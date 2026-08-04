AurumPulse AI Ribbon Pro

🔥 AURUMPULSE AI RIBBON PRO LIMITED LAUNCH OFFER
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NEXT 5 BUYERS: $55
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FINAL LAUNCH PRICE: $95

Actual Planned Price: $245

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AURUMPULSE AI RIBBON PRO

Smart EMA Ribbon Trend Scanner with Buy/Sell Zones, Market Bias and TP/SL Guidance for MetaTrader 5

AurumPulse AI Ribbon Pro is a modern MetaTrader 5 indicator designed for traders who want a clean, professional and easy-to-understand market view.

It combines EMA ribbon trend analysis, market bias, momentum reading, support and resistance zones, buy/sell areas, volume-style zone strength and optional TP/SL guidance into one visual trading system.

Instead of filling the chart with random arrows and unnecessary clutter, AurumPulse AI Ribbon Pro helps traders understand the current market condition at a glance.

What AurumPulse AI Ribbon Pro Is Designed For
  • Identifying bullish and bearish market direction
  • Reading trend strength using a clean dashboard
  • Finding possible buy zones near support
  • Finding possible sell zones near resistance
  • Tracking price interaction with key zones
  • Understanding whether momentum is strong, weak or changing
  • Supporting scalping, intraday and higher-timeframe analysis
  • Keeping the chart clean and professional
Professional Trading Dashboard

The dashboard is built to give traders the most important information quickly without covering the main price action.

Trend
Shows whether the current market condition is bullish, bearish or neutral.

Strength
Displays the estimated trend strength as a percentage.

Momentum
Helps traders understand whether momentum is strengthening, weakening or stable.

Volatility
Shows whether the current market is calm, medium or highly active.

AI Score
Combines multiple conditions into a simple score for quick market reading.

Market Bias
Displays the current directional bias directly on the chart.

EMA Ribbon Trend System

The EMA ribbon helps traders visually understand trend direction and market structure. When the ribbon expands and price moves with it, the market may be trending strongly. When the ribbon compresses or flips direction, it may indicate a change in momentum.

  • Green/cyan ribbon behavior for bullish trend conditions
  • Red ribbon behavior for bearish trend conditions
  • Cleaner ribbon mode to reduce chart clutter
  • Useful for trend continuation and pullback analysis
Buy and Sell Zones

AurumPulse AI Ribbon Pro highlights important chart areas where price may react. Green zones represent possible support or buy areas. Red zones represent possible resistance or sell areas.

BUY Zones
Areas where price may find support or prepare for a bullish continuation.

SELL Zones
Areas where price may face resistance or prepare for rejection.

Zone Volume Strength
A volume-style reading is displayed inside the zone to help estimate the importance of that level.

Retest Status
The indicator can show simple chart messages such as RES TEST, SUP TEST, NEXT RES or SUP BELOW.

Clean Chart Visuals

The visual system is designed for real trading use. Zones, labels and dashboard elements are kept compact so that candles remain visible.

  • Dark professional chart style
  • Compact dashboard layout
  • Clear buy and sell zone labels
  • Subtle support/resistance zones
  • Optional entry, TP and SL lines
  • Reduced chart clutter
  • Modern MetaTrader 5 visual presentation
TP, SL and Trade Planning

When enabled, AurumPulse AI Ribbon Pro can display entry, take profit and stop loss levels directly on the chart. This helps traders visually plan risk and reward before making a decision.

  • Entry line
  • Take profit line
  • Stop loss line
  • Optional TP/SL zones
  • Cleaner trade planning view
Main Features
  • EMA ribbon trend analysis
  • Professional market dashboard
  • Bullish, bearish and neutral trend reading
  • Trend strength percentage
  • Momentum status
  • Volatility status
  • AI score display
  • Buy zone and sell zone detection
  • Support and resistance zone visualization
  • Volume-style zone strength display
  • Market bias badge
  • Retest and next-zone status labels
  • Optional entry, TP and SL levels
  • Customizable dashboard settings
  • Works on multiple symbols and timeframes
  • Designed for MetaTrader 5
Best Markets and Timeframes

AurumPulse AI Ribbon Pro can be used on Forex, metals, indices and other active trading instruments depending on the broker data available.

It may be especially useful on actively traded symbols such as XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, GBPJPY, NASDAQ, US30 and BTCUSD.

Lower timeframes may provide more frequent trading conditions, while higher timeframes may provide cleaner market structure. Traders should test different settings and choose the timeframe that matches their own trading style.

Who Is This Indicator For?
  • Gold traders looking for clean trend analysis
  • Forex traders who use EMA ribbon strategies
  • Scalpers who need quick market direction
  • Intraday traders who want buy/sell zones
  • Manual traders who prefer visual confirmation
  • Traders who want a cleaner alternative to cluttered arrow indicators
Important Trading Note

AurumPulse AI Ribbon Pro is an analytical indicator, not an automated trading robot. It does not open, manage or close trades automatically.

No indicator can guarantee profit or predict every market movement. All signals, zones and dashboard readings should be used together with price action, risk management and the trader's own analysis.

Before Purchasing

Please review the screenshots, feature list and available product demonstration carefully before purchasing. Broker prices, spreads, symbols, tick volume and historical data may differ, so the indicator may not look exactly the same on every broker or account.

AurumPulse AI Ribbon Pro is designed to improve market understanding, highlight important zones and support more structured trading decisions.

Read the Market Faster
AurumPulse AI Ribbon Pro helps you see trend direction, strength, buy zones, sell zones and market bias in one clean professional chart view.
First 4 Buyers — Only $41
The price increases automatically as each launch tier is completed.
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Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicators
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Volume flow Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT4  HERE Here our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis  Master Edition is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to visualize market structure through the lens of volume and money flow. Unlike standard volume indicators, this tool displays a Daily Volume Profile
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Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Indicators
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Indicators
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
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5 (5)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Indicators
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
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Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Indicators
The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
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