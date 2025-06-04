The Golden Truck Day Trader
- Experts
- Akapop Srisang
- Version: 1.4
- Updated: 4 June 2025
The Golden Truck Day Trader MT5
This Expert Advisor (EA) is designed for XAUUSD (GOLD) traders who want to capitalize on pre-market breakouts. The EA identifies high and low price ranges before the market opens, placing Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders just before the session begins. Once one side is triggered, the other order is automatically removed. The EA executes trades only once per day, ensuring focused and disciplined trading during the high-probability pre-market breakout period.
More Trading Options
If you like this EA concept, you may also want to check out:
Account Requirements
RAW, ECN, or Zero Spread accounts are recommended.
How to Use the EA
1. Define Breakout Parameters
Set breakout time and order placement deviation.Choose the timeframe for range calculation.Adjust range slots for buy and sell orders.
2. Configure Risk Management
Set lot sizing and risk parameters.
3. Customize Buy/Sell Settings
Define trade end time & order expiration.Enable auto-delete for pending orders after trading time ends.Adjust entry offset to refine entry points.Set Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) levels.Optionally close buy orders at a specific time.
4. Optimize Scalping Strategy
Define scalping range size (in points).Set scalping trigger and trailing parameters.
5. Advanced Settings
Enable/disable buy/sell trades.Set specific trading dates.
Disclaimer
This EA is a tool for automated trading and carries risks. Use a demo account to test performance and ensure settings align with your strategy. Past performance does not guarantee future results.