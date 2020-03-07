HFTPlus EA is an automated trading system designed for high-frequency scalping on MT4. It operates during the New York trading session, leveraging market volatility to identify short-term trading opportunities. This system integrates multiple technical indicators to analyze price movements and execute trades.

Key Features:

High-Frequency Trading (HFT): Executes multiple trades per session based on predefined parameters.

Risk Management Tools: Includes a stop-loss mechanism to manage trade exits.

Flexible Lot Sizing: Supports both fixed and auto-adjusted lot sizes based on user-defined risk settings.

Optimized for Indices: Primarily developed for US30, NAS100 (NASDAQ, US100), and DAX (GER30, GER40, DE30, DE40) but adaptable to other instruments.

Designed for M1 Timeframe: Works best on short timeframes where market movements are rapid.

Considerations:

Execution Speed Matters: Performance may be influenced by factors such as spread, slippage, and latency .

Performance may be influenced by factors such as . VPS Recommended: For uninterrupted operation, a low-latency VPS is suggested.

For uninterrupted operation, a is suggested. Brokerage Conditions: A low-spread and commission-free account is ideal for optimal functionality.

Prop Firm Compatibility:

HFTPlus EA has been tested with various proprietary trading firms that allow high-frequency trading, including:

M Solution Frex Fund

BFX Funding

Nova Funding

Next Step Funded

InfinityForexFunds

Kortana FX

Quantec Trading Capital

Social Trading Club

Disclaimer: Trading in financial markets carries inherent risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Users should conduct thorough testing and risk assessment before using automated trading tools.



