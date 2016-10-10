Statistical Distributions in MQL5 - taking the best of R and making it faster

Those include the Cauchy, Weibull, normal, log-normal, logistic, exponential, uniform, gamma distributions, the central and noncentral beta, chi-squared, Fisher's F-distribution, Student's t-distribution, as well as the discrete binomial and negative binomial distributions, geometric, hypergeometric and Poisson distributions. In addition, there are functions for calculating theoretical moments of distributions, which allow to evaluate the degree of conformity of the real distribution to the modeled one.

The MQL5 standard library has been supplemented with numerous mathematical functions from R. Moreover, an increase in operation speed of 3 to 7 times has been achieved, compared to the initial versions in the R language. At the same time, errors in implementation of certain functions in R have been found.



Introduction

The R language is one of the best tools of statistical processing and analysis of data.

Thanks to availability and support of multiple statistical distributions, it had become widespread in the analysis and processing of various data. Using the apparatus of probability theory and mathematical statistics allows for a fresh look at the financial market data and provides new opportunities to create trading strategies. With the statistical library, all these features are now available in the MQL5.

The statistical library contains functions for calculating the statistical characteristics of data, as well as functions for working with statistical distributions.

This article considers the main functions of the library and an example of their practical use.





1. Functions for calculating the statistical characteristics of array elements



This group of functions calculates the standard characteristics (mean, variance, skewness, kurtosis, median, root-mean-square and standard deviations) of array elements.



1.1. MathMean

The function calculates the mean (first moment) of array elements. In case of error it returns NaN (not a number). Analog of the mean() in R.



double MathMean ( const double &array[] );

1.2. MathVariance

The function calculates the variance (second moment) of array elements. In case of error it returns NaN. Analog of the var() in R.

double MathVariance ( const double &array[] );





1.3. MathSkewness

The function calculates the skewness (third moment) of array elements. In case of error it returns NaN. Analog of the skewness() in R (e1071 library).

double MathSkewness ( const double &array[] );





1.4. MathKurtosis

The function calculates the kurtosis (fourth moment) of array elements. In case of error it returns NaN. Analog of the kurtosis() in R (e1071 library).

double MathKurtosis ( const double &array[] );





1.5. MathMoments

The function calculates the first 4 moments (mean, variance, skewness, kurtosis) of array elements. Returns true if the moments have been calculated successfully, otherwise false.

bool MathMoments ( const double &array[], double &mean, double &variance, double &skewness, double &kurtosis, const int start= 0 , const int count= WHOLE_ARRAY );





1.6. MathMedian

The function calculates the median value of array elements. In case of error it returns NaN. Analog of the median() in R.



double MathMedian ( double &array[] );





1.7. MathStandardDeviation

The function calculates the standard deviation of array elements. In case of error it returns NaN. Analog of the sd() in R.



double MathStandardDeviation ( const double &array[] );





1.8. MathAverageDeviation

The function calculates the average absolute deviation of array elements. In case of error it returns NaN. Analog of the aad() in R.

double MathAverageDeviation ( const double &array[] );





All functions that calculate the kurtosis use the excess kurtosis around the normal distribution (excess kurtosis=kurtosis-3), i.e. the excess kurtosis of a normal distribution is zero.

It is positive if the peak of the distribution around the expected value is sharp, and negative if the peak is flat.





2. Statistical distributions

The statistical library of the MQL5 contains 5 functions for working with the statistical distributions:



Calculation of probability density (the MathProbabilityDensityX() functions);

Calculation of probabilities (the MathCumulativeDistributionX() functions);

The probability distribution function is equal to the probability of a random variable falling within the range of (-inf; x]).

Calculation of distribution quantiles (the MathQuantileX() functions);

The quantile x of a distribution corresponds to a random value falling within the range of (-inf, x] with the specified probability for the given distribution parameters.

Generating random numbers with the specified distribution (the MathRandomX() functions); Calculation of the theoretical moments of the distributions (the MathMomentsX() functions);





2.1. Normal Distribution

2.1.1. MathProbabilityDensityNormal

double MathProbabilityDensityNormal ( const double x, const double mu, const double sigma, const bool log_mode, int &error_code );

The function calculates the value of the probability density function of normal distribution with the mu and sigma parameters for a random variable x. In case of error it returns NaN.

The function calculates the value of the probability density function of normal distribution with the mu and sigma parameters for a random variable x. In case of error it returns NaN.



double MathProbabilityDensityNormal ( const double x, const double mu, const double sigma, int &error_code );

The function calculates the values of the probability density function of normal distribution with the mu and sigma parameters for an array of random variables x[]. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the dnorm() in R.

bool MathProbabilityDensityNormal ( const double &x[], const double mu, const double sigma, const bool log_mode, double &result[] );

The function calculates the values of the probability density function of normal distribution with the mu and sigma parameters for an array of random variables x[]. In case of error it returns false.

bool MathProbabilityDensityNormal ( const double &x[], const double mu, const double sigma, double &result[] );





2.1.2. MathCumulativeDistributionNormal

The function calculates the value of the normal distribution function with the mu and sigma parameters for a random variable x. In case of error it returns NaN.



double MathCumulativeDistributionNormal ( const double x, const double mu, const double sigma, const bool tail, const bool log_mode, int &error_code );

The function calculates the value of the normal distribution function with the mu and sigma parameters for a random variable x. In case of error it returns NaN.



double MathCumulativeDistributionNormal ( const double x, const double mu, const double sigma, int &error_code );

bool MathCumulativeDistributionNormal ( const double &x[], const double mu, const double sigma, const bool tail, const bool log_mode, double &result[] );

The function calculates the value of the normal distribution function with the mu and sigma parameters for an array of random variables x[]. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the pnorm() in R.

The function calculates the value of the normal distribution function with the mu and sigma parameters for an array of random variables x[]. In case of error it returns false.



bool MathCumulativeDistributionNormal ( const double &x[], const double mu, const double sigma, double &result[] );





2.1.3. MathQuantileNormal

For the specified probability, the function calculates the value of inverse normal distribution function with the mu and sigma parameters. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathQuantileNormal ( const double probability, const double mu, const double sigma, const bool tail, const bool log_mode, int &error_code );

For the specified probability, the function calculates the value of inverse normal distribution function with the mu and sigma parameters. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathQuantileNormal ( const double probability, const double mu, const double sigma, int &error_code );

bool MathQuantileNormal ( const double &probability[], const double mu, const double sigma, const bool tail, const bool log_mode, double &result[] );

For the specified 'probability[]' array of probability values, the function calculates the values of inverse normal distribution function with the mu and sigma parameters. In case of error it returns. Analog of the qnorm() in R.

