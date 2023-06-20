MACD Trend EA
- Experts
- Lachezar Krastev
- Version: 1.0
MACD Trend EA Top Features
Recommendations:
MACD Trend EA Settings
==== Risk Management ====
- FixedLots: fixed trading volume (works if AutoMM1=0).
- AutoMM: values greater than 0 (zero) activate automatic ММ (traded volume as a percentage of free margin).
==== General Settings ====
- LongTrades: true/false to enables/disables the long trades
- ShortTrades: true/false to enables/disables the short trades
- Magic: magic number - it is extremely important to keep this different for all EAs.
- MaxSpread: maximal allowed spread for position opening.
- Slippage: maximal allowed slippage for position opening.
- StopLoss: stop loss value in standard 4 digit pips. If you set 0 (zero) then the EA will close the trades only based on the exit logic.
- TakeProfit: take profit value in standard 4 digit pips. If you set 0 (zero) then the EA will close the trades only based on the exit logic.
- EA_Comment: text which will be added as a comment to each trade opened by MACD Trend EA.
==== Trailing Stop Settings ====
- TrailingStop: value in pips. The trailing stop value.
- TrailingStopStep: value in pips. The trailing stop step value. When the profit increases the EA will move the trailing stop based on this parameter.
- TrailingStopAfter: value in pips. When trade's profit is equal or greater to this value the EA set trailing stop. If you set value 0 (zero) then you can disable the trailing stop system.
==== MACD Settings ====
- MACDFastEMA: Fast EMA averaging period.
- MACDSlowEMA: Slow EMA averaging period.
- MACDSMA: Signal line averaging period.
- MACDIndex: Index of the value taken from the indicator buffer. The default value is 0 and it means that the EA will take the last MACD values. If you set 1 then the EA will take the previous bar MACD values.
- MACDTimeFrame: Timeframe. By default it is H1 which is good for trend strategies.
- MACDAppliedPrice: Applied price.
- CloseByMACD_1: true/false to enables/disables the exit system 1.
- CloseByMACD_2: true/false to enables/disables the exit system 2.
BUEN EA ,en Forex tienes que tener paciencia sabiendo que el ROBOT es bueno lo mas importante es que al final de cada mes tengas ganancias , GRACIAS POR COMPARTIRLO