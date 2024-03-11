Growthamp MT5

4.57

Growthamp is a grid expert designed for clients who want to customize their own entry conditions.

The expert enters trades using two input custom moving averages and optional stochastic oscillation.

It then manages orders into profit using chosen order management & close functions.

        Key Features 

        • Customizable entries and trade management.
        • 36 Different Moving Average types to choose from.
        • Follow trend or enter using Moving Average crosses.
        • Optional Stochastic inputs to further filter trades.
        • Multiple ways to manage and close trades.
        • Optional Martingale modes.
        • Optional Hedging logic.
        • Designed for clients who want to create / trade their own strategy.
        • Wide Spread & Slippage protection.
        • Equity limits - Growthamp is able to cut trades at a desired input equity/margin drawdown percent and has functions to hold trading.
        • Compliant with the FIFO rule.
        • News filter.
        • Day/Time limits.
        • Dynamic pipstep methods.
        • Drawdown reduction function.   

          Recommendations 

          • Try using different moving averages types & stochastic inputs with a mix of different settings and timeframes.
          • Experiment in the tester with different entry conditions to create your own strategy then share your results with the group.
          ---[ FULL USER GUIDE ]---

          Input Definitions

          • Magic Number. - Number the EA uses to associate trades with itself - you only need to change the magic number if you are using the EA on two charts of the same pair, each chart would then need a different magic number.
          • Show On Chart Comment.- Set true will display information on chart.
          • Chart Panel Mode. -
            • 'Panel_' - Draws a moveable panel with information on chart.
            • 'Comment_' - Displays a on chart comment on the left side of the screen.
          • Panel Text. - Panel text color.
          • Sell Color. - Panel sell color.
          • Buy Color. - Panel buy color.
          • Text Size. - Panel text size.
          • Draw Line. - True will draw a line at the breakeven point for open trades.
          • BE Line. - Color used for the breakeven line.
          • Draw Profit Labels. - True will draw closed profit labels on chart.
          • Profit Label Mode. - What to display inside the profit lables, currency amount, pips or both.
          • Profit Labels. - Color used for the profit lables.
          • MA_Mode. - Controls how the moving average signals function. -
            • 'Trend'. - MA_1 being above MA_2 will be considered a buy signal. MA_1 being below MA_2 will be considered a sell signal. Growthamp will open a new initial trade once per new candle of the loaded chart timeframe in the direction of the trend signal.
            • 'Cross'. - Growthamp will get a buy signal when MA_1 crosses above MA_2. Growthamp will get a sell signal when MA_1 crosses below MA_2.
          • MA_1 Period. - Moving Average 1 Period.
          • MA_1 Type. - Moving Average 1 Type.-
            • Simple Moving Average
            • Exponential Moving Average
            • Wilder Exponential Moving Average
            • Linear Weighted Moving Average
            • Sine Weighted Moving Average
            • Triangular Moving Average
            • Least Square Moving Average(EPMA, Linear Regression Line)
            • Smoothed Moving Average
            • Hull Moving Average
            • Zero-Lag Exponential Moving Average
            • Double Exponential Moving Average
            • T3
            • T3_2
            • Instantaneous Trendline
            • Moving Median
            • Geometric Mean
            • Regularized EMA
            • Integral of Linear Regression Slope
            • Combination of LSMA and ILRS
            • Triangular Moving Average Generalized
            • Volume Weighted Moving Average
            • Smoothing
            • Simplified SMA
            • Arnold Legoux Moving Average
            • Triple Exponential Moving Average
            • Laguerre Filter
            • McGinley Dynamic
            • Two-Pole Modified Filter
            • Three-Pole Modified Filter
            • SuperSmoother
            • Simple Decycler
            • Modified eVWMA
            • Exponential Weighted Moving Average
            • Double Smoothed EMA
            • Triple Smoothed EMA
            • Volume-Weighted Exponential Moving Average(V-EMA)
          • MA_1 Applied Price. - Moving Average 1 Applied Price. -
            • Close
            • Open
            • High
            • Low
            • Median
            • Typical
            • Weighted Close
            • Median Body (Open+Close)/2
            • Average (High+Low+Open+Close)/4
            • Trend Biased
            • Trend Biased(Extreme)
            • Heiken Ashi Close
            • Heiken Ashi Open
            • Heiken Ashi High
            • Heiken Ashi Low
            • Heiken Ashi Median
            • Heiken Ashi Typical
            • Heiken Ashi Weighted Close
            • Heiken Ashi Median Body
            • Heiken Ashi Average
            • Heiken Ashi Trend Biased
            • Heiken Ashi Trend Biased(Extreme)
          • MA_1 TimeFrame. - TimeFrame used by Moving Average 1.
          • MA_1 Shift. - Candle to focus on for Moving Average 1 information. 0 = Current.
          • MA_2 Period. - Moving Average 2 Period.
          • MA_2 Type. - Moving Average 2 Type.
          • MA_2 Applied Price. - Moving Average 2 Applied Price.
          • MA_2 TimeFrame. - TimeFrame used by Moving Average 2.
          • MA_2 Shift. - Candle to focus on for Moving Average 2 information. 0 = Current.
          • Filter Using Stochastic. - Set true will only allow Growthamp to open new initial trades if the Stochastic main line is below or above the low or high value.
          • Low Value. - Value the stochastic main line has to be below to open new buy trades.
          • High Value. - Value the stochastic main line has to be above to open new sell trades.
          • Stochastic1_K. - Stochastic indicator input 1.
          • Stochastic1_D.  - Stochastic indicator input 2.
          • Stochastic1_Slow. - Stochastic indicator input 3.
          • Averageing Method.
          • Price_Field.
          • Stochastic TimeFrame. - TimeFrame for the stochatic to gather information from.
          • Max Spread. - Max spread allowed to open a trade - In pips.
          • Max Slippage. - Max slippage allowed to open a trade - used for brokers that may require a requote.
          • Max Lot Size Allowed. - Max lot size allowed to be reached and/or placed.
          • Max Buy Trades Allowed.
          • Max Sell Trades Allowed.
          • Allow Hedge Trades. - True will take and manage opposite direction trade signals while already in an open trade.
          • Allow Hedge To Close. - True will allow the expert to close negative buy trades using positive sell trades and negative sell trades using positive buy trades.
