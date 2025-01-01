|
#define DATA_TOTAL 4
MqlRates ExtDataRates[DATA_TOTAL];
uchar ExtCharArray[];
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
{
//--- copy the data of the last four bars into the uchar array
ResetLastError();
for(int i=0; i<DATA_TOTAL; i++)
{
if(!CopyRatesToCharArray(i, ExtCharArray))
return;
}
//--- copy all available data into the MqlRates structure array in a loop by the amount of data from the uchar array
for(int i=0; i<DATA_TOTAL; i++)
{
ResetLastError();
if(!CharArrayToStruct(ExtDataRates[i], ExtCharArray, sizeof(MqlRates)*i))
{
Print("CharArrayToStruct() failed. Error code: ", GetLastError());
return;
}
//--- upon successful copying of data from the uchar array to the MqlRates structure,
//--- print the data, copied into the structure, to the journal
MqlRatesPrint(ExtDataRates[i]);
}
/*
result:
MqlRates data:
Time = 2024.02.21 09:00;
Open = 1.08116;
High = 1.08141;
Low = 1.08062;
Close = 1.08124;
Tick volume = 5344;
Spread = 1;
Real volume = 0
MqlRates data:
Time = 2024.02.21 08:00;
Open = 1.08149;
High = 1.08153;
Low = 1.08073;
Close = 1.08114;
Tick volume = 3607;
Spread = 2;
Real volume = 0
MqlRates data:
Time = 2024.02.21 07:00;
Open = 1.08143;
High = 1.08165;
Low = 1.08122;
Close = 1.08150;
Tick volume = 2083;
Spread = 0;
Real volume = 0
MqlRates data:
Time = 2024.02.21 06:00;
Open = 1.08178;
High = 1.08190;
Low = 1.08132;
Close = 1.08142;
Tick volume = 1733;
Spread = 0;
Real volume = 0
*/
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Copy bar data to the uchar array |
//| by the specified index via the MqlRates structure |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CopyRatesToCharArray(const int index, uchar &data_array[])
{
MqlRates rates[1];
uint start=sizeof(MqlRates);
ResetLastError();
if(CopyRates(Symbol(), PERIOD_CURRENT, index, 1, rates)!=1)
{
Print("CopyRates() failed. Error code: ", GetLastError());
return(false);
}
if(!StructToCharArray(rates[0], data_array, start*index))
{
Print("StructToCharArray() failed. Error code: ", GetLastError());
return(false);
}
return(true);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Print the fields of the MqlRates structure in the journal |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void MqlRatesPrint(MqlRates &rates)
{
//--- create the output string
string text=StringFormat(" Time = %s;\n"
" Open = %.*f;\n"
" High = %.*f;\n"
" Low = %.*f;\n"
" Close = %.*f;\n"
" Tick volume = %I64u;\n"
" Spread = %d;\n"
" Real volume = %I64u",
TimeToString(rates.time),
_Digits, rates.open,
_Digits, rates.high,
_Digits, rates.low,
_Digits, rates.close,
rates.tick_volume,
rates.spread,
rates.real_volume);
//--- print the header and the output string in the journal
Print("MqlRates data:\n", text, "\n");
}