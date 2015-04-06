**HFTPlus EA — Adaptive Session-Based Trading System for Indices (MT4)**





**HFTPlus EA** trades within a precise, fully configurable time window (down to the second)

and only when live market spread conditions meet your defined threshold — avoiding entries

during illiquid or abnormally wide-spread periods common around news releases or session

opens.





**How it works:**

Instead of using fixed pip distances, HFTPlus EA continuously measures the live spread of

your instrument and adapts every key distance in real time — order entry distance, stop-loss

placement, and trailing activation thresholds all scale automatically with current market

conditions. This makes the EA more consistent across different brokers, sessions, and

volatility regimes than a fixed-distance system.





Once a position is triggered, a **dynamic trailing stop** tightens progressively as the trade

moves into profit, using a smooth interpolation between a minimum and maximum distance —

aiming to protect gains without cutting winning trades too early.





**Key Features:**

- **Session Control** — precise start/end trading window (hour/minute/second), so the EA is

only ever active during the market conditions you choose.

- **Spread-Adaptive Distances** — entry, stop-loss, and trailing distances scale with a live

moving average of the instrument's spread, not a fixed pip value.

- **Dynamic Trailing Stop** — profit-based interpolated trailing, tightening automatically as

the trade progresses.

- **Flexible Lot Sizing** — fixed lot or automatic risk-based sizing (% of balance), rounded to

your broker's lot step.

- **Spread & Freeze-Level Protection** — pending orders are automatically cancelled if spread

widens beyond your limit, protecting you from bad fills around news events.

- **Built for Indices** — tuned for US30, NAS100 (US100), and DAX (GER30/GER40/DE30/DE40), and

adaptable to other instruments.





**Recommended use:**

- Timeframe: M1

- Instruments: US30, NAS100, DAX (index CFDs)

- Test on demo first and adjust the trading window to your broker's most liquid session hours.





**Inputs are fully documented** with clear parameter names and default values suited for a

standard ECN/Raw account — see the Comments tab for setup examples.





⚠️ As with any automated system, past performance shown in strategy tests does not guarantee

future results. Please test on a demo account and understand the risk settings before using

on a live account.