Future EA MT4

This expert is the newest expert of our team.

We want to implement the latest market strategies in it.

A long-term project of several years

If you want to be a partner in the development of this expert, you can buy it at a very low price.

An expert based on mixed strategies

We will combine several strategies in this expert

Price action, patterns, waves, maybe even artificial intelligence and...





Attributes of Version 1.0:

Can be used in the GBPUSD and USDCHF , AUDUSD currency pairs



Can be used in H1 time frame

Has profit limit and loss limit

Without using risky strategies like martingale or hedge

According to FIFO rules

Can be used with low capital



Can be used in prop companies







Minimum capital

100$

Minimum leverage

50

best brokers

Big and well-known brokers

best currency pairs

GBPUSD , USDCHF , AUDUSD

best time frames

H1











This expert is under construction.

So it may sometimes be removed from the site, its settings may be reduced or increased, features may be reduced or increased