          • Hedge Close Percent. - Percentage of profit needed to be added to the profitable trade to hedge out the other.
          • Alert At Grid Level. - Once the open trade amount reaches the number in the input the EA will send an alert noification through the MT4 mobile app.
          • Close Trades If Equity Drops Below. - The EA will close all open trades if the accounts floating equity drops below this percent amount of the total account balance. - (Account Balance Percent) - (Active > 0.0)
          • Only Open Trades Above Free Margin. - The EA will only open new trades when the accounts floating free margin is above this percent amount of the total account balance. - (Account Balance Percent) - (Active > 0.0)
          • Limit Trade Hours. - True will allow trades from 'Start Hour' until 'Stop Hour' - Trades still open after hours will continue to be managed.
          • Start Hour. - Hour to allow trades from. When 'Limit Trade Hours' is set true.
          • Stop Hour. - Hour to stop trades at. When 'Limit Trade Hours' is set true.
          • Trade Monday.
          • Trade Tuesday.
          • Trade Wednesday.
          • Trade Thursday.
          • Trade Friday.
          • Stop Trade Before Weekend. - True will stop the expert from placing trades and close any pending orders from Friday 18:00 until 23:59.
          • Skip Monday Market Open. - True will stop the expert placing trades on market open until after 03:00 Monday morning.
          • Trade Saturday.
          • Trade Sunday.
          • Auto Money Management. - True will allow the EA to adjust the base lot in accordance with the account balance and the 'Auto Risk Percent' set.
          • Auto Risk Percent. - (1 == 0.01 per 100USD) - Defines the risk used in the Auto Money Management. 1 being equal to 0.01 lots per 100 in account currency.
          • Base_Lot. - The first lot size placed. (When Auto Money Management is set false)
          • Stop Loss. - (Pips)
          • Take Profit. - (Pips)
          • Positions Multiplier. (Active>1.0) - Amount to multiply the next series or previous trade by. The function will only work when set above 1.0.
          • Multiplier Mode.
            • 'Grid' will multiply the next placed trade by the multiplier and how many trades are currently open.
            • 'Martingale' will multiply the next placed trade by the multiplier and a count of trades that have closed in loss.
          • Martingale Mode Reset.
            • 'Next_Profit' will reset the loss count after any sized closed profitable trade.
            • 'Full_Recovery' will only reset the loss count when all total calculated loss has been recovered.
          • Martingale Mode Max Lot To Reset. - Max lot size allowed to be reached before the loss count is reset.
          • PipStep Method. - Method which to space orders by. - (Fixed or dynamically generated)
            • 'Fixed' - The expert will use only be able to place new grid orders at the start of a 'Dynamic Step TimeFrame' candle, and only if price has moved 'IF Fixed PipStep' amount of pips from the last opened trade.
            • 'Dynamic' - The expert will use only be able to place new grid orders at the start of a 'Dynamic Step TimeFrame' candle, and only if price has moved a dynamically generated pip amount from the last opened trade.
          • Dynamic Step TimeFrame. - Timeframe used to space grid orders and also create the dynamically changing pipstep distance.
          • Pipstep Multiplier. - Amount to multiply the pipstep distance between each trade. - (Multiplies both fixed and dynamic distances)
          • IF Fixed PipStep. - Fixed pipstep distance.
          • Use Trail StopLoss. - True will allow the EA to adjust the stop loss as orders move into profit.
          • Trail Start From. - Pips into profit to start the trailing stop.
          • Move Trail Stop To. - Once activated move the stop this many pips into profit.
          • Trail Step. - Adjust the stop loss further into profit when price moves this many pips.
          • Use Auto Close. - When true the expert will automatically close out trades when the input amount is reached.
          •     AutoClose Mode.
            • 'Currency_Amount' will make the EA search for a currency amounts worth of floating profit to use the AutoClose function.
            • 'Account_Percent' will make the expert search for a percent amount of the accounts balance to use the AutoClose function.
          • Amount/Percent To Close. - How much floating profit to activate the AutoClose function. - (What mode is selected above will determine what value this number has)
          • Adjust Amount In Accordance with Base Lot. - True will change the 'Amount/Percent To Close' according to the current base lot being used. The default example would be : 0.01 lots = 0.35 , 0.02 lots = 0.70 , 0.03 lots = 1.05 , etc.
          • Multiply Profit By Open Trades. - True will multiply the 'Amount/Percent To Close' by each opened trade. (Separate amounts used for buy and sell.)
          • DrawDown Reduction. - Set to true will turn on drawdown reduction. This will look to breakeven on the first placed and latest placed trade in a formed grid in an aim to reduce overall grid size and free up margin.
          • Reduce After. - Once open trades amount reaches the number in this input the EA will begin the function. - (Separate amounts used for buy and sell.)
          • Percent To Function. - The EA will take the first placed trade and monitor its floating profit, this input will get a percetnage value of that number. We then need the latest placed trade to cover the negative floating of the first plus this stored percentage amount for the function to work.
          • Use News Filter. - When true the expert will draw vertical lines onto the chart at times where news events land, the expert will stop placing new trades the input minutes before an event and will hold off placing trades until time has passed the input minuets after the event.
          • Only Draw Future Lines. - Set true will draw only draw lines in front of the current time.
          • Filter Low News. - True will stop new trades being placed from the input minuets before a low news event until the input minuets after.
          • Filter Mild News. - True will stop new trades being placed from the input minuets before a mild news event until the input minuets after.
          • Filter High News. - True will stop new trades being placed from the input minuets before a high news event until the input minuets after.
          • Minuets To Stop Trading Before Event. - The specified minuets to stop placing new trades before an event.
          • Minuets To Stop Trading After Event. - The specified minuets to start placing new trades after an event.
          • Low Event Line. - Color used for low event lines.
          • Mild Event Line. - Color used for mild event lines.
          • High Event Line. - Color used for high event lines.
          • Market Watch TimeZone. - The GMT offset for your brokers data - (Most brokers are GMT+2)
          Reviews 27
          sanoj ik
          130
          sanoj ik 2025.12.31 15:04 
           

