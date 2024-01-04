GoldBulldozer

GoldBulldozer is a professional automatic trading system designed and optimized for the MT4 platform and the Trading of Gold Metal pair .

This system works independently on your terminal, you can run it on your computer or on a VPS because the computer must be turned on while the robot is running.

The robot analyzes the market 24 hours a day ,Opening its trades on the H1 Timeframe on Gold (XauUsd) pair . thanks to which it is more effective than a human.

Updates and optimizations are made on an ongoing basis and will be available to the buyer.

The robot will be further developed, which will help to achieve an even better trading effect in the future.

Not use dangerous strategies. Only Real Stop Loss and Take Profit.

Even if you lose your internet connection or electricity, your orders are protected stoploss.


The principle of operation of the robot GoldBulldozer.

.

The robot  performs trades always, with strategic and  good quality results, Just be patient, get the robot started and check the results , Just be patient with the robot . sometimes it enters many trades within a day . its strategy depends mostly on market.

The work of the robot, for the robot to work optimally, run it on the Gold(XauUsd) on H1 timeframe) chart on your terminal, the minimum deposit is 200 USD to trade 0.01 lot size.500-1000 USD to trade 0.1 lot size and 2000-10000 Usd to trade 1 lot size

Recommended Broker is Ospreyfx . pls if you are using another broker backtest it first or contact developer for best setfiles.

Remember to after the purchase CONTACT ME for set files. 

The recommended leverage is 1:500



EA TRADE SETING

  Names inputs
   Gold(XauUsd)   Settings
   Takeprofit     8600
   TrailingStop     1200
   TrailngStep     300 
    Bulldozer    4000 
   Lotsize     0.01   For 200 USD
   
0.1   For 500- 1000 USD
     
 1   For 2000- 10000 USD
   Timeframe          H1
   Minimum   Deposit       200 USD 
     
 


   

Note: 0.01 lot size per every $200


Backtest

...Test аn indicator/trading robot before buying...

If you are going to backtest the robot, please select Gold(XauUsd)  and input the setfiles Above  and any date. 

Select the right Tineframe in respect to the pair and equity ratio just as defined in the table above  and choose the leverage : ( SET file is optimized for a leverage of 1:500, if you want to use a different leverage change the Money Management settings ) .

Minimum deposit allowed for this robot ( 200 USD per 0.01 lot size on Gold(XauUsd) pair . 


if you have a question, send me a private message.







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Gold Grail Expert (GGE for short) adopts a unique design to follow the trend of gold fluctuations. When the price of gold goes to one side, the program will open orders in the intermittent of callback trend. Meanwhile, GGE adopts multiple filtering methods including Bollinger Bands, RSI, ADX and DeMarker to improve the accuracy of the signal for trade. Each order has Stop-loss and Profit-take setting automatically to effectively ensure the profit. Foreign exchange is a high risk market. Most in
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