Phoenix Alpha Pro EA

Phoenix Alpha Pro EA is based on Price Action combined with some powerful strategy and a very advanced secretive trading algorithm. The strategy of Phoenix Alpha Pro EA is a combination of a secretive custom indicator, price action, and most important secretive trading algorithm mentioned previously.

Phoenix Alpha Pro EA can trade any account size it does not use any risky strategy like martingale or grid. It uses a fix stop loss for every trade. However, an ECN BROKER with Low spread Is highly recommended to use this ea.

I recommend you disable EA during very sensitive news events.

BACK TESTING

You can back test this Phoenix Alpha Pro EA  but set a low spread between 2-5 pips. The EA has a setting option for maximum spread. Use default setting on EURUSD During Back Testing.

Test EA on EURUSD with default settings

15MIN Timeframe

Max Spread 2pips.

Contact Me for Set files once you purchase this EA.



You can contact me Direct Message for more information, links and recommended broker.


FEATURES

  • Maximum Drawdown as low as 2.5%.
  • Time Filter Features.  (EA Works Best During New York and European Sessions)
  • Works on EURUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD, USDCHF, GBPJPY. Can work on any pair, including Indices and metals.
  • Works Best on 15Min
  • Free Demo available to download
  • Big leverage 500 and higher 
  • High maximum number of positions or orders
  • You can contact me for more information, links and recommended broker.


