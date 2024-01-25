Future EA MT4
- Experts
- Mansour Babasafary
- Version: 1.50
- Mise à jour: 5 octobre 2024
- Activations: 20
This expert is the newest expert of our team.
We want to implement the latest market strategies in it.
A long-term project of several years
If you want to be a partner in the development of this expert, you can buy it at a very low price.
An expert based on mixed strategies
We will combine several strategies in this expert
Price action, patterns, waves, maybe even artificial intelligence and...
Attributes of Version 1.0:
- Can be used in the GBPUSD and USDCHF , AUDUSD currency pairs
- Can be used in H1 time frame
- Has profit limit and loss limit
- Without using risky strategies like martingale or hedge
- According to FIFO rules
- Can be used with low capital
- Can be used in prop companies
|Minimum capital
|100$
|Minimum leverage
|50
|best brokers
|Big and well-known brokers
|best currency pairs
|GBPUSD , USDCHF , AUDUSD
|best time frames
|H1
This expert is under construction.
So it may sometimes be removed from the site, its settings may be reduced or increased, features may be reduced or increased
Советник интересный и перспективный. За 3 недели тестирование по двум валютным парам было совершено 8 сделок. Все сделки 100% достигли тейкпрофита. Запускал без VPN. Результаты очень близки к бектестингу. Рекомендую.