For the specified 'probability[]' array of probability values, the function calculates the values of inverse normal distribution function with the mu and sigma parameters. In case of error it returns false.



bool MathQuantileNormal ( const double &probability[], const double mu, const double sigma, double &result[] );





2.1.4. MathRandomNormal



The function generates a pseudorandom variable distributed according to the normal law with the mu and sigma parameters. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathRandomNormal ( const double mu, const double sigma, int &error_code );

The function generates pseudorandom variables distributed according to the normal law with the mu and sigma parameters. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the rnorm() in R.

bool MathRandomNormal ( const double mu, const double sigma, const int data_count, double &result[] );





2.1.5. MathMomentsNormal

The function calculates the theoretical numerical values of the first 4 moments of the normal distribution. Returns true if calculation of the moments has been successful, otherwise false.

bool MathMomentsNormal ( const double mu, const double sigma, double &mean, double &variance, double &skewness, double &kurtosis, int &error_code );





2.2. Log-normal distribution

2.2.1. MathProbabilityDensityLognormal

The function calculates the value of the probability density function of log-normal distribution with the mu and sigma parameters for a random variable x. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathProbabilityDensityLognormal ( const double x, const double mu, const double sigma, const bool log_mode, int &error_code );

The function calculates the value of the probability density function of log-normal distribution with the mu and sigma parameters for a random variable x. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathProbabilityDensityLognormal ( const double x, const double mu, const double sigma, int &error_code );

The function calculates the value of the probability density function of log-normal distribution with the mu and sigma parameters for an array of random variables x[]. In case of error it returns NaN. Analog of the dlnorm() in R.

bool MathProbabilityDensityLognormal ( const double &x[], const double mu, const double sigma, const bool log_mode, double &result[] );

The function calculates the value of the probability density function of log-normal distribution with the mu and sigma parameters for an array of random variables x[]. In case of error it returns false.

bool MathProbabilityDensityLognormal ( const double &x[], const double mu, const double sigma, double &result[] );





2.2.2. MathCumulativeDistributionLognormal

The function calculates the value of the log-normal distribution function with the mu and sigma parameters for a random variable x. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathCumulativeDistributionLognormal ( const double x, const double mu, const double sigma, const bool tail, const bool log_mode, int &error_code );

The function calculates the value of the log-normal distribution function with the mu and sigma parameters for a random variable x. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathCumulativeDistributionLognormal ( const double x, const double mu, const double sigma, int &error_code );

The function calculates the value of the log-normal distribution function with the mu and sigma parameters for an array of random variables x[]. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the plnorm() in R.

bool MathCumulativeDistributionLognormal ( const double &x[], const double mu, const double sigma, const bool tail, const bool log_mode, double &result[] );

The function calculates the value of the log-normal distribution function with the mu and sigma parameters for an array of random variables x[]. In case of error it returns false.



bool MathCumulativeDistributionLognormal ( const double &x[], const double mu, const double sigma, double &result[] );





2.2.3. MathQuantileLognormal

The function calculates the value of the inverse log-normal distribution function with the mu and sigma parameters for the specified probability. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathQuantileLognormal ( const double probability, const double mu, const double sigma, const bool tail, const bool log_mode, int &error_code );

The function calculates the value of the inverse log-normal distribution function with the mu and sigma parameters for the specified probability. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathQuantileLognormal ( const double probability, const double mu, const double sigma, int &error_code );

For the specified 'probability[]' array of probability values, the function calculates the values of inverse log-normal distribution function with the mu and sigma parameters. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the qlnorm() in R.

bool MathQuantileLognormal ( const double &probability[], const double mu, const double sigma, const bool tail, const bool log_mode, double &result[] );

For the specified 'probability[]' array of probability values, the function calculates the values of inverse log-normal distribution function with the mu and sigma parameters. In case of error it returns false.

bool MathQuantileLognormal ( const double &probability[], const double mu, const double sigma, double &result[] );





2.2.4. MathRandomLognormal



The function generates a pseudorandom variable distributed according to the log-normal law with the mu sigma parameters. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathRandomLognormal ( const double mu, const double sigma, int &error_code );

The function generates pseudorandom variables distributed according to the log-normal law with the mu and sigma parameters. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the rlnorm() in R.

bool MathRandomLognormal ( const double mu, const double sigma, const int data_count, double &result[] );





2.2.5. MathMomentsLognormal

The function calculates the theoretical numerical values of the first 4 moments of the log-normal distribution. Returns true if calculation of the moments has been successful, otherwise false.

bool MathMomentsLognormal ( const double mu, const double sigma, double &mean, double &variance, double &skewness, double &kurtosis, int &error_code );





2.3. Beta distribution

2.3.1. MathProbabilityDensityBeta

The function calculates the value of the probability density function of beta distribution with the a and b parameters for a random variable x. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathProbabilityDensityBeta ( const double x, const double a, const double b, const bool log_mode, int &error_code );

The function calculates the value of the probability density function of beta distribution with the a and b parameters for a random variable x. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathProbabilityDensityBeta ( const double x, const double a, const double b, int &error_code );

The function calculates the value of the probability density function of beta distribution with the a and b parameters for an array of random variables x[]. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the dbeta() in R.

bool MathProbabilityDensityBeta ( const double &x[], const double a, const double b, const bool log_mode, double &result[] );

The function calculates the value of the probability density function of beta distribution with the a and b parameters for an array of random variables x[]. In case of error it returns false.



bool MathProbabilityDensityBeta ( const double &x[], const double a, const double b, double &result[] );





2.3.2. MathCumulativeDistributionlBeta

The function calculates the value of the probability distribution function of beta distribution with the a and b parameters for a random variable x. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathCumulativeDistributionBeta ( const double x, const double a, const double b, const bool tail, const bool log_mode, int &error_code );

The function calculates the value of the probability distribution function of beta distribution with the a and b parameters for a random variable x. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathCumulativeDistributionBeta ( const double x, const double a, const double b, int &error_code );

The function calculates the value of the probability distribution function of beta distribution with the a and b parameters for an array of random variables x[]. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the pbeta() in R.

bool MathCumulativeDistributionBeta ( const double &x[], const double a, const double b, const bool tail, const bool log_mode, double &result[] );

The function calculates the value of the probability distribution function of beta distribution with the a and b parameters for an array of random variables x[]. In case of error it returns false.

bool MathCumulativeDistributionBeta ( const double &x[], const double a, const double b, double &result[] );





2.3.3. MathQuantileBeta

For the specified probability, the function calculates the value of inverse beta distribution function with the a and b parameters. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathQuantileBeta ( const double probability, const double a, const double b, const bool tail, const bool log_mode, int &error_code );

For the specified probability, the function calculates the value of inverse beta distribution function with the a and b parameters. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathQuantileBeta ( const double probability, const double a, const double b, int &error_code );

For the specified 'probability[]' array of probability values, the function calculates the values of inverse beta distribution function with the a and b parameters. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the qbeta() in R.

bool MathQuantileBeta ( const double &probability[], const double a, const double b, const bool tail, const bool log_mode, double &result[] );

For the specified 'probability[]' array of probability values, the function calculates the values of inverse beta distribution function with the a and b parameters. In case of error it returns false.

bool MathQuantileBeta ( const double &probability[], const double a, const double b, double &result[] );





2.3.4. MathRandomBeta



The function generates a pseudorandom variable distributed according to the law of beta distribution with the a and b parameters. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathRandomBeta ( const double a, const double b, int &error_code );

The function generates pseudorandom variables distributed according to the law of beta distribution with the a and b parameters. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the rbeta() in R.

bool MathRandomBeta ( const double a, const double b, const int data_count, double &result[] );





2.3.5. MathMomentsBeta

The function calculates the theoretical numerical values of the first 4 moments of the beta distribution. Returns true if calculation of the moments has been successful, otherwise false.

bool MathMomentsBeta ( const double a, const double b, double &mean, double &variance, double &skewness, double &kurtosis, int &error_code );





2.4. Noncentral beta distribution

2.4.1. MathProbabilityDensityNoncentralBeta

double MathProbabilityDensityNoncentralBeta ( const double x, const double a, const double b, const double lambda, const bool log_mode, int &error_code );

The function calculates the value of the probability density function of noncentral beta distribution with the a, b and lambda parameters for a random variable x. In case of error it returns NaN.

