My Btcusd Grid
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
- Sürüm: 2.41
- Güncellendi: 26 Nisan 2024
İyi şanlar.
Thank you, Great EA! Works smoothly and efficiently. Highly recommend for automation needs.
BTCUSD GRID is impressive! I tested my own customized settings on M30 charts. Making solid profits daily. Great work by the creator !
Mes différents Back tests non pas donnés de bons résultats. Je préfère ne pas prendre de risques.
I am not sure what is going on but theres defnitely something fishy. the profit number does not change by much. 10 pips on another trade is maybe 1 pip for it. have tested on various crypto's and confirmed its the EA, not my system.
tried ea on a spare real account with $20 left over from other trading; just to test ; as used averaging ea;s before. doubled account to $40 in 2 trading days. i know how these ea;s work ;good profits until trend reverses and drawdown wipes out account .but this ea is different in 2 ways. trades with trend. opens trades with reasonable gaps between trades.the ea itself as best interface on mt4 have ever seen.so know a lot of expertise has going in to creating ea. never seen a picture on mt4 screen.!! the real test will be how it handles drawdown.i like to cut losses and start again but every one has different ideas.
Non ho avuto bisogno del supporto quindi non posso votarlo, ma il bot fa il suo lavoro egregiamente
Ottimo EA , la versione demo lavora molto bene , anche se poco , consigliatissimo !!!
Lo puse a funcionar co los parametros prederteminados, abrio varios buy y hubo una bajada importante y hay se quedo colgado varios dias a ver si el precio retornaba sin hacer nada mas.
Excelente
thank you. keep testing on a demo account