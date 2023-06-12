Greedy Red
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Mihails Babuskins
- Sürüm: 2.7
- Güncellendi: 30 Ağustos 2024
- Etkinleştirmeler: 9
With the volume of price levels, you can identify important areas that have the potential to reverse.
You can also see the volume of support and resistance levels and decide on them.
Greedy Red(GR)’s algorithm uses Volume Profile FR to detect support and resistance are and opens position.
You can download the Volume Profile FR Indicator here.
Recommendations
|Trading pairs
|
AUDNZD- NZDCHF - AUDJPY - EURNZD - CHFJPY - AUDCAD - EURUSD
CADJPY - EURAUD - NZDCAD - NZDJPY - EURJPY - USDCAD -XAUUSD
|Timeframe
|M15,M30,H1,H4(M15 is the best)
|Minimum deposit
|$100 in Cent Account(10000 cents), 800$ in Standard Accounts
|Leverage
|Minimum : 1:30
|Brokers
|Every Brokers, ECN account recommended with Low spreads.
|Account Currency
|USD,EUR
- Use in accounts with less spreads and commission
- EA has a time filter, can be used when market has fluctuations and in news time.
- You can run the EA in several chart to overlap profits.
- If new update available, you can download and replace even have open positions, just enter "Magic letter" for each chart as same as before.
- Recommended symbols are selected due to the daily volatility and also better adherence to money management.
If you want to use the EA in several charts in an account, you should change the "Magic Letter" in settings, select different for each chart.
- Do not change or modify positions manually; Trust the EA, it is a profitable expert, let it make profit for you.
it is a good product if you follow the manufacturer's instructions and give the right capital. very operative and prompt. came to the rescue with every problem