My Btcusd Grid

4.31
MyBTCUSD GRID EA, BTCUSD GRID EA'nın ÜCRETSİZ Versiyonudur https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/99513

MyBTCUSD GRID EA, grid ticaret stratejisini kullanmak için tasarlanmış otomatik bir programdır.

MyBTCUSD GRID EA, hem yeni başlayanlar hem de deneyimli tüccarlar için oldukça faydalıdır. Kullanabileceğiniz başka tür ticaret botları olsa da, grid ticaret stratejisinin mantıksal doğası, kripto grid ticaret botlarının sorunsuz otomatik ticaret gerçekleştirmesini kolaylaştırır. MyBTCUSD GRID EA, bir ızgara ticaret botu denemek istiyorsanız, genel olarak kullanılacak en iyi platformdur.


MyBTCUSD GRID EA, para birimleri değişken olduğunda bile ideal fiyat noktalarında otomatik alım satım yapma yeteneği nedeniyle kripto para birimi endüstrisi için oldukça etkilidir.
 
Bu otomatik ticaret stratejisinin temel amacı, EA içinde önceden ayarlanmış fiyat hareketlerinde çok sayıda alım satım emri vermektir. Bu özel stratejinin otomatikleştirilmesi kolaydır ve bu nedenle kripto ticareti için yaygın olarak kullanılır. Doğru kullanılırsa, grid ticaret stratejisi, bir varlığın fiyatı değiştiğinde kişinin para kazanmasına izin verir. Izgara ticaret stratejisinin en etkili olduğu kanıtlanmıştır. Kripto para birimi fiyatlarının oynaklığı nedeniyle.

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------- ---------- -------------------------------------------------- ------------------------------

öneriler:

0,01 lotu için minimum bakiye tavsiyesi 1.000$'dır.
Varsayılan ayar iyi test edilmiştir.
Zaman Çerçevesi: M5
Zamanlı Alım Satım: 7/24
-------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------

-> Ticareti Planlayın ve Planın Ticaretini Yapın. Piyasa farklı tepki verirse, yeni bir plan yapın ve yeni planla işlem yapın.

--> Geçmiş performans, gelecekte aynı sonuçları garanti etmez çünkü piyasa her zaman değişkendir.

--> Açgözlü olmayın... Yapabileceğiniz en riskli şey açgözlülük yapmaktır.



*Risk Uyarısı: CFD'ler karmaşık araçlardır ve kaldıraç nedeniyle hızla para kaybetme riski yüksektir. CFD'lerin nasıl çalıştığını anlayıp anlamadığınızı ve paranızı kaybetme riskini göze alıp alamayacağınızı düşünmelisiniz.





İncelemeler 18
Luis Neto
380
Luis Neto 2025.09.03 23:33 
 

thank you. keep testing on a demo account

Ff545683
16
Ff545683 2025.07.19 08:43 
 

效果尚可，浮亏小，盈利稳定，值得信赖

8888367
14
8888367 2025.07.16 09:04 
 

Bot utile anche se si fanno pochi soldi ma comunque è sempre guadagno

İncelemeye yanıt