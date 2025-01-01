- Alert
- CheckPointer
- Comment
- CryptEncode
- CryptDecode
- DebugBreak
- ExpertRemove
- GetPointer
- GetTickCount
- GetTickCount64
- GetMicrosecondCount
- MessageBox
- PeriodSeconds
- PlaySound
- PrintFormat
- ResetLastError
- ResourceCreate
- ResourceFree
- ResourceReadImage
- ResourceSave
- SetReturnError
- SetUserError
- Sleep
- TerminalClose
- TesterHideIndicators
- TesterStatistics
- TesterStop
- TesterDeposit
- TesterWithdrawal
- TranslateKey
- ZeroMemory
TesterStop
Gives program operation completion command when testing.
|
void TesterStop();
Return Value
No return value.
Note
The TesterStop() function is designed for a routine early shutdown of an EA on a test agent – for example, when reaching a specified number of losing trades or a preset drawdown level.
TesterStop() call is considered a normal completion of a test, therefore the OnTester() function is called, and the entire accumulated trading statistics and optimization criterion value are submitted to the strategy tester.
Calling ExpertRemove() in the strategy tester also means normal test completion and allows for obtaining trading statistics, but the EA is unloaded from the agent’s memory. In this case, performing a pass on the next set of parameters requires time in order to reload the program. Therefore, TesterStop() is a preferred option for an early routine completion of a test.
Example:
See also
Program Running, Testing Trading Strategies, ExpertRemove, SetReturnError