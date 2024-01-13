Astro Pro EA

Astro Pro EA: High-Performance Non-Martingale Grid Trading Robot

Astro Pro EA is your go-to solution for robust grid trading with fixed lot sizes, providing consistent results across various market conditions. This non-martingale lots EA employs a grid trading strategy with precise entry points on price reversals, ensuring a reliable approach to trading.

Key Features:

  • Non-Martingale Lots: Say goodbye to risky martingale strategies, and embrace a safer and more sustainable approach to grid trading.
  • Grid Trading with Fixed Lot Size: Astro Pro EA utilizes a grid trading system with a fixed lot size, ensuring stability in your trading approach.
  • Accurate Entry on Reversal Price: Benefit from high-precision entry points based on market reversal signals, enhancing the overall accuracy of your trades.

Strategy: Astro Pro EA strategically enters the market at reversal points, combining signal and grid orders for effective recovery from potential losses.

Best Currencies Pairs:

  • AUDCAD
  • AUDNZD
  • NZDCAD

Recommended Fund: $2000 Leverage: 1:100 Account Types: ECN, Standard, Cent Account

Working Timeframe: M5

Account Recommendations: For optimal performance, Astro Pro EA is recommended for accounts with a minimum fund of $2000, leveraging at 1:100. It is compatible with ECN, Standard, and Cent Accounts, ensuring flexibility for various trading preferences. Additionally, choosing an account with low spread conditions is advised for enhanced results.

Elevate your trading experience with Astro Pro EA, the intelligent choice for traders seeking consistent and reliable grid trading. Download now and witness the power of a non-martingale lots EA designed for success.


