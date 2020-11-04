ATTrendindexV

It is a judgment tool that judges trends in 1 minute and supports discretionary trading.


Various usages

1. It is used to recognize the environmental advantage of buying or selling with the color of the line.

If the line is red, it is advantageous to buy. If it is blue, it is advantageous to sell. Neither if there is no line.

2. Used as a guide for entry by signing the entry. 

Red arrow long Blue arrow short

3.Used as a guide for closing (Even if there is no entry sign, the close point will be signed in logic.)

Redstar long  closing  Blue star short closing

4. Trade all of the above 1 to 3 as signed.

Etc., usage is free


An example of a closing method

① Settle according to the closing sign.

② Decide and settle profit taking Pips (optional).

Closing if the environmental awareness has changed. (Mainly loss cut)

The loss cut is shallow, but the winning percentage will decrease

Closing if the reverse trading entry sign or closing sign appears. (Mainly loss cut)

Recommended

After deciding the stop price, ignore the above ② and ③ and hold until the entry direction closing sign is issued, wait until the entry direction closing sign is issued and close. If the entry sign for counter-trading appears during the hold, enter in both buildings, hold until the closing sign for the entry direction appears, and close when the closing sign appears.


How to use

 Please paste it on the chart for 1 to 15 minutes.

Main functions

・Time settings

・ Pop-up alert

・ Send E-mail


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TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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BoribanWLRV2
You Er Ling Mu
Experts
Please use the 15-minute USD/JPYchart ※Before using, the parameters Nomallots = lot quantity and Maxspread = spread filter are set to pass the product test, so please change to the appropriate values ​​when you use it. The narrower the spread, the better the results, so we recommend using it with a broker with a narrow spread. <When did you finish? > ・When you reach a certain profit-taking value and loss-cutting value, we will settle. By default, Stop loss Buy 25 PIPS Sell 65 PIPS Take Profit B
ATTrendindexMT5
You Er Ling Mu
Indicators
Hi, I'm a Japanese EA developer. I made an indicator for MT5. It can be used as a guide for trends and as a guide for entry / exit. Please use it by pasting it on a chart of about 1 minute to 15 minutes. If you like, please watch the video. Various usages 1. It is used to recognize the environmental advantage of buying or selling with the color of the line. If the line is red, it is advantageous to buy. If it is blue, it is advantageous to sell. Neither if there is no line. 2. Used as a gui
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