MACD Trend EA is based on the popular forex indicator MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence). It is fully automated trading expert advisor and completely FREE! As the name suggests, this expert advisor uses a trend-following strategy and uses the MACD indicator to detect the beginning of uptrends and downtrends.

MACD Trend EA Top Features

- Trend Following Strategy

- Money Management

- Advanced Exit System + TP and SL

- Trailing Stop System

- Broker protection System

- Custom Magic

Recommendations:

- Time Frame: H1

- Recommended backtest method: H1 by every tick

- Fast backtest method: M1 open price

- Supported currency pairs: GBPUSD by default. Can be used on any currency pairs but you have to make your own optimization.

MACD Trend EA Settings

If you set 0 (zero) then the EA will close the trades only based on the exit logic.

