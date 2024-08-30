Stochastic Alerts by Chart Walker

Stochastic Alert Indicator for MetaTrader 5

The Stochastic Alert Indicator is a powerful and customizable tool designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform, perfect for traders who want to monitor overbought and oversold conditions while staying informed of potential buying and selling pressure.

Key Features:

  • Overbought/Oversold Detection: Automatically detects when the market reaches overbought (above 80) or oversold (below 20) levels, providing you with timely alerts for potential reversal points.

  • Buying and Selling Pressure Identification: The indicator analyzes the stochastic oscillator to gauge buying or selling pressure, offering insights into the strength and potential continuation of the current trend.

  • Customizable Alerts: Set up customizable alerts (sound, email, push notifications) to notify you when specific conditions are met, allowing you to stay on top of market movements without constantly monitoring the charts.

  • Adjustable Parameters: Fine-tune the stochastic settings (K, D, slowing periods, levels) to fit your trading strategy and market conditions, giving you the flexibility to optimize the indicator for different trading environments.

  • User-Friendly Interface: With an intuitive interface, the indicator is easy to configure and use, making it suitable for both novice and experienced traders.

  • Visual Cues: Includes clear visual cues on the chart, such as color changes or arrows, to help you quickly identify potential trade opportunities at a glance.

Whether you are looking to catch trend reversals or identify potential entry and exit points, the Stochastic Alert Indicator for MT5 is a versatile tool that can enhance your trading strategy.


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FiboSniper Pro – Professional Multi-Filter Fibonacci Grid Trading System FiboSniper Pro is an advanced technical trading indicator system that combines Fibonacci Envelopes with multi-layer filters including ADX, EMA, RSI, ATR, and Time Filters to help identify   filtered entry opportunities , along with automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on ATR volatility. It is specifically designed for traders who focus on M5 scalping strategies. After purchase, please contact me to receive instr
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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Replica Local Trade copier
Dushshantha Rajkumar Jayaraman
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White label available. contact us for more info. dushshantharajkumar@gmail.com Replica Local Trade copier    by Chart Walker Replica, a MetaTrader 5 (MT5) local trade copier, is a powerful tool designed to streamline and automate trading processes for users within the MT5 platform. This innovative software allows traders to replicate trades from one account (master) to another (slave) in real-time, enabling efficient and synchronized trading across multiple accounts. With its user-friendly inte
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Slides by Chart Walker
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White label available. contact us for more info. dushshantharajkumar@gmail.com Slides    by Chart Walker "Slides" is a MetaTrader 5 (MT5) utility designed to streamline chart navigation by facilitating automatic chart switching.  With "Slides," users can preset specific time intervals for chart rotation, enabling automatic transitions between different financial instruments or timeframes. This utility proves invaluable for traders who monitor multiple charts simultaneously, as it optimizes wor
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TradeGuard    by Chart Walker TradeGuard is a MT5 Expert Advisor (EA) designed to enhance your trading experience by automating key aspects of trade management. This EA excels in efficiently managing Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) levels, offering a seamless and intelligent approach to trailing stops. One of TradeGuard's standout features is its Smart Trailing Stop, which dynamically adjusts the trailing distance based on market conditions. This adaptive approach helps maximize profits dur
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Chart Walker Analysis Engine | Machine-led instincts Recommended Time Frames M30, H1 TRADING INTEGRITY: CHART WALKER NEVER REPAINTS ITS SIGNALS. What you see is EXACTLY what you get. Unlike standard indicators that alter past data to look profitable, the Chart Walker Analysis Engine locks its signals into market history the exact millisecond a candle closes.  ONCE PRINTED, IT STAYS FOREVER.  No vanishing Signals. No shifted entries. No historical manipulation. Every buy and sell alert remains
Automatic Channel Line For Chart Walker
Dushshantha Rajkumar Jayaraman
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White label available. contact us for more info. dushshantharajkumar@gmail.com Chart Walker Smart Lines (CWSL)    by Chart Walker Smart Lines is a MetaTrader 5 (MT5) indicator that revolutionizes technical analysis by offering a suite of powerful features to enhance your trading experience. This intelligent tool is designed to automate various aspects of chart analysis, providing traders with valuable insights and saving time on manual tasks. Key Features Automatic Channel Drawing: Smart Lines
MA Crossover Alerts by Chart Walker
Dushshantha Rajkumar Jayaraman
Indicators
Moving Average Crossover Alerts by Chart Walker The Moving Average Crossover Alerts Indicator is designed to help traders identify potential trend reversals and entry/exit points in the market. By tracking two moving averages—typically a faster (short-term) and a slower (long-term) one—the indicator generates alerts whenever these moving averages cross. Key Features: Customizable Moving Averages: Choose from various types of moving averages (SMA, EMA, WMA, etc.) and set your desired periods for
Market Structure Zones
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Market Structure Indicator The Market Structure Indicator is a powerful smart trading tool designed to help traders understand price action and identify high-probability trading opportunities with ease. It automatically detects key market structure events, eliminating the need for manual chart analysis. Key Features Automatic Break of Structure (BOS) Detection – Instantly identifies when the market confirms a continuation of the current trend. Change of Character (CHoCH) Detection – Detects pote
Auto Fib Alert
Dushshantha Rajkumar Jayaraman
Indicators
AutoFibAlert — Automatic Fibonacci Levels Alerts with Multi-Channel Alerts AutoFibAlert is an MT5 indicator that removes the manual work of drawing Fibonacci retracements. It automatically detects the most recent significant swing high and swing low on your chart, plots a full retracement grid from that swing, and notifies you the moment price reaches any level — on your desktop, with sound, and on your phone. Key Features Automatic Swing Detection Continuously scans a configurable lookback win
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morteza abiri
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morteza abiri 2025.04.22 15:20 
 

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Dushshantha Rajkumar Jayaraman
7401
Reply from developer Dushshantha Rajkumar Jayaraman 2025.04.23 04:41
Thank you morteza!
Otis J
110
Otis J 2025.02.16 04:52 
 

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RKE
705
RKE 2024.09.25 10:09 
 

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Dushshantha Rajkumar Jayaraman
7401
Reply from developer Dushshantha Rajkumar Jayaraman 2024.10.02 04:23
Thank you very much!
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
154067
Francisco Gomes Da Silva 2024.09.01 18:06 
 

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Dushshantha Rajkumar Jayaraman
7401
Reply from developer Dushshantha Rajkumar Jayaraman 2024.10.02 04:23
Thank you very much!
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