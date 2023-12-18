Slides by Chart Walker

White label available. contact us for more info. dushshantharajkumar@gmail.com

Slides  by Chart Walker

"Slides" is a MetaTrader 5 (MT5) utility designed to streamline chart navigation by facilitating automatic chart switching. 

With "Slides," users can preset specific time intervals for chart rotation, enabling automatic transitions between different financial instruments or timeframes. This utility proves invaluable for traders who monitor multiple charts simultaneously, as it optimizes workflow efficiency and ensures that relevant data is consistently accessible.


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