Md Hasibul Kabir
Indicators
Engulfing Overlap Zone by RWBTradeLab A clean, non-repainting engulfing OVERLAP detector for MetaTrader 5 — the most selective member of the RWBTradeLab engulfing family. It finds the rare, high-interest moment when a FAILED engulfing zone is overlapped by a CONFIRMED opposite engulfing zone: trapped traders on one side, fresh confirmed pressure on the other, both at the same price area. All from CLOSED candles only. What This Indicator Does The indicator runs a 3-step detection chain: Step
FREE
Engulfing Failed Zone by RWBTradeLab
Md Hasibul Kabir
Indicators
Engulfing Failed Zone by RWBTradeLab A clean, non-repainting FAILED engulfing detector for MetaTrader 5. Most traders only look for engulfing patterns — professionals also watch what happens when an engulfing FAILS, because a broken pattern traps traders on the wrong side and often fuels the opposite move. This indicator finds those failures automatically — all from CLOSED candles only. What This Indicator Does Step 1 — Engulfing Detection (internal engine) The indicator first detects confir
FREE
Trade Panel by RWBTradeLab
Md Hasibul Kabir
Utilities
Trade Panel by RWBTradeLab — The Ultimate Trade & Risk Management Utility Take full control of your MetaTrader 5 trading with the   Trade Panel by RWBTradeLab ! Designed by RWBTradeLab, this all-in-one utility is built for both professional and beginner traders who want to execute trades faster, manage risk perfectly, and analyse their account performance in real-time. Say goodbye to manual lot calculations and slow trade execution. With a sleek, draggable, and highly intuitive User Interfa
Local Trade Copier by RWBTradeLab
Md Hasibul Kabir
Utilities
Local Trade Copier by RWBTradeLab — copy trades between MetaTrader 5 accounts on the same PC, instantly and reliably. One lightweight tool that turns any MT5 account into a Master (signal source) or a Client (copier) — just pick the role in the inputs. Perfect for managing multiple accounts, copying your own strategy across brokers, or running prop-firm and personal accounts side by side. No DLL required · Works across different brokers & account types · One file, both roles ——————————————
SnR Double Breakout Level by RWBTradeLab
Md Hasibul Kabir
Indicators
SnR Double Breakout Level by RWBTradeLab A clean, non-repainting breakout-confirmation indicator for MetaTrader 5, built for price action traders who want high-confidence Support/Resistance breakouts based on DOUBLE structure logic — two levels must form first, then price must break correctly. All from CLOSED candles only. What This Indicator Does The indicator detects Double Breakout key levels using a strict state machine: Internal Structure Levels - A Level: Green -> Red (Level = 1st Gre
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review