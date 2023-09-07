HFT Prop Firm EA

4.97
HFT Prop Firm EA, также известный как Green Man из-за своего отличительного логотипа, является экспертом-советником (EA), специально созданным для преодоления проблем или оценок со стороны проприетарных торговых компаний (prop firms), которые разрешают стратегии высокочастотной торговли (HFT).

На ограниченный период: бесплатные утилиты стоимостью $198 при покупке HFT Prop Firm EA

Мониторинг производительности при прохождении HFT Challenge (начиная с $200):
1) Брокер: IC Markets
Номер счета 66603384
Сервер: ICmarketsSC-Demo06
Пароль: Greenman

2) Брокер: IC Markets
Номер счета 21718043
Сервер: ICmarketsSC-Demo02
Пароль: Greenman

Более 600 подлинных 5-звездочных отзывов: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/104871?source=Unknown#!tab=reviews

Публичный канал: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/hftpropfirmea

Бесплатные 4 инструмента для торговли Prop Firm для ваших финансируемых счетов: Prop Firm Toolbox (инструменты для стабильного размера лота, измеритель спреда, инструменты стабильной прибыли) стоимостью $99 и Prop Firm Equity Protector стоимостью $99. Плюс присоединение к Swing Signal Group!

Ключевые особенности

Специально разработан для HFT-челленджей: адаптирован для эффективного прохождения челленджей проприетарных торговых компаний с низкой просадкой и стоп-лоссом.
Совместимость и использование: способен пройти неограниченное количество счетов для более чем 14 поддерживаемых HFT проприетарных торговых компаний с однократной платой за покупку. Спросите меня о списке поддерживаемых проприетарных торговых компаний перед покупкой.
Более 100 setfiles: более 100 setfiles для различных размеров счетов для поддерживаемых проприетарных торговых компаний и демо-счетов брокеров.
Инновационное управление капиталом: включает Pro Ratio Money Management (PRMM) для автоматической регулировки размера лота и встроенный защитник капитала, который останавливает торговлю, как только достигается цель.
Эффективная работа: работает автономно после настройки, обнаруживает рыночные движения и выполняет оптимальные сделки без необходимости постоянного мониторинга.
Поддержка: помимо предоставления setfiles, доступно подробное руководство с видеоуроками по настройке VPS, настройке MT4, загрузке EA, настройке и запуску бота. Скидочные коды и ссылки предоставляются по запросу.
Также доступна поддержка через Team Viewer, AnyDesk или удаленный доступ для начинающих/новичков.
Тестирование: настройка по умолчанию с символом: US30, дата: не отмечайте "Использовать дату", таймфрейм: M1, спред: от 100 до 160. Свяжитесь со мной через личное сообщение, если у вас возникли проблемы с тестированием, я научу вас, как импортировать тиковые данные.
Протестировано для прохождения:
8figuretrader (также принимают трейдеров из США)
Algo Forex Funds
Nova Funding (скидка 15%)
Sure Leverage (скидка от $50 до $150, спросите меня)
Genesis Forex Funds (скидка 20%, спросите меня)
Lion Heart (Roar, скидка 45%, ограниченный период)
Next Step Funding (двухэтапный челлендж, HFT Limited, скидка от 15% до 35%)
Pro Trade Funded (скидка от 16% до 30%, промокод: спросите меня)
Quantec Trading Capital (одно-/двухэтапный челлендж, скидка 10%, промокод: P5NET10)
Social Trading Club (одноэтапный/HFT, скидка 10%, спросите меня)
Only Funds (HFT, скидка 15%, промокод: спросите меня)
M Solutions
Waka Funding
MDP
Tradicave (одноэтапный/HFT, плохая практика)
Infinity Forex Funds (HFT Limited/Algo/HFT, скидка от 10% до 20%, промокод: P5NET10)

Примечание: для прохождения челленджа Kortana FX MT5 HFT требуется HFT PropFirm EA MT5.

Посетите сайты проприетарных торговых компаний, чтобы прочитать и понять их правила, проверьте отзывы о них на Trustpilot.com и проведите собственное исследование перед регистрацией и покупкой этого EA.

Стратегические преимущества

Высокоэффективный алгоритм HFT, не требуется VPS. Этот EA протестирован для прохождения челленджей с задержкой 500 мс.
Не-мартингейл стратегия: торгует одной позицией за раз с установленным стоп-лоссом для каждой, обеспечивая безопасность и контроль.
Важные соображения

Эксклюзивность: разработан исключительно для прохождения поддерживаемых HFT-челленджей проприетарных торговых компаний. Не тестировался на реальных/финансируемых счетах, других типах челленджей или других не поддерживаемых проприетарных торговых компаниях.
Брокеры/проприетарные торговые компании добавляют проскальзывание и высокие спреды на свои реальные или финансируемые счета, что делает этот EA неприбыльным.
Добросовестность: призывает пользователей изучить и понять HFT проприетарные торговые компании, HFT челленджи, их выплаты, правила и т. д., а также местные правила перед регистрацией и покупкой этого EA.
Контакты и поддержка: для получения setfiles, информации о VPS и любых вопросов свяжитесь через личное сообщение. Для обеспечения гладкой настройки и работы при покупке предоставляется подробное руководство, FAQ и видеоуроки.

Отказ от ответственности: этот продукт предназначен только для прохождения HFT-челленджей проприетарных торговых компаний, не предназначен для использования на реальных или финансируемых счетах из-за введенного проскальзывания и высоких спредов вашим брокером. Не покупайте этот EA, если вы не знаете, что такое HFT Prop Firm Challenge или не понимаете, что я здесь написал. Также проверьте, доступна ли интересующая вас проприетарная торговая компания для резидентов вашей страны перед покупкой этого EA.
Отзывы 749
scw
39
scw 2025.09.11 23:36 
 

Great support and indeed pass the challenge phase within a day, just dont use it in real account

Simon Wang
109
Simon Wang 2025.09.11 13:27 
 

i have used and it easy to pass,thx

Samuel0508
33
Samuel0508 2025.07.22 01:15 
 

I just bought HFT Prop Firms MT4 I would like to know which prop firm it is compatible with and the parameter file, thank you.

