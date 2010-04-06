News Defender MT4

---NEWS DEFENDER---

Input Parameters of the Script:

---NEWS SETTING---

Show High Volatility News? -> Display high volatility news.

Show Mid Volatility News? -> Display medium volatility news.

Show Low Volatility News? -> Display low volatility news.

Show Speaks Events? -> Display speeches.

Show Holiday Events? -> Display holiday events.

---NEWS DISPLAY SETTING---

Display News Lines? -> Toggles vertical lines visibility.

Show News Panel? -> Toggles the news panel visibility .

---NEWS TRADE SETTING---

Stop Trading XX Min before the news -> Time before (in minutes) the news to limit/close trades.

Stop Trading XX Min after the news -> Time after (in minutes) the news when it will stop limiting trades.

Execute actions on High Volatility News -> Executes limiting actions on high volatility news.

Execute actions on Mid Volatility News -> Executes limiting actions on medium volatility news.

Execute actions on Low Volatility News -> Executes limiting actions on low volatility news.

Close/Break-even/None all profit trades? -> What actions do you want to take on profit trades before the news? Close them, put Break-even, or do nothing?

Close all losing trades? -> Do you want to close all trades with negative profit before the news?

Close all pending trades? -> Do you want to close all pending orders before the news?

---NEWS ALERT SETTING---

Enable First Alert? -> Enable/disable the first alert.

Enable Second Alert? -> Enable/disable the second alert.

Minutes for 1st Alert before News -> Minutes before the news for the first alert to trigger.

Minutes for 2nd Alert before News -> Minutes before the news for the second alert to trigger.

Popup Alerts -> Enable popup alerts.

Sound Alerts -> Enable sound alerts.

Send email -> Enable email alerts.

Send push notification -> Enable alerts sent to MT4 mobile device notifications.

---VERTICAL LINE SETTING---

Line style -> Set vertical lines style.

Line width -> Set vertical lines width.

---BUTTONS SETTING---

Text color -> Set color the text of buttons.

Background color -> Set color the background of buttons.

Border color -> Set color the border of buttons.

---LABELS SETTING---

Color High Volatility News Event -> Set color high volatility news.

Color Mid Volatility News Event -> Set color medium volatility news.

Color Low Volatility News Event -> Set color low volatility news.

color low volatility news. Color Holiday News Event -> Set color holiday events.

Headings Color -> Set color the header of the news panel.

To configure the script just add this website " https://nfs.faireconomy.media " to the listed URL in terminal options (Tools -> Options -> Expert Advisor -> Allow WebRequest for listed URL)