The function calculates the value of the probability density function of noncentral beta distribution with the a, b and lambda parameters for a random variable x. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathProbabilityDensityNoncentralBeta ( const double x, const double a, const double b, const double lambda, int &error_code );

The function calculates the value of the probability density function of noncentral beta distribution with the a, b and lambda parameters for an array of random variables x[]. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the dbeta() in R.

bool MathProbabilityDensityNoncentralBeta ( const double &x[], const double a, const double b, const double lambda, const bool log_mode, double &result[] );

The function calculates the value of the probability density function of noncentral beta distribution with the a, b and lambda parameters for an array of random variables x[]. In case of error it returns false.



bool MathProbabilityDensityNoncentralBeta ( const double &x[], const double a, const double b, const double lambda, double &result[] );





2.4.2. MathCumulativeDistributionNoncentralBeta

The function calculates the value of the probability distribution function of noncentral beta distribution with the a and b parameters for a random variable x. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathCumulativeDistributionNoncentralBeta ( const double x, const double a, const double b, const double lambda, const bool tail, const bool log_mode, int &error_code );

The function calculates the value of the probability distribution function of noncentral beta distribution with the a and b parameters for a random variable x. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathCumulativeDistributionNoncentralBeta ( const double x, const double a, const double b, const double lambda, int &error_code );

The function calculates the value of the probability distribution function of noncentral beta distribution with the a and b parameters for an array of random variables x[]. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the pbeta() in R.

bool MathCumulativeDistributionNoncentralBeta ( const double &x[], const double a, const double b, const double lambda, const bool tail, const bool log_mode, double &result[] );

The function calculates the value of the probability distribution function of noncentral beta distribution with the a and b parameters for an array of random variables x[]. In case of error it returns false.

bool MathCumulativeDistributionNoncentralBeta ( const double &x[], const double a, const double b, const double lambda, double &result[] );





2.4.3. MathQuantileNoncentralBeta

The function calculates the value of the inverse probability distribution function of noncentral beta distribution with the a, b and lambda parameters for the occurrence of a random variable x. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathQuantileNoncentralBeta ( const double probability, const double a, const double b, const double lambda, const bool tail, const bool log_mode, int &error_code );

The function calculates the value of the inverse probability distribution function of noncentral beta distribution with the a, b and lambda parameters for the occurrence of a random variable x. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathQuantileNoncentralBeta ( const double probability, const double a, const double b, const double lambda, int &error_code );

For the specified 'probability[]' array of probability values, the function calculates the value of inverse probability distribution function of noncentral beta distribution with the a, b and lambda parameters. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the qbeta() in R.

bool MathQuantileNoncentralBeta ( const double &probability[], const double a, const double b, const double lambda, const bool tail, const bool log_mode, double &result[] );

For the specified 'probability[]' array of probability values, the function calculates the value of inverse probability distribution function of noncentral beta distribution with the a, b and lambda parameters. In case of error it returns false.

bool MathQuantileNoncentralBeta ( const double &probability[], const double a, const double b, const double lambda, double &result[] );





2.4.4. MathRandomNoncentralBeta



The function generates a pseudorandom variable distributed according to the law of noncentral beta distribution the a, b and lambda parameters. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathRandomNoncentralBeta ( const double a, const double b, const double lambda, int &error_code );

The function generates pseudorandom variables distributed according to the law of noncentral beta distribution the a, b and lambda parameters. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the rbeta() in R.

bool MathRandomNoncentralBeta ( const double a, const double b, const double lambda, const int data_count, double &result[] );





2.4.5. MathMomentsNoncentralBeta

The function calculates the theoretical numerical values of the first 4 moments of the noncentral beta distribution with the a, b and lambda parameters. Returns true if calculation of the moments has been successful, otherwise false.

double MathMomentsNoncentralBeta ( const double a, const double b, const double lambda, double &mean, double &variance, double &skewness, double &kurtosis, int &error_code );





2.5. Gamma distribution

2.5.1. MathProbabilityDensityGamma

double MathProbabilityDensityGamma ( const double x, const double a, const double b, const bool log_mode, int &error_code );

The function calculates the value of the probability density function of gamma distribution with the a and b parameters for a random variable x. In case of error it returns NaN.

The function calculates the value of the probability density function of gamma distribution with the a and b parameters for a random variable x. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathProbabilityDensityGamma ( const double x, const double a, const double b, int &error_code );

The function calculates the value of the probability density function of gamma distribution with the a and b parameters for an array of random variables x[]. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the dgamma() in R.

bool MathProbabilityDensityGamma ( const double &x[], const double a, const double b, const bool log_mode, double &result[] );

The function calculates the value of the probability density function of gamma distribution with the a and b parameters for an array of random variables x[]. In case of error it returns false.

bool MathProbabilityDensityGamma ( const double &x[], const double a, const double b, double &result[] );





2.5.2. MathCumulativeDistributionGamma

The function calculates the value of the gamma distribution function with the a and b parameters for a random variable x. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathCumulativeDistributionGamma ( const double x, const double a, const double b, const bool tail, const bool log_mode, int &error_code );

The function calculates the value of the gamma distribution function with the a and b parameters for a random variable x. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathCumulativeDistributionGamma ( const double x, const double a, const double b, int &error_code );

The function calculates the value of the gamma distribution function with the a and b parameters for an array of random variables x[]. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the pgamma() in R.

bool MathCumulativeDistributionGamma ( const double &x[], const double a, const double b, const bool tail, const bool log_mode, double &result[] );

The function calculates the value of the gamma distribution function with the a and b parameters for an array of random variables x[]. In case of error it returns false.



bool MathCumulativeDistributionGamma ( const double &x[], const double a, const double b, double &result[] );





2.5.3. MathQuantileGamma

For the specified probability, the function calculates the value of inverse gamma distribution function with the a and b parameters. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathQuantileGamma ( const double probability, const double a, const double b, const bool tail, const bool log_mode, int &error_code );

For the specified probability, the function calculates the value of inverse gamma distribution function with the a and b parameters. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathQuantileGamma ( const double probability, const double a, const double b, int &error_code );

For the specified 'probability[]' array of probability values, the function calculates the value of inverse gamma distribution function with the a and b parameters. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the qgamma() in R.

bool MathQuantileGamma ( const double &probability[], const double a, const double b, const bool tail, const bool log_mode, double &result[] );

For the specified 'probability[]' array of probability values, the function calculates the value of inverse gamma distribution function with the a and b parameters. In case of error it returns false.

bool MathQuantileGamma ( const double &probability[], const double a, const double b, double &result[] );





2.5.4. MathRandomGamma



The function generates a pseudorandom variable distributed according to the law of gamma distribution with the a and b parameters. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathRandomGamma ( const double a, const double b, int &error_code );

The function generates pseudorandom variables distributed according to the law of gamma distribution with the a and b parameters. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the rgamma() in R.

bool MathRandomGamma ( const double a, const double b, const int data_count, double &result[] );





2.5.5. MathMomentsGamma

The function calculates the theoretical numerical values of the first 4 moments of the gamma distribution with the a and b parameters. Returns true if calculation of the moments has been successful, otherwise false.

bool MathMomentsGamma ( const double a, const double b, double &mean, double &variance, double &skewness, double &kurtosis, int &error_code );





2.6. Chi-squared distribution

2.6.1. MathProbabilityDensityChiSquare

The function calculates the value of the probability density function of chi-squared distribution with the nu parameter for a random variable x. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathProbabilityDensityChiSquare ( const double x, const double nu, const bool log_mode, int &error_code );

double MathProbabilityDensityChiSquare ( const double x, const double nu, int &error_code );

The function calculates the value of the probability density function of chi-squared distribution with the nu parameter for a random variable x. In case of error it returns NaN.

