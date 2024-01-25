Future EA MT4

3.67

This expert is the newest expert of our team.
We want to implement the latest market strategies in it.
A long-term project of several years
If you want to be a partner in the development of this expert, you can buy it at a very low price.

An expert based on mixed strategies
We will combine several strategies in this expert
Price action, patterns, waves, maybe even artificial intelligence and...


Attributes of Version 1.0:

  • Can be used in the GBPUSD and USDCHF , AUDUSD currency pairs
  • Can be used in H1 time frame
  • Has profit limit and loss limit
  • Without using risky strategies like martingale or hedge
  • According to FIFO rules
  • Can be used with low capital
  • Can be used in prop companies


Minimum capital
 100$
Minimum leverage
 50
best brokers
 Big and well-known brokers
best currency pairs
 GBPUSD , USDCHF , AUDUSD
best time frames
 H1



        This expert is under construction.
        So it may sometimes be removed from the site, its settings may be reduced or increased, features may be reduced or increased



        Recensioni 14
        Роман Мирошниченко
        142
        Роман Мирошниченко 2024.07.20 09:15 
         

        Советник интересный и перспективный. За 3 недели тестирование по двум валютным парам было совершено 8 сделок. Все сделки 100% достигли тейкпрофита. Запускал без VPN. Результаты очень близки к бектестингу. Рекомендую.

        Danilo Palad
        32
        Danilo Palad 2024.07.15 09:23 
         

        perfect

        Stephen Stone
        34
        Stephen Stone 2024.07.12 09:14 
         

        Each version is better than the previous version. Keep going Mansour

        Rispondi alla recensione