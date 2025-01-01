#define DATA_TOTAL 4



MqlRates ExtDataRates[DATA_TOTAL];

uchar ExtCharArray[];



//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- copy the data of the last four bars into the uchar array

ResetLastError();

for(int i=0; i<DATA_TOTAL; i++)

{

if(!CopyRatesToCharArray(i, ExtCharArray))

return;

}



//--- copy all available data into the MqlRates structure array in a loop by the amount of data from the uchar array

for(int i=0; i<DATA_TOTAL; i++)

{

ResetLastError();

if(!CharArrayToStruct(ExtDataRates[i], ExtCharArray, sizeof(MqlRates)*i))

{

Print("CharArrayToStruct() failed. Error code: ", GetLastError());

return;

}

//--- upon successful copying of data from the uchar array to the MqlRates structure,

//--- print the data, copied into the structure, to the journal

MqlRatesPrint(ExtDataRates[i]);

}



/*

result:

MqlRates data:

Time = 2024.02.21 09:00;

Open = 1.08116;

High = 1.08141;

Low = 1.08062;

Close = 1.08124;

Tick volume = 5344;

Spread = 1;

Real volume = 0



MqlRates data:

Time = 2024.02.21 08:00;

Open = 1.08149;

High = 1.08153;

Low = 1.08073;

Close = 1.08114;

Tick volume = 3607;

Spread = 2;

Real volume = 0



MqlRates data:

Time = 2024.02.21 07:00;

Open = 1.08143;

High = 1.08165;

Low = 1.08122;

Close = 1.08150;

Tick volume = 2083;

Spread = 0;

Real volume = 0



MqlRates data:

Time = 2024.02.21 06:00;

Open = 1.08178;

High = 1.08190;

Low = 1.08132;

Close = 1.08142;

Tick volume = 1733;

Spread = 0;

Real volume = 0

*/

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Copy bar data to the uchar array |

//| by the specified index via the MqlRates structure |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool CopyRatesToCharArray(const int index, uchar &data_array[])

{

MqlRates rates[1];

uint start=sizeof(MqlRates);



ResetLastError();

if(CopyRates(Symbol(), PERIOD_CURRENT, index, 1, rates)!=1)

{

Print("CopyRates() failed. Error code: ", GetLastError());

return(false);

}

if(!StructToCharArray(rates[0], data_array, start*index))

{

Print("StructToCharArray() failed. Error code: ", GetLastError());

return(false);

}



return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Print the fields of the MqlRates structure in the journal |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void MqlRatesPrint(MqlRates &rates)

{

//--- create the output string

string text=StringFormat(" Time = %s;

"

" Open = %.*f;

"

" High = %.*f;

"

" Low = %.*f;

"

" Close = %.*f;

"

" Tick volume = %I64u;

"

" Spread = %d;

"

" Real volume = %I64u",

TimeToString(rates.time),

_Digits, rates.open,

_Digits, rates.high,

_Digits, rates.low,

_Digits, rates.close,

rates.tick_volume,

rates.spread,

rates.real_volume);

//--- print the header and the output string in the journal

Print("MqlRates data:

", text, "

");

}