The function calculates the value of the probability density function of chi-squared distribution with the nu parameter for an array of random variables x[]. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the dchisq() in R.

bool MathProbabilityDensityChiSquare ( const double &x[], const double nu, const bool log_mode, double &result[] );

The function calculates the value of the probability density function of chi-squared distribution with the nu parameter for an array of random variables x[]. In case of error it returns false.

bool MathProbabilityDensityChiSquare ( const double &x[], const double nu, double &result[] );





2.6.2. MathCumulativeDistributionChiSquare

The function calculates the value of the probability distribution function of chi-squared distribution with the nu parameter for a random variable x. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathCumulativeDistributionChiSquare ( const double x, const double nu, const bool tail, const bool log_mode, int &error_code );

The function calculates the value of the probability distribution function of chi-squared distribution with the nu parameter for a random variable x. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathCumulativeDistributionChiSquare ( const double x, const double nu, int &error_code );

The function calculates the value of the probability distribution function of chi-squared distribution with the nu parameter for an array of random variables x[]. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the pchisq() in R.

bool MathCumulativeDistributionChiSquare ( const double &x[], const double nu, const bool tail, const bool log_mode, double &result[] );

The function calculates the value of the probability distribution function of chi-squared distribution with the nu parameter for an array of random variables x[]. In case of error it returns false.

bool MathCumulativeDistributionChiSquare ( const double &x[], const double nu, double &result[] );





2.6.3. MathQuantileChiSquare

For the specified probability, the function calculates the value of inverse chi-squared distribution function. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathQuantileChiSquare ( const double probability, const double nu, const bool tail, const bool log_mode, int &error_code );

For the specified probability, the function calculates the value of inverse chi-squared distribution function. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathQuantileChiSquare ( const double probability, const double nu, int &error_code );

For the specified 'probability[]' array of probability values, the function calculates the value of inverse chi-squared distribution function. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the qchisq() in R.

bool MathQuantileChiSquare ( const double &probability[], const double nu, const bool tail, const bool log_mode, double &result[] );

For the specified 'probability[]' array of probability values, the function calculates the value of inverse chi-squared distribution function. In case of error it returns false.

bool MathQuantileChiSquare ( const double &probability[], const double nu, double &result[] );





2.6.4. MathRandomChiSquare

The function generates a pseudorandom variable distributed according to the law of chi-squared distribution with the nu parameter. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathRandomChiSquare ( const double nu, int &error_code );

The function generates pseudorandom variables distributed according to the law of chi-squared distribution with the nu parameter. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the rchisq() in R.

bool MathRandomChiSquare ( const double nu, const int data_count, double &result[] );





2.6.5. MathMomentsChiSquare

The function calculates the theoretical numerical values of the first 4 moments of the chi-squared distribution with the nu parameter. Returns true if calculation of the moments has been successful, otherwise false.

bool MathMomentsChiSquare ( const double nu, double &mean, double &variance, double &skewness, double &kurtosis, int &error_code );





2.7. Noncentral chi-squared distribution

2.7.1. MathProbabilityDensityNoncentralChiSquare

The function calculates the value of the probability density function of noncentral chi-squared distribution with the nu and sigma parameters for a random variable x. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathProbabilityDensityNoncentralChiSquare ( const double x, const double nu, const double sigma, const bool log_mode, int &error_code );

The function calculates the value of the probability density function of noncentral chi-squared distribution with the nu and sigma parameters for a random variable x. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathProbabilityDensityNoncentralChiSquare ( const double x, const double nu, const double sigma, int &error_code );

The function calculates the value of the probability density function of noncentral chi-squared distribution with the nu and sigma parameters for an array of random variables x[]. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the dchisq() in R.

bool MathProbabilityDensityNoncentralChiSquare ( const double &x[], const double nu, const double sigma, const bool log_mode, double &result[] );

The function calculates the value of the probability density function of noncentral chi-squared distribution with the nu and sigma parameters for an array of random variables x[]. In case of error it returns false.

bool MathProbabilityDensityNoncentralChiSquare ( const double &x[], const double nu, const double sigma, double &result[] );





2.7.2. MathCumulativeDistributionNoncentralChiSquare

The function calculates the value of the probability distribution function of noncentral chi-squared distribution with the nu and sigma parameters for a random variable x. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathCumulativeDistributionNoncentralChiSquare ( const double x, const double nu, const double sigma, const bool tail, const bool log_mode, int &error_code );

The function calculates the value of the probability distribution function of noncentral chi-squared distribution with the nu and sigma parameters for a random variable x. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathCumulativeDistributionNoncentralChiSquare ( const double x, const double nu, const double sigma, int &error_code );

The function calculates the value of the probability distribution function of noncentral chi-squared distribution with the nu and sigma parameters for an array of random variables x[]. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the pchisq() in R.

bool MathCumulativeDistributionNoncentralChiSquare ( const double &x[], const double nu, const double sigma, const bool tail, const bool log_mode, double &result[] );

The function calculates the value of the probability distribution function of noncentral chi-squared distribution with the nu and sigma parameters for an array of random variables x[]. In case of error it returns false.



bool MathCumulativeDistributionNoncentralChiSquare ( const double &x[], const double nu, const double sigma, double &result[] );





2.7.3. MathQuantileNoncentralChiSquare

For the specified probability, the function calculates the value of inverse noncentral chi-squared distribution function with the nu and sigma parameters. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathQuantileNoncentralChiSquare ( const double probability, const double nu, const double sigma, const bool tail, const bool log_mode, int &error_code );

For the specified probability, the function calculates the value of inverse noncentral chi-squared distribution function with the nu and sigma parameters. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathQuantileNoncentralChiSquare ( const double probability, const double nu, const double sigma, int &error_code );

For the specified 'probability[]' array of probability values, the function calculates the value of inverse noncentral chi-squared distribution function with the nu and sigma parameters. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the qchisq() in R.

bool MathQuantileNoncentralChiSquare ( const double &probability[], const double nu, const double sigma, const bool tail, const bool log_mode, double &result[] );

For the specified 'probability[]' array of probability values, the function calculates the value of inverse noncentral chi-squared distribution function with the nu and sigma parameters. In case of error it returns false.



bool MathQuantileNoncentralChiSquare ( const double &probability[], const double nu, const double sigma, double &result[] );





2.7.4. MathRandomNoncentralChiSquare

The function generates a pseudorandom variable distributed according to the law of noncentral chi-squared distribution with the nu and sigma parameters. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathRandomNoncentralChiSquare ( const double nu, const double sigma, int &error_code );

