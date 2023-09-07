HFT Prop Firm EA

4.97
HFT Prop Firm EA 也被称为 Green Man，因为其独特的标志，是专为克服允许高频交易 (HFT) 策略的专有交易公司 (prop firms) 的挑战或评估而设计的专家顾问 (EA)。

限时优惠：购买 HFT Prop Firm EA 免费赠送价值 $198 的工具

通过 HFT 挑战表现监控（起价 $200）：
1) 经纪商：IC Markets
账号 66603384
服务器：ICmarketsSC-Demo06
密码：Greenman

2) 经纪商：IC Markets
账号 21718043
服务器：ICmarketsSC-Demo02
密码：Greenman



为您的资助账户免费提供 4 个 Prop Firm 交易工具：Prop Firm 工具箱（Consistency Lot Size Tools, Spread Meter, Profit Consistency Tools）价值 $99 和 Prop Firm Equity Protector 价值 $99。还可加入 Swing Signal Group！

关键特性

专为 HFT 挑战设计：量身定制，通过低回撤和止损来有效通过 prop firm 挑战。
兼容性和使用：能够通过超过 14 个支持的 HFT prop firms 的无限数量账户，只需一次性购买费用。在购买之前，向我询问支持的 prop firms 列表。
超过 100 个 setfiles：超过 100 个针对支持的 prop firms 和经纪商演示的各种账户大小的 setfiles。
创新的资金管理：采用 Pro Ratio Money Management (PRMM) 进行自动手数调整，并内置 equity protector，一旦达到目标便停止交易。
高效运作：设置完成后自动操作，检测市场走势并执行最佳交易，无需持续监控。
支持：除了提供 setfiles，还提供详细手册和 VPS 设置、MT4 设置、EA 下载、机器人设置和运行的视频教程。折扣码和链接可按需提供。
Team Viewer、AnyDesk 或远程桌面访问支持也可供初学者/新手使用。
回测：默认设置，符号：US30，日期：不要勾选使用日期，时间框架：M1，点差：100 到 160。如果您在回测时遇到问题，请通过私信联系我，我会教您如何导入 tick 数据。
通过测试的 prop firms：
8figuretrader（也接受美国交易者）
Algo Forex Funds
Nova Funding（15% 折扣）
Sure Leverage（折扣码 $50 到 $150，询问我）
Genesis Forex Funds（20% 折扣，询问我）
Lion Heart（Roar，45% 折扣，限时）
Next Step Funding（2-Step Challenge，HFT Limited，15% 到 35% 折扣）
Pro Trade Funded（16% 到 30% 折扣码：询问我）
Quantec Trading Capital（One/Two Step Challenge，10% 折扣码：P5NET10）
Social Trading Club（1 Step/HFT，10% 折扣：询问我）
Only Funds（HFT，15% 折扣码：询问我）
M Solutions
Waka Funding
MDP
Tradicave（1-phase/HFT，不良实践）
Infinity Forex Funds（HFT Limited/Algo/HFT，10% 到 20% 折扣码：P5NET10）

注意：要通过 Kortana FX MT5 HFT 挑战，需要使用 HFT PropFirm EA MT5。

访问 prop firm 网站阅读并了解他们的规则，在 Trustpilot.com 上查看 prop firm 的评论，并在注册 prop firms 和购买此 EA 之前进行自己的尽职调查。

战略优势

高效 HFT 算法，无需 VPS。此 EA 已测试通过 500ms ping/延迟的挑战。
非马丁格尔策略：每次交易一个头寸，每个头寸都有止损，确保安全和控制。
重要考虑事项

独家：专为通过支持的 HFT prop firm 挑战而设计。未在实盘/真实账户、其他类型挑战或不支持的 prop firms 上进行测试。
经纪商/prop firms 在其实盘或资助账户中增加滑点和高点差，因此此 EA 无法盈利。
尽职调查：鼓励用户在注册 prop firms 和购买此 EA 之前，研究并了解 HFT prop firms、HFT 挑战、他们的支付、规则等，以及当地法规。
联系方式和支持：有关 setfiles、VPS 信息和任何查询，请通过私信联系我。购买后会提供详细手册、常见问题解答和视频教程，以确保顺利设置和操作。

免责声明：此产品仅用于通过 HFT prop firms 挑战，不用于实盘或资助账户，因为您的经纪商引入滑点和高点差。如果您不知道 HFT Prop Firm Challenge 是什么，或者不了解我在这里写的内容，请不要购买此 EA。此外，在购买此 EA 之前，请检查您感兴趣的 prop firm 是否对您所在国家的居民开放。

评分 749
scw
39
scw 2025.09.11 23:36 
 

Great support and indeed pass the challenge phase within a day, just dont use it in real account

Simon Wang
109
Simon Wang 2025.09.11 13:27 
 

i have used and it easy to pass,thx

Samuel0508
33
Samuel0508 2025.07.22 01:15 
 

I just bought HFT Prop Firms MT4 I would like to know which prop firm it is compatible with and the parameter file, thank you.

