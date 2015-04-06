HFTPlus EA
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
**HFTPlus EA — Adaptive Session-Based Trading System for Indices (MT4)**
**HFTPlus EA** trades within a precise, fully configurable time window (down to the second)
and only when live market spread conditions meet your defined threshold — avoiding entries
during illiquid or abnormally wide-spread periods common around news releases or session
opens.
**How it works:**
Instead of using fixed pip distances, HFTPlus EA continuously measures the live spread of
your instrument and adapts every key distance in real time — order entry distance, stop-loss
placement, and trailing activation thresholds all scale automatically with current market
conditions. This makes the EA more consistent across different brokers, sessions, and
volatility regimes than a fixed-distance system.
Once a position is triggered, a **dynamic trailing stop** tightens progressively as the trade
moves into profit, using a smooth interpolation between a minimum and maximum distance —
aiming to protect gains without cutting winning trades too early.
**Key Features:**
- **Session Control** — precise start/end trading window (hour/minute/second), so the EA is
only ever active during the market conditions you choose.
- **Spread-Adaptive Distances** — entry, stop-loss, and trailing distances scale with a live
moving average of the instrument's spread, not a fixed pip value.
- **Dynamic Trailing Stop** — profit-based interpolated trailing, tightening automatically as
the trade progresses.
- **Flexible Lot Sizing** — fixed lot or automatic risk-based sizing (% of balance), rounded to
your broker's lot step.
- **Spread & Freeze-Level Protection** — pending orders are automatically cancelled if spread
widens beyond your limit, protecting you from bad fills around news events.
- **Built for Indices** — tuned for US30, NAS100 (US100), and DAX (GER30/GER40/DE30/DE40), and
adaptable to other instruments.
**Recommended use:**
- Timeframe: M1
- Instruments: US30, NAS100, DAX (index CFDs)
- Test on demo first and adjust the trading window to your broker's most liquid session hours.
**Inputs are fully documented** with clear parameter names and default values suited for a
standard ECN/Raw account — see the Comments tab for setup examples.
⚠️ As with any automated system, past performance shown in strategy tests does not guarantee
future results. Please test on a demo account and understand the risk settings before using
on a live account.