The function generates pseudorandom variables distributed according to the law of noncentral chi-squared distribution with the nu and sigma parameters. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the rchisq() in R.

bool MathRandomNoncentralChiSquare ( const double nu, const double sigma, const int data_count, double &result[] );





2.7.5. MathMomentsNoncentralChiSquare

The function calculates the theoretical numerical values of the first 4 moments of the noncentral chi-squared distribution with the nu and sigma parameters. Returns true if calculation of the moments has been successful, otherwise false.

bool MathMomentsNoncentralChiSquare ( const double nu, const double sigma, double &mean, double &variance, double &skewness, double &kurtosis, int &error_code );





2.8. Exponential distribution

2.8.1. MathProbabilityDensityExponential

The function calculates the value of the probability density function of exponential distribution with the mu parameter for a random variable x. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathProbabilityDensityExponential ( const double x, const double mu, const bool log_mode, int &error_code );

The function calculates the value of the probability density function of exponential distribution with the mu parameter for a random variable x. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathProbabilityDensityExponential ( const double x, const double mu, int &error_code );

The function calculates the value of the probability density function of exponential distribution with the mu parameter for an array of random variables x[]. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the dexp() in R.

bool MathProbabilityDensityExponential ( const double &x[], const double mu, const bool log_mode, double &result[] );

The function calculates the value of the probability density function of exponential distribution with the mu parameter for an array of random variables x[]. In case of error it returns false.

bool MathProbabilityDensityExponential ( const double &x[], const double mu, double &result[] );





2.8.2. MathCumulativeDistributionExponential

The function calculates the value of the exponential distribution function of probabilities with the mu parameter for a random variable x. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathCumulativeDistributionExponential ( const double x, const double mu, const bool tail, const bool log_mode, int &error_code );

The function calculates the value of the exponential distribution function of probabilities with the mu parameter for a random variable x. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathCumulativeDistributionExponential ( const double x, const double mu, int &error_code );

The function calculates the value of the exponential distribution function of probabilities with the mu parameter for a random variable x. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the pexp() in R.

bool MathCumulativeDistributionExponential ( const double &x[], const double mu, const bool tail, const bool log_mode, double &result[] );

The function calculates the value of the exponential distribution function of probabilities with the mu parameter for a random variable x. In case of error it returns false.

bool MathCumulativeDistributionExponential ( const double &x[], const double mu, double &result[] );





2.8.3. MathQuantileExponential

For the specified probability, the function calculates the value of inverse exponential distribution function with the mu parameter. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathQuantileExponential ( const double probability, const double mu, const bool tail, const bool log_mode, int &error_code );

For the specified probability, the function calculates the value of inverse exponential distribution function with the mu parameter. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathQuantileExponential ( const double probability, const double mu, int &error_code );

For the specified 'probability[]' array of probability values, the function calculates the value of inverse exponential distribution function with the mu parameter. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the qexp() in R.

bool MathQuantileExponential ( const double &probability[], const double mu, const bool tail, const bool log_mode, double &result[] );

For the specified 'probability[]' array of probability values, the function calculates the value of inverse exponential distribution function with the mu parameter. In case of error it returns false.



bool MathQuantileExponential ( const double &probability[], const double mu, double &result[] );





2.8.4. MathRandomExponential



The function generates a pseudorandom variable distributed according to the law of exponential distribution with the mu parameter. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathRandomExponential ( const double mu, int &error_code );

The function generates pseudorandom variables distributed according to the law of exponential distribution with the mu parameter. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the rexp() in R.

bool MathRandomExponential ( const double mu, const int data_count, double &result[] );





2.8.5. MathMomentsExponential

The function calculates the theoretical numerical values of the first 4 moments of the exponential distribution with the mu parameter. Returns true if calculation of the moments has been successful, otherwise false.

bool MathMomentsExponential ( const double mu, double &mean, double &variance, double &skewness, double &kurtosis, int &error_code );





2.9. F-distribution



2.9.1. MathProbabilityDensityF

The function calculates the value of the probability density function of Fisher's F-distribution with the nu1 and nu2 parameters for a random variable x. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathProbabilityDensityF ( const double x, const double nu1, const double nu2, const bool log_mode, int &error_code );

The function calculates the value of the probability density function of Fisher's F-distribution with the nu1 and nu2 parameters for a random variable x. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathProbabilityDensityF ( const double x, const double nu1, const double nu2, int &error_code );

The function calculates the value of the probability density function of Fisher's F-distribution with the nu1 and nu2 parameters for an array of random variables x[]. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the df() in R.

bool MathProbabilityDensityF ( const double &x[], const double nu1, const double nu2, const bool log_mode, double &result[] );

The function calculates the value of the probability density function of Fisher's F-distribution with the nu1 and nu2 parameters for an array of random variables x[]. In case of error it returns false.

bool MathProbabilityDensityF ( const double &x[], const double nu1, const double nu2, double &result[] );





2.9.2. MathCumulativeDistributionF

The function calculates the value of the probability distribution function of Fisher's F-distribution with the nu1 and nu2 parameters for a random variable x. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathCumulativeDistributionF ( const double x, const double nu1, const double nu2, const bool tail, const bool log_mode, int &error_code );

The function calculates the value of the probability distribution function of Fisher's F-distribution with the nu1 and nu2 parameters for a random variable x. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathCumulativeDistributionF ( const double x, const double nu1, const double nu2, int &error_code );

The function calculates the value of the probability distribution function of Fisher's F-distribution with the nu1 and nu2 parameters for an array of random variables x[]. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the pf() in R.

bool MathCumulativeDistributionF ( const double &x[], const double nu1, const double nu2, const bool tail, const bool log_mode, double &result[] );

The function calculates the value of the probability distribution function of Fisher's F-distribution with the nu1 and nu2 parameters for an array of random variables x[]. In case of error it returns false.

bool MathCumulativeDistributionF ( const double &x[], const double nu1, const double nu2, double &result[] );





2.9.3. MathQuantileF

For the specified probability, the function calculates the value of inverse Fisher's F-distribution function with the nu1 and nu2 parameters. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathQuantileF ( const double probability, const double nu1, const double nu2, const bool tail, const bool log_mode, int &error_code );

For the specified probability, the function calculates the value of inverse Fisher's F-distribution function with the nu1 and nu2 parameters. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathQuantileF ( const double probability, const double nu1, const double nu2, int &error_code );

For the specified probability, the function calculates the value of inverse Fisher's F-distribution function with the nu1 and nu2 parameters. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the qf() in R.

bool MathQuantileF ( const double &probability[], const double nu1, const double nu2, const bool tail, const bool log_mode, double &result[] );

For the specified probability, the function calculates the value of inverse Fisher's F-distribution function with the nu1 and nu2 parameters. In case of error it returns false.

bool MathQuantileF ( const double &probability[], const double nu1, const double nu2, double &result[] );





2.9.4. MathRandomF



The function generates a pseudorandom variable distributed according to the law of Fisher's F-distribution with the nu1 and nu2 parameters. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathRandomF ( const double nu1, const double nu2, int &error_code );

The function generates pseudorandom variables distributed according to the law of Fisher's F-distribution with the nu1 and nu2 parameters. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the rf() in R.

bool MathRandomF ( const double nu1, const double nu2, const int data_count, double &result[] );





