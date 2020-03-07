HFTPlus EA
- Experts
- Abderrahim Belmoufadal
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
HFTPlus EA is an automated trading system designed for high-frequency scalping on MT4. It operates during the New York trading session, leveraging market volatility to identify short-term trading opportunities. This system integrates multiple technical indicators to analyze price movements and execute trades.
Key Features:
High-Frequency Trading (HFT): Executes multiple trades per session based on predefined parameters.
Risk Management Tools: Includes a stop-loss mechanism to manage trade exits.
Flexible Lot Sizing: Supports both fixed and auto-adjusted lot sizes based on user-defined risk settings.
Optimized for Indices: Primarily developed for US30, NAS100 (NASDAQ, US100), and DAX (GER30, GER40, DE30, DE40) but adaptable to other instruments.
Designed for M1 Timeframe: Works best on short timeframes where market movements are rapid.
Considerations:
- Execution Speed Matters: Performance may be influenced by factors such as spread, slippage, and latency.
- VPS Recommended: For uninterrupted operation, a low-latency VPS is suggested.
- Brokerage Conditions: A low-spread and commission-free account is ideal for optimal functionality.
Prop Firm Compatibility:
HFTPlus EA has been tested with various proprietary trading firms that allow high-frequency trading, including:
- M Solution Frex Fund
- BFX Funding
- Nova Funding
- Next Step Funded
- InfinityForexFunds
- Kortana FX
- Quantec Trading Capital
- Social Trading Club
Disclaimer: Trading in financial markets carries inherent risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Users should conduct thorough testing and risk assessment before using automated trading tools.