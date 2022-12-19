Key Price Levels MT5

5

Key Price Levels Indicator

Indicator that shows the highs and lows for the significant price levels for past periods that could be potentially considered as reaction levels.

The indicator displays the following price levels:

  • Yesterday high and low
  • The day before yesterday high and low
  • Two days back high and low
  • Last week high and low
  • Last month high and low
  • Last three month high and low (Quarter)
  • Last year high and low




Reviews 4
nwh1984
691
nwh1984 2025.02.27 15:13 
 

Thanks you!

jefferpro
14
jefferpro 2024.12.05 16:45 
 

AWESOME!! But I'd like to put price custom alerts

Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski
2407
Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski 2024.10.06 18:56 
 

super

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Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an MT5 indicator designed for traders who want to read market structure and the main price reaction zones directly on the chart. It combines BOS, ChoCH, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity, Kill Zones, Volume Profile, and a compact dashboard for quick analysis. This indicator targets traders who use market structure, ICT and Smart Money concepts as a decision framework. It can help spot trend continuations, possible reversals, price imbala
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5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
FX Power MT5 NG
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5 (33)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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Trading Keys MT5
Wafa Mohammed Omar Abou Alwafa
5 (7)
Experts
Trading Keys is an advanced and easy to use risk calclator. Features: Drag and drop visual lines to take profit/stop loss/ entry levels. Risk calculation based on account balance / quity percentage per trade. Profit protection and trailing toggle button Auto break even toggle button Risk calculation for prop firms based on drawdown level How to setup your Trading Keys? Add trading keys to your chart Setup the parameters Save the chart as default template "Default.tpl" How to use Trading keys? Cl
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Breakeven line calculator
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This indicator shows the breakeven line level for the total number of open positions of the current symbol with P/L value and total volume. This indicator is helpful to decide the exit level when using a trading grid strategy. The style of the breakeven line is customizable to choose the color, line shape and font size of the positions description. Send mobile notification when crossing a positive P/L target
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Sessions Killzone
Wafa Mohammed Omar Abou Alwafa
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Session Killzone Indicator Indicator that helps you to identify the killzone times of both London and NewYork sessions which usually is the most times for high volatility and taking liquidity from the market. Killzone times are configurable through indicator parameters. The indicator adjusts the range of the killzones based on the daily trading range.
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Sessions Killzone MT4
Wafa Mohammed Omar Abou Alwafa
3.5 (2)
Indicators
Session Killzone Indicator Indicator that helps you to identify the killzone times of both London and NewYork sessions which usually is the most times for high volatility and taking liquidity from the market. Killzone times are configurable through indicator parameters. The indicator adjusts the range of the killzones based on the daily trading range.
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Breakeven line calculator MT4
Wafa Mohammed Omar Abou Alwafa
Indicators
This indicator shows the breakeven line level for the total number of open positions of the current symbol with P/L value and total volume. This indicator is helpful to decide the exit level when using a trading grid strategy. The style of the breakeven line is customizable to choose the color, line shape and font size of the positions description. Send mobile notification when crossing a positive P/L target
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Key Price Levels
Wafa Mohammed Omar Abou Alwafa
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Key Price Levels Indicator Indicator that shows the highs and lows for the significant price levels for past periods that could be potentially considered as reaction levels. The indicator displays the following price levels: Yesterday high and low The day before yesterday high and low Two days back high and low Last week high and low Last month high and low Last three month high and low (Quarter) Last year high and low
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Trading Keys is an advanced and easy to use risk calclator. Features: Drag and drop visual lines to take profit/stop loss/ entry levels. Risk calculation based on account balance / quity percentage per trade. Profit protection and trailing toggle button Auto break even toggle button Risk calculation for prop firms based on drawdown level How to setup your Trading Keys? Add trading keys to your chart Setup the parameters Save the chart as default template "Default.tpl" How to use Trading keys? C
FREE
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nwh1984
691
nwh1984 2025.02.27 15:13 
 

Thanks you!

jefferpro
14
jefferpro 2024.12.05 16:45 
 

AWESOME!! But I'd like to put price custom alerts

Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski
2407
Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski 2024.10.06 18:56 
 

super

Peter Pedro
78
Peter Pedro 2023.12.26 11:23 
 

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