2.9.5. MathMomentsF

The function calculates the theoretical numerical values of the first 4 moments of the Fisher's F-distribution with the nu1 and nu2 parameters. Returns true if calculation of the moments has been successful, otherwise false.

bool MathMomentsF ( const double nu1, const double nu2, double &mean, double &variance, double &skewness, double &kurtosis, int &error_code );





2.10. Noncentral F-distribution

2.10.1. MathProbabilityDensityNoncentralF

The function calculates the value of the probability density function of noncentral Fisher's F-distribution with the nu1, nu2 and sigma parameters for a random variable x. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathProbabilityDensityNoncentralF ( const double x, const double nu1, const double nu2, const double sigma, const bool log_mode, int &error_code );

The function calculates the value of the probability density function of noncentral Fisher's F-distribution with the nu1, nu2 and sigma parameters for a random variable x. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathProbabilityDensityNoncentralF ( const double x, const double nu1, const double nu2, const double sigma, int &error_code );

The function calculates the value of the probability density function of noncentral Fisher's F-distribution with the nu1, nu2 and sigma parameters for an array of random variables x[]. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the df() in R.

double MathProbabilityDensityNoncentralF ( const double &x[], const double nu1, const double nu2, const double sigma, const bool log_mode, double &result[] );

The function calculates the value of the probability density function of noncentral Fisher's F-distribution with the nu1, nu2 and sigma parameters for an array of random variables x[]. In case of error it returns false.

double MathProbabilityDensityNoncentralF ( const double &x[], const double nu1, const double nu2, const double sigma, double &result[] );





2.10.2. MathCumulativeDistributionlNoncentralF

The function calculates the value of the probability distribution function of noncentral Fisher's F-distribution with the nu1, nu2 and sigma parameters for a random variable x. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathCumulativeDistributionNoncentralF ( const double x, const double nu1, const double nu2, const double sigma, const bool tail, const bool log_mode, int &error_code );

The function calculates the value of the probability distribution function of noncentral Fisher's F-distribution with the nu1, nu2 and sigma parameters for a random variable x. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathCumulativeDistributionNoncentralF ( const double x, const double nu1, const double nu2, const double sigma, int &error_code );

The function calculates the value of the probability distribution function of noncentral Fisher's F-distribution with the nu1, nu2 and sigma parameters for a random variable x. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the pf() in R.

bool MathCumulativeDistributionNoncentralF ( const double &x[], const double nu1, const double nu2, const double sigma, const bool tail, const bool log_mode, double &result[] );

The function calculates the value of the probability distribution function of noncentral Fisher's F-distribution with the nu1, nu2 and sigma parameters for a random variable x. In case of error it returns NaN.

bool MathCumulativeDistributionNoncentralF ( const double &x[], const double nu1, const double nu2, const double sigma, double &result[] );





2.10.3. MathQuantileNoncentralF

For the specified probability, the function calculates the value of inverse noncentral Fisher's F-distribution function with the nu1, nu2 and sigma parameters. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathQuantileNoncentralF ( const double probability, const double nu1, const double nu2, const double sigma, const bool tail, const bool log_mode, int &error_code );

For the specified probability, the function calculates the value of inverse noncentral Fisher's F-distribution function with the nu1, nu2 and sigma parameters. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathQuantileNoncentralF ( const double probability, const double nu1, const double nu2, const double sigma, int &error_code );

For the specified probability, the function calculates the value of inverse noncentral Fisher's F-distribution function with the nu1, nu2 and sigma parameters. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the qf() in R.

bool MathQuantileNoncentralF ( const double &probability[], const double nu1, const double nu2, const double sigma, const bool tail, const bool log_mode, double &result[] );

For the specified probability, the function calculates the value of inverse noncentral Fisher's F-distribution function with the nu1, nu2 and sigma parameters. In case of error it returns false.

bool MathQuantileNoncentralF ( const double &probability[], const double nu1, const double nu2, const double sigma, double &result[] );





2.10.4. MathRandomNoncentralF



The function generates a pseudorandom variable distributed according to the law of noncentral Fisher's F-distribution with the nu1, nu2 and sigma parameters. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathRandomNoncentralF ( const double nu1, const double nu2, const double sigma, int &error_code );

The function generates pseudorandom variables distributed according to the law of noncentral Fisher's F-distribution with the nu1, nu2 and sigma parameters. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the rf() in R.

bool MathRandomNoncentralF ( const double nu1, const double nu2, const double sigma, double &result[] );





2.10.5. MathMomentsNoncentralF

The function calculates the theoretical numerical values of the first 4 moments of the noncentral Fisher's F-distribution with the nu1, nu2 and sigma parameters. Returns true if calculation of the moments has been successful, otherwise false.

bool MathMomentsNoncentralF ( const double nu1, const double nu2, const double sigma, double &mean, double &variance, double &skewness, double &kurtosis, int &error_code e.)





2.11. t-distribution

2.11.1. MathProbabilityDensityT

The function calculates the value of the probability density function of Student's t-distribution with the nu parameter for a random variable x. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathProbabilityDensityT ( const double x, const double nu, const bool log_mode, int &error_code );

The function calculates the value of the probability density function of Student's t-distribution with the nu parameter for a random variable x. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathProbabilityDensityT ( const double x, const double nu, int &error_code );

The function calculates the value of the probability density function of Student's t-distribution with the nu parameter for an array of random variables x[]. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the dt() in R.

bool MathProbabilityDensityT ( const double &x[], const double nu, const bool log_mode, double &result[] );

The function calculates the value of the probability density function of Student's t-distribution with the nu parameter for an array of random variables x[]. In case of error it returns false.

bool MathProbabilityDensityT ( const double &x[], const double nu, double &result[] );





2.11.2. MathCumulativeDistributionT

The function calculates the value of the Student's t-distribution function with the nu parameter for a random variable x. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathCumulativeDistributionT ( const double x, const double nu, const bool tail, const bool log_mode, int &error_code );

The function calculates the value of the Student's t-distribution function with the nu parameter for a random variable x. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathCumulativeDistributionT ( const double x, const double nu, int &error_code );

The function calculates the value of the Student's t-distribution function with the nu parameter for an array of random variables x[]. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the pt() in R.

bool MathCumulativeDistributionT ( const double &x[], const double nu, const bool tail, const bool log_mode, double &result[] );

The function calculates the value of the Student's t-distribution function with the nu parameter for an array of random variables x[]. In case of error it returns false.

bool MathCumulativeDistributionT ( const double &x[], const double nu, double &result[] );





2.11.3. MathQuantileT

For the specified probability, the function calculates the value of inverse Student's t-distribution function with the nu parameter. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathQuantileT ( const double probability, const double nu, const bool tail, const bool log_mode, int &error_code );

For the specified probability, the function calculates the value of inverse Student's t-distribution function with the nu parameter. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathQuantileT ( const double probability, const double nu, int &error_code );

For the specified 'probability[]' array of probability values, the function calculates the value of inverse Student's t-distribution function with the nu parameter. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the qt() in R.

bool MathQuantileT ( const double &probability[], const double nu, const bool tail, const bool log_mode, double &result[] );

For the specified 'probability[]' array of probability values, the function calculates the value of inverse Student's t-distribution function with the nu parameter. In case of error it returns false.

bool MathQuantileT ( const double &probability[], const double nu, double &result[] );





