RippleBullRunWizard

RippleBullRunwizard is a professional automatic trading system designed and optimized for the MT4 platform and the XRP/USD  pair.

This system works independently on your terminal, you can run it on your computer or on a VPS because the computer must be turned on while the robot is running.

The robot analyzes the market 24 hours a day, thanks to which it is more effective than a human.

Updates and optimizations are made on an ongoing basis and will be available to the buyer.

The robot will be further developed, which will help to achieve an even better trading effect in the future.

Not use dangerous strategies. Only Real Stop Loss and Take Profit.

Even if you lose your internet connection or electricity, your orders are protected stoploss.


The principle of operation of the robot RippleBullRunwizard.

The robot rarely performs trades, but they are of good quality, so be patient, get the robot started and check the results in a few months.

The work of the robot, for the robot to work optimally, run it on the XRPUSD ( 30M timeframe ) chart on your terminal, the minimum deposit is 100 USD.

Remember to after the purchase CONTACT ME for set files

The recommended leverage is 1:500



EA TRADE SETING

Names inputs
Trading Period      40
 Risk percentage     1
 Slippage     6
  Time Frame    30M

Note: 0.01 lot size per every $100


Backtest

...Test аn indicator/trading robot before buying...

If you are going to backtest the robot, please select XRPUSD and any date. 

Select 30m timeframe and choose the leverage ( SET file is optimized for a leverage of 1:500, if you want to use a different leverage change the Money Management settings ).

Minimum deposit allowed for this robot ( 100 USD per 0.01 lot size )  


if you have a question, send me a private message.





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Hello all Recommended Broker For the best trading conditions, low spreads, and fast execution, a   Zero Spread   account is recommended. Open an Exness Zero Account: https://one.exnesstrack.org/a/lmeqq9b7 Ninja Forex EA  How to configure settings on gold https://t.me/Arman_MT4/2685 The expert works on technical levels with some indicators for entering deals It works in reverse If the general shape is bullish, selling is entered with the suspension of a pending deal If the trend is down, buy is
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1 (1)
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