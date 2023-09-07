HFT Prop Firm EA
- 专家
- Dilwyn Tng
- 版本: 5.816
- 更新: 2 十二月 2025
- 激活: 10
i have used and it easy to pass,thx
I just bought HFT Prop Firms MT4 I would like to know which prop firm it is compatible with and the parameter file, thank you.
I LOVE GREENMAN HFT PROPFIRM EA
I have purchased it.
Where can I find out information about the EA's time frame and other trading currencies? How many accounts can this EA be used on? I would like to know all the information, so please let me know your contact details. Please contact me at imageseek1212@gmail.com. Thank you.
The EA performs as described, and Dilwyn is helpful answering questions.
very good
I must say, this "HFT Prop Firm EA" HFT expert advisors designed for MT4 and MT5 account are excellent HFT expert advisors in the market with 100% pass rate in MT4 and MT5 HFT challenge accounts. I have purchased both version of expert advisors and passed all the HFT challenges using these expert advisors always and received the funded accounts. Thanks a lot for creating these expert advisors. Very very helpful.
Let me tell you one thing! Dilwyn Tng and his EA are the best. Top notch service and support. I missed a small setting and EA was running, but not taking any trades. Dilwyn Tng offered to connect and check himself. He made the small change and less than an hour later the challenge was passed. Thank you so much
Thank for this perfect EA 🔥
Hello,
I hope you are doing well.
I am facing an issue with the Expert Advisor you developed. It worked perfectly for two days but then completely stopped functioning. I also attempted to download the available update for the EA, but I was unable to do so as the process was either rejected or an error occurred.
Kindly review the issue and provide a solution to make the EA work again and ensure its stability. If there are any additional steps I need to take, please let me know.
Thank you for your assistance.
Dilwyn Tng offers one of the best software solutions I’ve come across. The product performs exceptionally well, delivering exactly what it promises. What sets Dilwyn apart is his dedication to providing outstanding customer service—he's always prompt and thorough in addressing my questions and concerns. Highly recommended for anyone looking for top-tier tools with reliable support!
Best HFT Trading Ea. I really like this ea, it does exactly what it promises to do. fantastic for passing your HFT prop Firm Challenges. I greatly appreciate quick responses and great support from Dilwyn Tng, he is wonderful! Thank you so much for all your support to traders worldwide. Keep up the excellent work.
I used this EA to pass different HFT propfirm, is really 100% passing rate and Dilwyn Tng is a very good people, because he kept to update the list of HFT company, even some HFT company is not support MT5. Dilwyn Tng also find some HFT company to let us know more. so I recomanded you to use this EA.
Great support and indeed pass the challenge phase within a day, just dont use it in real account