2.11.4. MathRandomT

The function generates a pseudorandom variable distributed according to the law of Student's t-distribution with the nu parameter. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathRandomT ( const double nu, int &error_code );

The function generates pseudorandom variables distributed according to the law of Student's t-distribution with the nu parameter. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the rt() in R.

bool MathRandomT ( const double nu, const int data_count, double &result[] );





2.11.5. MathMomentsT

The function calculates the theoretical numerical values of the first 4 moments of the Student's t-distribution with the nu parameter. Returns true if calculation of the moments has been successful, otherwise false.

double MathMomentsT ( const double nu, double &mean, double &variance, double &skewness, double &kurtosis, int &error_code );





2.12. Noncentral t-distribution

2.12.1. MathProbabilityDensityNoncentralT

The function calculates the value of the probability density function of noncentral Student's t-distribution with the nu parameter for a random variable x. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathProbabilityDensityNoncentralT ( const double x, const double nu, const double delta, const bool log_mode, int &error_code );

The function calculates the value of the probability density function of noncentral Student's t-distribution with the nu parameter for a random variable x. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathProbabilityDensityNoncentralT ( const double x, const double nu, const double delta, int &error_code );

The function calculates the value of the probability density function of noncentral Student's t-distribution with the nu parameter for an array of random variables x[]. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the dt() in R.

bool MathProbabilityDensityNoncentralT ( const double &x[], const double nu, const double delta, const bool log_mode, double &result[] );

The function calculates the value of the probability density function of noncentral Student's t-distribution with the nu parameter for an array of random variables x[]. In case of error it returns false.

bool MathProbabilityDensityNoncentralT ( const double &x[], const double nu, const double delta, double &result[] );





2.12.2. MathCumulativeDistributionlNoncentralT

The function calculates the value of the probability distribution function of noncentral Student's t-distribution with the nu and delta parameters for a random variable x. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathCumulativeDistributionNoncentralT ( const double x, const double nu, const double delta, const bool tail, const bool log_mode, int &error_code );

The function calculates the value of the probability distribution function of noncentral Student's t-distribution with the nu and delta parameters for a random variable x. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathCumulativeDistributionNoncentralT ( const double x, const double nu, const double delta, int &error_code );

The function calculates the value of the probability distribution function of noncentral Student's t-distribution with the nu and delta parameters for an array of random variables x[]. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the pt() in R.

bool MathCumulativeDistributionNoncentralT ( const double &x[], const double nu, const double delta, const bool tail, const bool log_mode, double &result[] );

The function calculates the value of the probability distribution function of noncentral Student's t-distribution with the nu and delta parameters for an array of random variables x[]. In case of error it returns false.

bool MathCumulativeDistributionNoncentralT ( const double &x[], const double nu, const double delta, double &result[] );





2.12.3. MathQuantileNoncentralT

For the specified probability, the function calculates the value of inverse noncentral Student's t-distribution function with the nu and delta parameters. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathQuantileNoncentralT ( const double probability, const double nu, const double delta, const bool tail, const bool log_mode, int &error_code );

For the specified probability, the function calculates the value of inverse noncentral Student's t-distribution function with the nu and delta parameters. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathQuantileNoncentralT ( const double probability, const double nu, const double delta, int &error_code );

For the specified 'probability[]' array of probability values, the function calculates the value of inverse noncentral Student's t-distribution function with the nu and delta parameters. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the qt() in R.

bool MathQuantileNoncentralT ( const double &probability[], const double nu, const double delta, const bool tail, const bool log_mode, double &result[] );

For the specified 'probability[]' array of probability values, the function calculates the value of inverse noncentral Student's t-distribution function with the nu and delta parameters. In case of error it returns false.



bool MathQuantileNoncentralT ( const double &probability[], const double nu, const double delta, double &result[] );





2.12.4. MathRandomNoncentralT

The function generates a pseudorandom variable distributed according to the law of noncentral Student's t-distribution with the nu and delta parameters. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathRandomNoncentralT ( const double nu, const double delta, int &error_code );

The function generates pseudorandom variables distributed according to the law of noncentral Student's t-distribution with the nu and delta parameters. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the rt() in R.

bool MathRandomNoncentralT ( const double nu, const double delta, const int data_count, double &result[] );





2.12.5. MathMomentsNoncentralT

The function calculates the theoretical numerical values of the first 4 moments of the noncentral Student's t-distribution with the nu and delta parameters. Returns true if calculation of the moments has been successful, otherwise false.

double MathMomentsNoncentralT ( const double nu, const double delta, double &mean, double &variance, double &skewness, double &kurtosis, int &error_code );





2.13. Logistic distribution

2.13.1. MathProbabilityDensityLogistic

The function calculates the value of the probability density function of logistic distribution with the mu and sigma parameters for a random variable x. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathProbabilityDensityLogistic ( const double x, const double mu, const double sigma, const bool log_mode, int &error_code );

The function calculates the value of the probability density function of logistic distribution with the mu and sigma parameters for a random variable x. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathProbabilityDensityLogistic ( const double x, const double mu, const double sigma, int &error_code );

The function calculates the value of the probability density function of logistic distribution with the mu and sigma parameters for an array of random variables x[]. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the dlogis() in R.

bool MathProbabilityDensityLogistic ( const double &x[], const double mu, const double sigma, const bool log_mode, double &result[] );

The function calculates the value of the probability density function of logistic distribution with the mu and sigma parameters for an array of random variables x[]. In case of error it returns false.

bool MathProbabilityDensityLogistic ( const double &x[], const double mu, const double sigma, double &result[] );





2.13.2. MathCumulativeDistributionlLogistic

The function calculates the value of the logistic distribution function with the mu and sigma parameters for a random variable x. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathCumulativeDistributionLogistic ( const double x, const double mu, const double sigma, const bool tail, const bool log_mode, int &error_code );

The function calculates the value of the logistic distribution function with the mu and sigma parameters for a random variable x. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathCumulativeDistributionLogistic ( const double x, const double mu, const double sigma, int &error_code );

The function calculates the value of the logistic distribution function with the mu and sigma parameters for an array of random variables x[]. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the plogis() in R.

bool MathCumulativeDistributionLogistic ( const double &x[], const double mu, const double sigma, const bool tail, const bool log_mode, double &result[] );

The function calculates the value of the logistic distribution function with the mu and sigma parameters for an array of random variables x[]. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the plogis() in R.

bool MathCumulativeDistributionLogistic ( const double &x[], const double mu, const double sigma, double &result[] );





2.13.3. MathQuantileLogistic

For the specified probability, the function calculates the value of inverse logistic distribution function with the mu and sigma parameters. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathQuantileLogistic ( const double probability, const double mu, const double sigma, const bool tail, const bool log_mode, int &error_code );

For the specified probability, the function calculates the value of inverse logistic distribution function with the mu and sigma parameters. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathQuantileLogistic ( const double probability, const double mu, const double sigma, int &error_code );

For the specified 'probability[]' array of probability values, the function calculates the value of inverse logistic distribution function with the mu and sigma parameters. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the qlogis() in R.

bool MathQuantileLogistic ( const double &probability[], const double mu, const double sigma, const bool tail, const bool log_mode, double &result[] );

For the specified 'probability[]' array of probability values, the function calculates the value of inverse logistic distribution function with the mu and sigma parameters. In case of error it returns false.

