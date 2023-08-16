My Btcusd Grid

4.31
MyBTCUSD GRID EA è la versione GRATUITA di BTCUSD GRID EA https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/99513

MyBTCUSD GRID EA è un programma automatizzato progettato per utilizzare la strategia di trading a griglia

MyBTCUSD GRID EA è molto utile sia per i principianti che per i trader esperti. Sebbene esistano altri tipi di bot di trading che puoi utilizzare, la natura logica della strategia di trading di rete rende facile per i bot di trading di criptovalute eseguire il trading automatico senza problemi. MyBTCUSD GRID EA è la migliore piattaforma complessiva da utilizzare se stai cercando di provare un bot di trading a griglia.


MyBTCUSD GRID EA è molto efficace per il settore delle criptovalute grazie alla sua capacità di eseguire trading automatizzato a prezzi ideali anche quando le valute sono volatili.
 
Lo scopo principale di questa strategia di trading automatizzato è quello di effettuare numerosi ordini di acquisto e vendita a movimenti di prezzo preimpostati all'interno di EA. Questa particolare strategia è facile da automatizzare ed è quindi comunemente utilizzata per il trading di criptovalute. Se utilizzata correttamente, la strategia di grid trading consente di guadagnare quando il prezzo di un asset cambia. La strategia del grid trading si è dimostrata la più efficace. A causa della volatilità dei prezzi delle criptovalute.

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------- ---------- -------------------------------------------------- ------------------------------

Raccomandazioni:

La raccomandazione sul saldo minimo è $ 1,000 per il lotto 0,01
L'impostazione predefinita è ben collaudata.
Lasso di tempo: M5
Tempo di negoziazione: 24 ore su 24, 7 giorni su 7
-------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------

--> Pianifica lo scambio e Scambia il piano. Se il mercato reagisce in modo diverso, crea un nuovo piano e scambia il nuovo piano.

--> Le performance passate non garantiscono gli stessi risultati in futuro, perché il mercato è sempre volatile.

--> Non essere avido,...La cosa più rischiosa che puoi ottenere è fare l'avido.



*Avviso di rischio: i CFD sono strumenti complessi e comportano un alto rischio di perdere denaro rapidamente a causa della leva finanziaria. Dovresti considerare se comprendi come funzionano i CFD e se puoi permetterti di correre il rischio elevato di perdere i tuoi soldi.





Recensioni 18
Luis Neto
380
Luis Neto 2025.09.03 23:33 
 

thank you. keep testing on a demo account

Ff545683
16
Ff545683 2025.07.19 08:43 
 

效果尚可，浮亏小，盈利稳定，值得信赖

8888367
14
8888367 2025.07.16 09:04 
 

Bot utile anche se si fanno pochi soldi ma comunque è sempre guadagno