          CONOR WILL BECOME A LEADING PROGRAMMER IN THE COMING YEARS FOR SURE... 5 STAR IS NOTHING... I WILL GIVE HIM 1000 STARS... HE IS NOT A MATHEMATICIAN BUT A MAGICIAN I THINK... GEM OF A PRODUCT AND THAT TOO FREE... BUT TO BE HONEST I WOULD NOT HAVE TESTED IT IF IT WAS NOT FREE... KUDOS MAN... AND WISHING YOU A BRIGHT 2026... LET THIS YEAR BE YOURS...

          Neil Richard Pinheiro
          425
          Neil Richard Pinheiro 2025.10.13 18:14 
           

          I have changed my rating today December 5th to a 5Star from 4Star. Solid EA that is one of the best free EA's. Been using GrowthAmp with settings downloaded and .01Lot per $1,000.00 on a demo account for 14 weeks and have acheived a CAGR of 3.23% (now 3.17% CAGR after 22 weeks). Confident in this EA that I started using real money this week starting Dec 2nd and up 2% for the week. You have to keep the faith with this EA as once a week you will end the day in drawdown on open orders and once every 2 weeks will have to step in and manually trade out of low margin left (solution might be to lower to .01Lot per $2,000.00). Annoying that when log out of MT5, keep losing chart and installed EA.

