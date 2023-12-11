Fibonacci Master Pro

Fibonacci Master Pro is an advanced Fibonacci projection indicator designed to optimize your trading strategies. It incorporates the principles of Fibonacci technical analysis, providing precise projections and entry and exit opportunities in the market.


Fibonacci Master Pro draws upward and downward Fibonnaci Projections based on the maximum and minimum value of the candle you specify.


Key Features:


  •  **Accurate Projections:** Using sophisticated algorithms, Fibonacci Master Pro calculates Fibonacci projections with high precision, helping traders identify key levels of support and resistance.

  •  **Customized Settings:** It offers the flexibility to customize parameters to suit your trading style, allowing easy adaptation to different financial instruments and timeframes. You can customize color style and width of every line of Fibonacci levels.

  •  **Strategy Enhancement:** Boost your trading strategies by incorporating Fibonacci Master Pro's Fibonacci projections, providing an in-depth view of market trends and reversal points.


Maximize your results and make informed decisions with the powerful Fibonacci projection tool of Fibonacci Master Pro. Stay ahead of the market and achieve your trading goals with confidence.


Keywords: Fibonacci, Levels, Positive, Negative, Up, Down, 18


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Weltrade Spike Sentinel
Batsirayi L Marango
5 (1)
Indicators
Introducing Indicator for PainX and GainX Indices Traders on Weltrade Get ready to experience the power of trading with our indicator, specifically designed for Weltrade   broker's PainX and GainX Indices.  Advanced Strategies for Unbeatable Insights Our indicator employs sophisticated strategies to analyze market trends, pinpointing optimal entry and exit points.  Optimized for Maximum Performance To ensure optimal results, our indicator is carefully calibrated for 5-minute timeframe charts on
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (7)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Breakout PRO   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout b
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
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Mini Orders Executor
Claudio Aguiar De Aragao
Utilities
Introducing   Mini Orders Executor , your powerful and efficient trading companion designed to seamlessly   execute orders   directly   from   a user-specified   text file . This innovative trading tool streamlines your trading process, providing a convenient and automated solution for executing trades with precision and speed. Key Features : **Text File Integration:**     Mini Orders Executor   is designed to effortlessly read and interpret orders from a plain text file, eliminating the need
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Orders Executor
Claudio Aguiar De Aragao
Utilities
Introducing Orders Executor , your powerful and efficient trading companion designed to seamlessly execute orders directly from a user-specified text file . This innovative trading tool streamlines your trading process, providing a convenient and automated solution for executing trades with precision and speed. Key Features : **Text File Integration:**     Orders Executor is designed to effortlessly read and interpret orders from a plain text file, eliminating the need for manual input. Simpl
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