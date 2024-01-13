Astro Pro EA

Astro Pro EA: High-Performance Non-Martingale Grid Trading Robot

Astro Pro EA is your go-to solution for robust grid trading with fixed lot sizes, providing consistent results across various market conditions. This non-martingale lots EA employs a grid trading strategy with precise entry points on price reversals, ensuring a reliable approach to trading.

Key Features:

  • Non-Martingale Lots: Say goodbye to risky martingale strategies, and embrace a safer and more sustainable approach to grid trading.
  • Grid Trading with Fixed Lot Size: Astro Pro EA utilizes a grid trading system with a fixed lot size, ensuring stability in your trading approach.
  • Accurate Entry on Reversal Price: Benefit from high-precision entry points based on market reversal signals, enhancing the overall accuracy of your trades.

Strategy: Astro Pro EA strategically enters the market at reversal points, combining signal and grid orders for effective recovery from potential losses.

Best Currencies Pairs:

  • AUDCAD
  • AUDNZD
  • NZDCAD

Recommended Fund: $2000 Leverage: 1:100 Account Types: ECN, Standard, Cent Account

Working Timeframe: M5

Account Recommendations: For optimal performance, Astro Pro EA is recommended for accounts with a minimum fund of $2000, leveraging at 1:100. It is compatible with ECN, Standard, and Cent Accounts, ensuring flexibility for various trading preferences. Additionally, choosing an account with low spread conditions is advised for enhanced results.

Elevate your trading experience with Astro Pro EA, the intelligent choice for traders seeking consistent and reliable grid trading. Download now and witness the power of a non-martingale lots EA designed for success.


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Представляем вашему вниманию новый форекс советник CeleritasForex. Вариант советника торгующего по тренду, подойдет для более продвинутого трейдера, так как имеет небольшое количество настроек позволяющих использовать наиболее прибыльные стратегии трейдинга на выбор пользователя.Кроме этого предоставляется возможность отрегулировать такие параметры как проскальзывание, риск торговли, размер максимального спреда и размер стоп ордеров.Торговый робот открывает позиции при достижении ценой уровней п
Global EA DJ
Global Scale Europe Consulting, S.L.
Experts
Robot experto diseñado para valorar las tendencias del mercado especialmente  y apropiado para operar sobre el índice Dow Jones. Realiza operaciones de forma automática siguiendo la tendencia del mercado en las últimas horas. Adecuado para todo tipo de usuarios interesados en un robot sencillo de gestionar, muy intuitivo y apto para personas no expertas.
Shadow Bot
Will Ng
Experts
Shadow Bot is mainly designed for trading the EURSGD H1  timeframe on a low spread EURSGD ECN broker. It trades mainly during the asian session. It primarily waits for a valid trade opportunity before executing the trade orders. Once in sight, it will execute the order and proceed to manage the order from there. There is no martingale/grid/averaging/hedging used for this particular strategy. Stoploss is given for every single trade to minimize the risk. Default setting is mainly for the purpose
Robot 100M
Natthapon Prompakdee
Experts
Robot 100M Robot 100M is the EA developed from the combination of various strategies using both technical and fundamental. * Features - Place orders on many conditions such as Price Action and Indicators - Smart Money Management system - Combines indicators with Price Action - Auto Take Profit - Using strategies that help lower risk as much as it can to preserve funds * See trading results from 11/10/2018 to today of Robot V3.9 from the links below...   https://traders100m.000webhostapp.com/De
ZenFin
John Davis
Experts
This expert adviser works with EURUSD, AUDJPY, GBPJPY, NZDJPY, GBPJPY, NZDJPY, GBPCHF, GBPCAD, GBPAUD, and EURNZD. This EA utilizes similar mechanisms from the Swing Points indicator to generate Fibonacci levels. With these levels it picks the best time to enter and exit a trade. When trading with this system look forward to a daily bonus, because it detects and trades only in the direction of positive rollover. This bonus amount over time can be considerable and is not shown when back testing w
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Avex Pro Signal is an advanced multi-timeframe trading indicator engineered for MetaTrader 4, combining EMA Energy analysis with Trend technology to deliver precise entry signals, dynamic stop-loss levels, and optimal take-profit targets. This indicator is designed for both scalping and swing trading across all currency pairs and timeframes. Core Features Feature Details EMA Energy System 15 synchronized EMAs displaying bullish/bearish momentum with real-time visual confirmation SuperTrend Algor
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