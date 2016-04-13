Join our fan page
Multicurrency Expert - expert for MetaTrader 5
The trading strategy implemented in this Expert Advisor was tested during the Championship in 2012.
Fig. 1. The multi-currency EA at the ATC 2012.
Upon launch, the Expert Advisor opens positions of all the specified currency pairs with the minimum volume. Once a position becomes losing, it is reversed. If a position is profitable, its volume is increased. Upon reaching the total profit or loss value specified in the parameters, all positions are closed.
The following figure shows the Expert Advisor testing results.
Fig. 2. Test results for February, 2016
Recommendations:
- You can use as many currency pairs as you wish. You will only need to edit the EA code and add or delete pairs.
- Trade results will be more stable if you add a filter.
- Consider this EA as a basic template, to which you can add the functionality you need.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14940
