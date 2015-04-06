Blue Space EA

Blue Space EA: Comprehensive Automated Forex Trading Solution

Overview Blue Space EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed to capitalize on pullback strategies in the Forex market, with a focus on major currency pairs that exhibit consistent pullback behavior. The EA seeks to exploit the patterns of price reversal following significant market moves, allowing traders to benefit from targeted entry points. Blue Space EA leverages advanced algorithms to monitor these opportunities, making it ideal for traders aiming for steady gains in pullback-friendly markets.

Key Features

  • Timeframe: M15 for precision in pullback strategies
  • Primary Currency Pairs: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD
  • Additional Currency Pairs: EURGBP, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, GBPCAD, EURCAD
  • Multi-Pair Functionality: Trade multiple pairs from a single chart through the OneChartSetup feature
  • Minimal Sensitivity to Broker Variables: Effective performance regardless of spread, slippage, or latency

Live Signals & Support

Blue Space EA does not rely on specific signal sources for trade execution. However, upon purchasing the EA, customers are invited to join a private group for exclusive resources, settings, and guidance. All customers receive tailored support, with tutorials on how to install, configure. Novice traders are especially encouraged to reach out, as comprehensive instructions and real-time assistance are available to ensure optimal use.

Setup and Configuration

To initiate the Blue Space EA:

  1. OneChartSetup: Use a single chart setup to trade all supported pairs simultaneously. Simply place the EA on one M15 chart and select preferred currency pairs.
  2. Automatic Lot Calculation: Blue Space EA adjusts lot sizes based on the account’s balance or equity, offering customizable risk management options.
  3. Risk Options: The EA supports both fixed and automated lot sizing. The user can choose between conservative or aggressive settings, depending on the AutoMM level.

Input Parameters

  • OneChartSetup: Enables multiple currency pairs from a single chart (input currency codes separated by commas).
  • For_Magic: Unique identifier for trades; must be between 0 and 99.
  • Only_One_Symbol?: When enabled, the EA will only open trades on one currency at a time.
  • For_Autolot_Use: Set to calculate lots based on account balance or equity.
  • Or_Use_Fix_Balance: Set a specific balance level for fixed-lot trading.
  • AutoMM: Use values to control trade aggressiveness (e.g., AutoMM <= 1000 for high risk, AutoMM >= 5000 for conservative risk).
  • Fix_Lot_if_AutoMM=0: Sets a fixed lot size if AutoMM is set to 0.
  • Recovery_Mode: When enabled, trades are closed only at a profit; otherwise, the EA will follow its logic and may close trades at a loss.
  • Martin_Ratio: Martingale multiplier for additional trades in the sequence.
  • First_Real_Deal: Higher values reduce trade frequency but improve entry quality.

EA Testing and Performance

Blue Space EA includes extensive testing features to ensure traders can accurately assess its effectiveness:

  • Multi-Currency Testing Mode: Use the MT5 strategy tester to evaluate EA performance across all recommended pairs simultaneously.
  • Historical Testing Recommendations: Test for extended periods (5-10 years) to observe the EA's performance across different market conditions.
  • Backtesting on "Open Prices": For faster testing, Blue Space EA can be backtested on open prices, as it relies on open prices for calculations internally.

Recommended Parameters

  1. Balanced Risk Setup:

    • Pairs: AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD
    • Only_One_Symbol? = False
    • For_Autolot_Use: equity
    • AutoMM = 2000
    • Recovery_Mode = True
    • First_Real_Deal = 3
    • Minimum Balance: $1,000
    • Leverage: 1:200 or higher

  2. Expanded Currency Setup:

    • OneChartSetup = AUDNZD,NZDCAD,AUDCAD,EURGBP0.5,EURUSD0.5,GBPUSD0.5,USDCAD0.5,GBPCAD0.5,EURCAD0.5
    • Only_One_Symbol? = False
    • For_Autolot_Use: equity
    • AutoMM = 3000
    • Recovery_Mode = True
    • First_Real_Deal = 3
    • Minimum Balance: $5,000
    • Leverage: 1:200 or more

Note: Run Blue Space EA on an M15 chart with recommended settings for optimal results.

Final Considerations

Blue Space EA is designed for traders who prefer a systematic, low-risk approach to Forex trading. By using a levels strategy, the EA ensures high accuracy, low drawdown, and consistent profit potential. Each purchase includes access to detailed tutorials, and a private support network.


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5 (1)
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Mirror EA is an automated trading system developed to execute trades based on the SmaSRS196 indicator which is a combination of the Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI), utilizing a 96-period optimization framework.  The EA continuously analyzes market conditions to identify high-probability trading opportunities by confirming trend direction with the SMA while using RSI to detect momentum strength and potential overbought or oversold conditions.  The EA will sell u
Forex GOLD Investor
Lachezar Krastev
4.39 (51)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
Pro Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
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PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.93 (44)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Trend Catcher Exp
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (2)
Experts
Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
Quantum Gold Miner
Siphesihle Mabhengu
Experts
Quantum Gold Miner Fully Automated XAUUSD Breakout Trading — For MetaTrader 4 & 5 Trade gold breakouts with precision, not guesswork. Quantum Gold Miner is a fully automated expert advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD. Instead of relying on fixed support and resistance lines, it identifies high-probability supply and demand zones directly from live market structure — the swing highs and lows where price has repeatedly reacted — and trades the breakout from those zones with disciplined, rules-based
EA Black Dragon
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.74 (568)
Experts
EA Black Dragon runs on the trend indicator. The EA opens a deal by indicator color, then there is the opportunity to increase the network of orders or work with stop loss. Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at   blog .  IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and a bonus! Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller      Inputs Value  ·       
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
4.75 (4)
Experts
- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is fully worked on exploiting the volatility of the Gold mark
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
Universal Indicator EA for Your Indicator
Afsal Meerankutty
3.82 (22)
Experts
Universal Indicator EA, your ultimate solution to automate your trading strategy without any coding requirements. This powerful expert advisor is designed to work with any indicator that gives Buy and Sell Signals, making it a versatile tool for traders of all levels. With Universal Indicator EA, you can easily read signals from both Indicator Buffers and Objects on the Chart. You can also test your indicator on the demo account before purchasing to ensure that the EA is compatible with your ind
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Astro Pro EA: High-Performance Non-Martingale Grid Trading Robot Astro Pro EA is your go-to solution for robust grid trading with fixed lot sizes, providing consistent results across various market conditions. This non-martingale lots EA employs a grid trading strategy with precise entry points on price reversals, ensuring a reliable approach to trading. Key Features: Non-Martingale Lots: Say goodbye to risky martingale strategies, and embrace a safer and more sustainable approach to grid tradin
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