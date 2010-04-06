News Defender MT4

---NEWS DEFENDER---

Maximize your Forex performance with our script designed to prevent losses during news events!

Our solution simplifies the process:

  1. Smart Management: Detects news X minutes before and allows you to manage your existing trades.
  2. Instant Limitation: Prevents new trades during news events, giving you full control.

Perfect for those looking to close all trades and wait until the news passes.

Moreover, our Pro version provides protection against unwanted trades by other EAs, included with your purchase! Find instructions in the script description.

Boost your investments and minimize risks today with our Forex News Script!

Input Parameters of the Script:

---NEWS SETTING---

  • Show High Volatility News? -> Display high volatility news.
  • Show Mid Volatility News? -> Display medium volatility news.
  • Show Low Volatility News? -> Display low volatility news.
  • Show Speaks Events? -> Display speeches.
  • Show Holiday Events? -> Display holiday events.

---NEWS DISPLAY SETTING---

  • Display News Lines? -> Toggles vertical lines visibility.
  • Show News Panel? -> Toggles the news panel  visibility.

---NEWS TRADE SETTING---

  • Stop Trading XX Min before the news -> Time before (in minutes) the news to limit/close trades.
  • Stop Trading XX Min after the news -> Time after (in minutes) the news when it will stop limiting trades.
  • Execute actions on High Volatility News -> Executes limiting actions on high volatility news.
  • Execute actions on Mid Volatility News -> Executes limiting actions on medium volatility news.
  • Execute actions on Low Volatility News -> Executes limiting actions on low volatility news.
  • Close/Break-even/None all profit trades? -> What actions do you want to take on profit trades before the news? Close them, put Break-even, or do nothing?
  • Close all losing trades? -> Do you want to close all trades with negative profit before the news?
  • Close all pending trades? -> Do you want to close all pending orders before the news?

---NEWS ALERT SETTING---

  • Enable First Alert? -> Enable/disable the first alert.
  • Enable Second Alert? -> Enable/disable the second alert.
  • Minutes for 1st Alert before News -> Minutes before the news for the first alert to trigger.
  • Minutes for 2nd Alert before News -> Minutes before the news for the second alert to trigger.
  • Popup Alerts -> Enable popup alerts.
  • Sound Alerts -> Enable sound alerts.
  • Send email -> Enable email alerts.
  • Send push notification -> Enable alerts sent to MT4 mobile device notifications.

---VERTICAL LINE SETTING---

  • Line style -> Set vertical lines style.
  • Line width -> Set vertical lines width.

---BUTTONS SETTING---

  • Text color -> Set color the text of buttons.
  • Background color -> Set color the background of buttons.
  • Border color -> Set color the border of buttons.

---LABELS SETTING---

  • Color High Volatility News Event -> Set color high volatility news.
  • Color Mid Volatility News Event -> Set color medium volatility news.
  • Color Low Volatility News Event ->  Set color low volatility news.
  • Color Holiday News Event -> Set color holiday events.
  • Headings Color -> Set color the header of the news panel.
To configure the script just add this website "https://nfs.faireconomy.media" to the listed URL in terminal options (Tools -> Options -> Expert Advisor -> Allow WebRequest for listed URL)


