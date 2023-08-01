Candle Scanner Dashboard

Candle Scanner Dashboard is an incredibly powerful tool in the financial markets. It excels at detecting market reversals, trend changes, and retracements. The dashboard displays patterns as they are identified, and with a simple click on each pattern, you can view them on their dedicated charts to precisely locate their occurrences.

With its capability to detect 11 popular bullish and 11 bearish patterns, you can trust the dashboard to handle pattern identification effortlessly. It provides an impressive 90% accuracy in pattern detection, making it a reliable ally in your trading endeavors.

Moreover, this versatile tool supports Forex, Crypto, Stocks, Bonds, or any types of instruments, giving you the flexibility to trade across various markets with confidence. Furthermore, customizing the dashboard and pattern settings is a breeze, allowing you to tailor it to your specific preferences. Say goodbye to worries as you navigate the markets with confidence using this remarkable Candle Scanner Dashboard.

MT4 VERSIONhttps://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/102940

Patterns Are : - 

Bullish Patterns Bearish Patterns
1 - Hammer 1 - Shooting Star
2 - Dragonfly Doji 2 - Hanging Man
3 - Bullish Engulfing 3 - Gravestone Doji
4 - Morning Star 4 - Bearish Engulfing
5 - Morning Doji Star 5 - Evening Star
6 - Three White Soldiers 6 - Evening Doji Star
7 - Bullish Harami 7 - Three Black Crows
8 - Inverted Hammer 8 - Bearish Harami
9 - Bullish Marubozu 9 - Bearish Marubozu
10 - Bullish Piercing Line 10 - Bearish Piercing Line
11 - Bullish Inside Bar  11 - Bearish Inside Bar

Inputs Are :-

Market Watch

  • Market Watch: True/False
  • Custom pairs: EURUSD,GBPUSD,USDCAD(Add More)
  • Active timeframe: M15,M30,H1,H4,D1(Comma Separated but No Space)

  • Search Patterns

    • Recent Candle: Set  Search Patterns  to  0 to show the most recent candle.
    • Previous Candles: Set  Search Patterns  to  5 or  10 to show the previous 5 or 10 candles, respectively.

Bullish/Bearish Candle Patterns

  • Bullish/Bearish candle patterns: True/False
  • RSI settings: If RSI true and the price reaches overbought/oversold levels, the dashboard will display any identified patterns at that specific moment.

Font Size and Font Color

  • Font size: 12
  • Font color: black

Alerts

  • Display alerts
  • Push notifications
  • Send email alerts

NOTE : FEEL FREE CONTACT ME IF YOU FOUND ANY ISSUES. THANK YOU.


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A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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Prime Horizon
5 (9)
Indicators
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an MT5 indicator designed for traders who want to read market structure and the main price reaction zones directly on the chart. It combines BOS, ChoCH, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity, Kill Zones, Volume Profile, and a compact dashboard for quick analysis. This indicator targets traders who use market structure, ICT and Smart Money concepts as a decision framework. It can help spot trend continuations, possible reversals, price imbala
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
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Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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