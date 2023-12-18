Slides by Chart Walker
- Utilities
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Dushshantha Rajkumar JayaramanI build high-performance software at the intersection of AI, automation, and real-world problem solving. From intelligent surveillance systems like Sentinel to innovative tools like Schedio—Industry first proximity-adaptive media player on windows—I focus on creating products that feel ahead of
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 18 December 2023
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Slides by Chart Walker
"Slides" is a MetaTrader 5 (MT5) utility designed to streamline chart navigation by facilitating automatic chart switching.
With "Slides," users can preset specific time intervals for chart rotation, enabling automatic transitions between different financial instruments or timeframes. This utility proves invaluable for traders who monitor multiple charts simultaneously, as it optimizes workflow efficiency and ensures that relevant data is consistently accessible.