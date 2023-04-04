Three Moving Averages Pro

Introducing Three Moving Averages Pro, a collection of strategies involving moving averages with powerful custom optimization metrics, Three Moving Averages Pro helps you find the best trading systems with low stagnation and high net profit. 

This strategy uses two entry conditions and one exit condition to execute trades with precision and accuracy. With a variety of options such as entry position at opening a bar above or below different moving averages and moving averages crossing in different directions, you'll have all the control you need to make profitable trades.

One of the best features of Three Moving Averages Pro is that it offers a wide range of moving average types to choose from. This gives traders the flexibility to customize their trading strategy to fit their individual needs. With options such as Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), Smoothed Moving Average (SMMA), Linear Weighted Moving Average (LWMA), Double Exponential Moving Average (DEMA), Triple Exponential Moving Average (TEMA), High-Low Moving Average (HiLo), Volume Weighted Moving Average Price (VWAP), and Linear Regression Moving Average (LINREG), you can find the perfect fit for your trading style.

Take control of the risks by setting Take Profit and Stop Loss as a percentage of price. Additionally, you can set entry and closing times for added control over trades. With custom optimization metrics, traders can find systems with high CAGR and low drawdown, as well as low stagnation.

In summary, Three Moving Averages Pro is a powerful trading strategy that offers flexibility, control, and customization. With its advanced features and custom optimization metrics, you can find the best systems with low stagnation and high net profit. Start trading with Three Moving Averages Pro today and take your trading to the next level!

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