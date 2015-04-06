HFTPlus EA

**HFTPlus EA — Adaptive Session-Based Trading System for Indices (MT4)**

**HFTPlus EA** trades within a precise, fully configurable time window (down to the second)

and only when live market spread conditions meet your defined threshold — avoiding entries

during illiquid or abnormally wide-spread periods common around news releases or session

opens.


**How it works:**

Instead of using fixed pip distances, HFTPlus EA continuously measures the live spread of

your instrument and adapts every key distance in real time — order entry distance, stop-loss

placement, and trailing activation thresholds all scale automatically with current market

conditions. This makes the EA more consistent across different brokers, sessions, and

volatility regimes than a fixed-distance system.


Once a position is triggered, a **dynamic trailing stop** tightens progressively as the trade

moves into profit, using a smooth interpolation between a minimum and maximum distance —

aiming to protect gains without cutting winning trades too early.


**Key Features:**

- **Session Control** — precise start/end trading window (hour/minute/second), so the EA is

  only ever active during the market conditions you choose.

- **Spread-Adaptive Distances** — entry, stop-loss, and trailing distances scale with a live

  moving average of the instrument's spread, not a fixed pip value.

- **Dynamic Trailing Stop** — profit-based interpolated trailing, tightening automatically as

  the trade progresses.

- **Flexible Lot Sizing** — fixed lot or automatic risk-based sizing (% of balance), rounded to

  your broker's lot step.

- **Spread & Freeze-Level Protection** — pending orders are automatically cancelled if spread

  widens beyond your limit, protecting you from bad fills around news events.

- **Built for Indices** — tuned for US30, NAS100 (US100), and DAX (GER30/GER40/DE30/DE40), and

  adaptable to other instruments.


**Recommended use:**

- Timeframe: M1

- Instruments: US30, NAS100, DAX (index CFDs)

- Test on demo first and adjust the trading window to your broker's most liquid session hours.


**Inputs are fully documented** with clear parameter names and default values suited for a

standard ECN/Raw account — see the Comments tab for setup examples.


⚠️ As with any automated system, past performance shown in strategy tests does not guarantee

future results. Please test on a demo account and understand the risk settings before using

on a live account.


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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
Spider Crazy Pro
Michela Russo
4.78 (126)
Experts
Spider Crazy Pro is at discount Price only Today, at 50% of the Original Price! Buy Now! Spider Crazy Pro is a trading robot  for the trading on forex. This is a complete system with   11 Strategy in 1 EA . This Robot opens a   large number of orders .  Important Information Revealed Leave a review and contact me via mql5 to receive a free copy of Squirrel Trader Pro ! This Expert advisor not use arbitrage or breakout, then we see an high resistance to slippage Spider  Crazy Pro  Work in  EURU
Diamond Black
Fanur Galamov
4 (3)
Experts
Diamond Black  is a professional expert advisor for automatic market trading. The EA implements my long-term observations of the market behavior in the evening. A thorough analysis of the behavior of the low-volatility market allowed me to implement a stable reliable system for profitable and long-term trading. EA algorithm uses the advantages of pending limit orders and strict control of trading risk. Expert advisor uses automatic lot calculation, and also allows you to use a fixed trading lo
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
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