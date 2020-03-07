HFTPlus EA

HFTPlus EA is an automated trading system designed for high-frequency scalping on MT4. It operates during the New York trading session, leveraging market volatility to identify short-term trading opportunities. This system integrates multiple technical indicators to analyze price movements and execute trades.

Key Features:

    High-Frequency Trading (HFT): Executes multiple trades per session based on predefined parameters.
    Risk Management Tools: Includes a stop-loss mechanism to manage trade exits.
    Flexible Lot Sizing: Supports both fixed and auto-adjusted lot sizes based on user-defined risk settings.
    Optimized for Indices: Primarily developed for US30, NAS100 (NASDAQ, US100), and DAX (GER30, GER40, DE30, DE40) but adaptable to other instruments.
    Designed for M1 Timeframe: Works best on short timeframes where market movements are rapid.

Considerations:

  • Execution Speed Matters: Performance may be influenced by factors such as spread, slippage, and latency.
  • VPS Recommended: For uninterrupted operation, a low-latency VPS is suggested.
  • Brokerage Conditions: A low-spread and commission-free account is ideal for optimal functionality.

Prop Firm Compatibility:

HFTPlus EA has been tested with various proprietary trading firms that allow high-frequency trading, including:

  • M Solution Frex Fund
  • BFX Funding
  • Nova Funding
  • Next Step Funded
  • InfinityForexFunds
  • Kortana FX
  • Quantec Trading Capital
  • Social Trading Club

Disclaimer: Trading in financial markets carries inherent risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Users should conduct thorough testing and risk assessment before using automated trading tools.


