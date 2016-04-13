The trading strategy implemented in this Expert Advisor was tested during the Championship in 2012.

Fig. 1. The multi-currency EA at the ATC 2012.

Upon launch, the Expert Advisor opens positions of all the specified currency pairs with the minimum volume. Once a position becomes losing, it is reversed. If a position is profitable, its volume is increased. Upon reaching the total profit or loss value specified in the parameters, all positions are closed.

The following figure shows the Expert Advisor testing results.

Fig. 2. Test results for February, 2016

Recommendations: