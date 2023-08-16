My Btcusd Grid

4.31
MyBTCUSD GRID EA est une version GRATUITE de BTCUSD GRID EA https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/99513

MyBTCUSD GRID EA est un programme automatisé conçu pour utiliser la stratégie de trading en grille

MyBTCUSD GRID EA est très utile pour les débutants comme pour les traders expérimentés. Bien qu'il existe d'autres types de robots de trading que vous pouvez utiliser, la nature logique de la stratégie de trading de grille permet aux robots de trading de grille cryptographique d'effectuer facilement des transactions automatisées sans problème. MyBTCUSD GRID EA est la meilleure plate-forme globale à utiliser si vous cherchez à essayer un bot de trading en grille.


MyBTCUSD GRID EA est très efficace pour l'industrie de la crypto-monnaie en raison de sa capacité à effectuer des transactions automatisées à des prix idéaux, même lorsque les devises sont volatiles.
 
L'objectif principal de cette stratégie de trading automatisée est de passer de nombreux ordres d'achat et de vente à des mouvements de prix prédéfinis au sein d'EA. Cette stratégie particulière est facile à automatiser et est donc couramment utilisée pour le trading de crypto. Si elle est utilisée correctement, la stratégie de trading en grille permet de gagner de l'argent lorsque le prix d'un actif change. La stratégie de trading en grille s'est avérée la plus efficace. En raison de la volatilité des prix des crypto-monnaies.

-------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------- ---------- -------------------------------------------------- ------------------------------

Recommandations :

Le solde minimum recommandé est de 1 000 $ pour le lot 0,01
Le réglage par défaut est bien testé.
Période : M5
Temps de trading : 24h/24 et 7j/7
-------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------

--> Planifiez le commerce et commercez le plan. Si le marché réagit différemment, faites un nouveau plan et échangez le nouveau plan.

--> Les performances passées ne garantissent pas les mêmes résultats dans le futur, car le marché est volatil tout le temps.

--> Ne soyez pas gourmand,... La chose la plus risquée que vous puissiez faire est de faire de la gourmandise.



* Avertissement sur les risques : les CFD sont des instruments complexes et présentent un risque élevé de perdre rapidement de l'argent en raison de l'effet de levier. Vous devez vous demander si vous comprenez le fonctionnement des CFD et si vous pouvez vous permettre de prendre le risque élevé de perdre votre argent.





Avis 18
Luis Neto
380
Luis Neto 2025.09.03 23:33 
 

thank you. keep testing on a demo account

Ff545683
16
Ff545683 2025.07.19 08:43 
 

效果尚可，浮亏小，盈利稳定，值得信赖

8888367
14
8888367 2025.07.16 09:04 
 

Bot utile anche se si fanno pochi soldi ma comunque è sempre guadagno

