News Defender MT4

---NEWS DEFENDER---

Maximize your Forex performance with our script designed to prevent losses during news events!

Our solution simplifies the process:

  1. Smart Management: Detects news X minutes before and allows you to manage your existing trades.
  2. Instant Limitation: Prevents new trades during news events, giving you full control.

Perfect for those looking to close all trades and wait until the news passes.

Moreover, our Pro version provides protection against unwanted trades by other EAs, included with your purchase! Find instructions in the script description.

Boost your investments and minimize risks today with our Forex News Script!

Input Parameters of the Script:

---NEWS SETTING---

  • Show High Volatility News? -> Display high volatility news.
  • Show Mid Volatility News? -> Display medium volatility news.
  • Show Low Volatility News? -> Display low volatility news.
  • Show Speaks Events? -> Display speeches.
  • Show Holiday Events? -> Display holiday events.

---NEWS DISPLAY SETTING---

  • Display News Lines? -> Toggles vertical lines visibility.
  • Show News Panel? -> Toggles the news panel  visibility.

---NEWS TRADE SETTING---

  • Stop Trading XX Min before the news -> Time before (in minutes) the news to limit/close trades.
  • Stop Trading XX Min after the news -> Time after (in minutes) the news when it will stop limiting trades.
  • Execute actions on High Volatility News -> Executes limiting actions on high volatility news.
  • Execute actions on Mid Volatility News -> Executes limiting actions on medium volatility news.
  • Execute actions on Low Volatility News -> Executes limiting actions on low volatility news.
  • Close/Break-even/None all profit trades? -> What actions do you want to take on profit trades before the news? Close them, put Break-even, or do nothing?
  • Close all losing trades? -> Do you want to close all trades with negative profit before the news?
  • Close all pending trades? -> Do you want to close all pending orders before the news?

---NEWS ALERT SETTING---

  • Enable First Alert? -> Enable/disable the first alert.
  • Enable Second Alert? -> Enable/disable the second alert.
  • Minutes for 1st Alert before News -> Minutes before the news for the first alert to trigger.
  • Minutes for 2nd Alert before News -> Minutes before the news for the second alert to trigger.
  • Popup Alerts -> Enable popup alerts.
  • Sound Alerts -> Enable sound alerts.
  • Send email -> Enable email alerts.
  • Send push notification -> Enable alerts sent to MT4 mobile device notifications.

---VERTICAL LINE SETTING---

  • Line style -> Set vertical lines style.
  • Line width -> Set vertical lines width.

---BUTTONS SETTING---

  • Text color -> Set color the text of buttons.
  • Background color -> Set color the background of buttons.
  • Border color -> Set color the border of buttons.

---LABELS SETTING---

  • Color High Volatility News Event -> Set color high volatility news.
  • Color Mid Volatility News Event -> Set color medium volatility news.
  • Color Low Volatility News Event ->  Set color low volatility news.
  • Color Holiday News Event -> Set color holiday events.
  • Headings Color -> Set color the header of the news panel.
To configure the script just add this website "https://nfs.faireconomy.media" to the listed URL in terminal options (Tools -> Options -> Expert Advisor -> Allow WebRequest for listed URL)


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    Strategy Builder plus Optimizer by RunwiseFX MT4
    Runwise Limited
    5 (4)
    Utilities
    Strategy Builder offers an incredible amount of functionality. It combines a trade panel with configurable automation (covert indicators into an EA), real-time statistics (profit & draw down) plus automatic optimization of SL, TP/exit, trading hours, indicator inputs. Multiple indicators can be combined into an single alert/trade signal and can include custom indicators, even if just have ex4 file or purchased from Market. The system is easily configured via a CONFIG button and associated pop-up
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    Vu Trung Kien
    4.76 (85)
    Utilities
    Auto Trade Copier is designed to copy trades to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts/terminals with 100% accuracy. The provider and receiver accounts must be on the same PC/VPS. With this tool, you can copy trades to receiver accounts on the same PC/VPS. All trading actions will be copied from provider to receiver perfectly. This version can be used on MT4 accounts only. For MT5 accounts, you must use Auto Trade Copier for MT5 . Reference: - For MT4 receiver, please download Trade Receiver Fre
    NT Trade Manager Panel MT4
    Irina Nechaeva
    Utilities
    A professional panel for manual trading that keeps the whole trade cycle in one window on the chart, from a precise entry to protecting your account. Size every position strictly to a defined risk, build the trade with lines directly on the chart using the RR Tool, and place market and pending orders, grids and OCO. The panel takes position management off your hands: partial closing across up to five levels, six types of trailing stop, breakeven and Virtual SL/TP. Daily, weekly and monthly limit
    TradeMirror Pro MT4
    Hao Liu
    Utilities
    TradeMirror is a trade copier EA for MT4/MT5 platform. Tutorial Please click the Trademirror Tutorial link to view more tutorials. Why TradeMirror We understand the importance of security, stability and privacy for financial software, so we've gone the extra mile to harden these three elements in detail: Provides a user-friendly graphical interface that is easy to operate Focus on privacy and security, suitable for various financial scenarios with privacy requirements for order distribution Prec
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    Alain Verleyen
    5 (1)
    Utilities
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    Smart Channel M4
    Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
    Utilities
    The trend in the market can be predicted using trend lines but the problem is you don’t know where exactly the price is going to touch the trend line where you can put your pending orders on. Smart Channel Expert Advisor makes it possible to put an advanced channel around the price data, which can be configured to handle placing orders, opening and closing positions, managing risk per trade, spread, slippage, and trailing stop-loss and take-profit automatically. Features Money Management (Calcul
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    Lukas Roth
    5 (3)
    Utilities
    The MT4 to Discord Signal Provider is a user-friendly, fully customizable utility designed for sending trading signals directly to Discord. This tool transforms your trading account into an efficient signal provider. Customize message formats to suit your style! For ease of use, select from pre-designed templates and choose which message elements to include or exclude. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Telegram Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup Follow our detailed user guide for eas
    Ultimate Trailing Stop EA
    BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
    4.33 (15)
    Utilities
    This EA Utility allows you to manage (with advanced filtering) unlimited open orders (manual or EA) with 16 trailing stop methods: fixed, percent, ATR Exit, Chandelier Exit, Moving Average, Candle High Low Exit, Bollinger Bands, Parabolic, Envelope, Fractal, Ichimoku Kijun-Sen, Alligator, Exit After X Minutes or Bars, RSI and Stochastic. The trailing stop can be either real or virtual, and you can exit fully or with a partial close percent on touch or bar close.  Moreover, you can add (overrid
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