          Benjamin Afedzie
          4096
          Benjamin Afedzie 2025.06.12 15:43 
           

          best so far

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          tushar
          17
          tushar 2026.01.11 08:56 
           

          Not good. Back test data is off the charts. fails in first week of live trading. Trailing SL doesn't work which kills your profits.

          sanoj ik
          130
          sanoj ik 2025.12.31 15:04 
           

          CONOR WILL BECOME A LEADING PROGRAMMER IN THE COMING YEARS FOR SURE... 5 STAR IS NOTHING... I WILL GIVE HIM 1000 STARS... HE IS NOT A MATHEMATICIAN BUT A MAGICIAN I THINK... GEM OF A PRODUCT AND THAT TOO FREE... BUT TO BE HONEST I WOULD NOT HAVE TESTED IT IF IT WAS NOT FREE... KUDOS MAN... AND WISHING YOU A BRIGHT 2026... LET THIS YEAR BE YOURS...

          Neil Richard Pinheiro
          425
          Neil Richard Pinheiro 2025.10.13 18:14 
           

          I have changed my rating today December 5th to a 5Star from 4Star. Solid EA that is one of the best free EA's. Been using GrowthAmp with settings downloaded and .01Lot per $1,000.00 on a demo account for 14 weeks and have acheived a CAGR of 3.23% (now 3.17% CAGR after 22 weeks). Confident in this EA that I started using real money this week starting Dec 2nd and up 2% for the week. You have to keep the faith with this EA as once a week you will end the day in drawdown on open orders and once every 2 weeks will have to step in and manually trade out of low margin left (solution might be to lower to .01Lot per $2,000.00). Annoying that when log out of MT5, keep losing chart and installed EA.

          [Deleted] 2025.08.17 02:20 
           

          User didn't leave any comment to the rating

          Benjamin Afedzie
          4096
          Benjamin Afedzie 2025.06.12 15:43 
           

          best so far

          Lydia Kwarteng
          2219
          Lydia Kwarteng 2025.06.12 14:31 
           

          User didn't leave any comment to the rating

          Jas Kad
          162
          Jas Kad 2025.05.14 11:24 
           

          Hi Support after update; the EA Chart is disappeared from Metatrader5 after restarting it; I install other EAs all OK; Thank you; Check the update of today 2025.05.14

          ali.dms
          14
          ali.dms 2025.05.14 11:21 
           

          User didn't leave any comment to the rating

          René
          619
          René 2025.04.25 22:38 
           

          Thanks Conor for this great ea! Works very good with dynamic distance, a little bot masterpiece alongside your other eas. Support is always also very friendly and clear 🫶🏻

          [Deleted] 2025.04.25 02:54 
           

          User didn't leave any comment to the rating

          Aref Barakat
          489
          Aref Barakat 2025.03.22 15:22 
           

          User didn't leave any comment to the rating

          [Deleted] 2025.03.22 05:44 
           

          User didn't leave any comment to the rating

          SRK Saini
          123
          SRK Saini 2025.02.14 06:45 
           

          I tested this EA on a demo account with pairs like EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, and JPY/USD using the moving average cross strategy. What I observed is that it scalps, and the profits are decent. However, if the trend is one-sided, it executes so many orders that it can deplete your capital. I also enabled the "edge" option, but even after that, there were no trades with an edge. This is something I personally tested. I wouldn't recommend it to others based on my findings. Another thing is, there is no information on which pairs this bot will work on. If it indeed works on moving average cross, it should work on every pair, but that’s not clear. I’m confused because what’s mentioned in the manual isn’t fully accurate, based on my testing. Regards SRK

          Conor Stephenson
          31668
          Reply from developer Conor Stephenson 2025.03.07 09:43
          Hello SRK Thank you for using Growthamp! So Growthamp is made for clients who want to customise their own entry settings. The expert isn’t meant to be used with its default settings, you’re meant to optimise your own settings to suit your use case. There is no recommended pairs because you’re supposed to find pairs that work for your strategy.
          Thank you for your review! 🤝
          PhanHuyThanh887
          44
          PhanHuyThanh887 2025.01.19 13:30 
           

          nice

          NguyenDucMinh33
          65
          NguyenDucMinh33 2025.01.19 13:27 
           

          thanks

          rocha22
          27
          rocha22 2024.12.20 16:25 
           

          muito bom, porém só funciona na conta demo , em conta real não funciona .. infelismente ...

          musicerindo
          17
          musicerindo 2024.10.21 13:38 
           

          The best EA of all the EA I have ever used. The Best

          Fvalue15
          14
          Fvalue15 2024.10.08 10:21 
           

          The expert works well with many functions. I wish the expert have geometric sequence auto-tp function. (I currently found Multiply_Amount_By_Open_Trades is Arithmetic Sequence). Thank you, Conor.

          D6lDGpyg
          25
          D6lDGpyg 2024.09.27 12:54 
           

          thank

          Payam Yousefi
          33
          Payam Yousefi 2024.08.25 11:00 
           

          It is cool and very nice. thanks, Conor

          12
          Reply to review