bool MathQuantileLogistic ( const double &probability[], const double mu, const double sigma, double &result[] );





2.13.4. MathRandomLogistic

The function generates a pseudorandom variable distributed according to the law of logistic distribution with the mu and sigma parameters. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathRandomLogistic ( const double mu, const double sigma, int &error_code );

The function generates pseudorandom variables distributed according to the law of logistic distribution with the mu and sigma parameters. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the rlogis() in R.

bool MathRandomLogistic ( const double mu, const double sigma, const int data_count, double &result[] );





2.13.5. MathMomentsLogistic

The function calculates the theoretical numerical values of the first 4 moments of the logistic distribution with the mu and sigma parameters. Returns true if calculation of the moments has been successful, otherwise false.

bool MathMomentsLogistic ( const double mu, const double sigma, double &mean, double &variance, double &skewness, double &kurtosis, int &error_code );





2.14. Cauchy distribution

2.14.1. MathProbabilityDensityCauchy

The function calculates the value of the probability density function of Cauchy distribution with the a and b parameters for a random variable x. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathProbabilityDensityCauchy ( const double x, const double a, const double b, const bool log_mode, int &error_code );

The function calculates the value of the probability density function of Cauchy distribution with the a and b parameters for a random variable x. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathProbabilityDensityCauchy ( const double x, const double a, const double b, int &error_code );

The function calculates the value of the probability density function of Cauchy distribution with the a and b parameters for an array of random variables x[]. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the dcauchy() in R.

bool MathProbabilityDensityCauchy ( const double &x[], const double a, const double b, const bool log_mode, double &result[] );

The function calculates the value of the probability density function of Cauchy distribution with the a and b parameters for an array of random variables x[]. In case of error it returns false.

bool MathProbabilityDensityCauchy ( const double &x[], const double a, const double b, double &result[] );





2.14.2. MathCumulativeDistributionCauchy

The function calculates the value of the probability distribution function of Cauchy distribution with the a and b parameters for a random variable x. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathCumulativeDistributionCauchy ( const double x, const double a, const double b, const bool tail, const bool log_mode, int &error_code );

The function calculates the value of the probability distribution function of Cauchy distribution with the a and b parameters for a random variable x. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathCumulativeDistributionCauchy ( const double x, const double a, const double b, int &error_code );

The function calculates the value of the probability distribution function of Cauchy distribution with the a and b parameters for an array of random variables x[]. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the pcauchy() in R.

bool MathCumulativeDistributionCauchy ( const double &x[], const double a, const double b, const bool tail, const bool log_mode, double &result[] );

The function calculates the value of the probability distribution function of Cauchy distribution with the a and b parameters for an array of random variables x[]. In case of error it returns false.

bool MathCumulativeDistributionCauchy ( const double &x[], const double a, const double b, double &result[] );





2.14.3. MathQuantileCauchy

For the specified probability, the function calculates the value of inverse Cauchy distribution function with the a and b parameters. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathQuantileCauchy ( const double probability, const double a, parameter of the distribution const double b, const bool tail, const bool log_mode, int &error_code );

For the specified probability, the function calculates the value of inverse Cauchy distribution function with the a and b parameters. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathQuantileCauchy ( const double probability, const double a, parameter of the distribution const double b, int &error_code );

For the specified 'probability[]' array of probability values, the function calculates the value of inverse Cauchy distribution function with the a and b parameters. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the qcauchy() in R.

bool MathQuantileCauchy ( const double &probability[], const double a, parameter of the distribution const double b, const bool tail, const bool log_mode, double &result[] );

For the specified 'probability[]' array of probability values, the function calculates the value of inverse Cauchy distribution function with the a and b parameters. In case of error it returns false.

bool MathQuantileCauchy ( const double &probability[], const double a, parameter of the distribution const double b, double &result[] );





2.14.4. MathRandomCauchy

The function generates a pseudorandom variable distributed according to the law of Cauchy distribution with the a and b parameters. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathRandomCauchy ( const double a, const double b, int &error_code );

The function generates pseudorandom variables distributed according to the law of Cauchy distribution with the a and b parameters. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the rcauchy() in R.

double MathRandomCauchy ( const double a, const double b, const int data_count, double &result[] );





2.14.5. MathMomentsCauchy

The function calculates the theoretical numerical values of the first 4 moments of the Cauchy distribution. Returns true if calculation of the moments has been successful, otherwise false.

bool MathMomentsCauchy ( const double a, const double b, double &mean, double &variance, double &skewness, double &kurtosis, int &error_code );





2.15. Uniform distribution

2.15.1. MathProbabilityDensityUniform

The function calculates the value of the probability density function of uniform distribution with the a and b parameters for a random variable x. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathProbabilityDensityUniform ( const double x, const double a, const double b, const bool log_mode, int &error_code );

The function calculates the value of the probability density function of uniform distribution with the a and b parameters for a random variable x. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathProbabilityDensityUniform ( const double x, const double a, const double b, int &error_code );

The function calculates the value of the probability density function of uniform distribution with the a and b parameters for an array of random variables x[]. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the dunif() in R.

bool MathProbabilityDensityUniform ( const double &x[], const double a, const double b, const bool log_mode, double &result[] );

The function calculates the value of the probability density function of uniform distribution with the a and b parameters for an array of random variables x[]. In case of error it returns false.

bool MathProbabilityDensityUniform ( const double &x[], const double a, const double b, double &result[] );





2.15.2. MathCumulativeDistributionUniform

The function calculates the value of the uniform distribution function with the a and b parameters for a random variable x. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathCumulativeDistributionUniform ( const double x, const double a, const double b, const bool tail, const bool log_mode, int &error_code );

The function calculates the value of the uniform distribution function with the a and b parameters for a random variable x. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathCumulativeDistributionUniform ( const double x, const double a, const double b, int &error_code );

The function calculates the value of the uniform distribution function with the a and b parameters for an array of random variables x[]. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the punif() in R.

bool MathCumulativeDistributionUniform ( const double &x[], const double a, const double b, const bool tail, const bool log_mode, double &result[] );

The function calculates the value of the uniform distribution function with the a and b parameters for an array of random variables x[]. In case of error it returns false.

bool MathCumulativeDistributionUniform ( const double &x[], const double a, const double b, double &result[] );





2.15.3. MathQuantileUniform

For the specified probability, the function calculates the value of inverse uniform distribution function with the a and b parameters. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathQuantileUniform ( const double probability, const double a, const double b, const bool tail, const bool log_mode, int &error_code );

For the specified probability, the function calculates the value of inverse uniform distribution function with the a and b parameters. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathQuantileUniform ( const double probability, const double a, const double b, int &error_code );

For the specified 'probability[]' array of probability values, the function calculates the value of inverse uniform distribution function with the a and b parameters. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the qunif() in R.

bool MathQuantileUniform ( const double &probability[], const double a, const double b, const bool tail, const bool log_mode, double &result[] );

For the specified 'probability[]' array of probability values, the function calculates the value of inverse uniform distribution function with the a and b parameters. In case of error it returns false.

bool MathQuantileUniform ( const double &probability[], const double a, const double b, double &result[] );





2.15.4. MathRandomUniform



The function generates a pseudorandom variable distributed according to the law of uniform distribution with the a and b parameters. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathRandomUniform ( const double a, const double b, int &error_code );

The function generates pseudorandom variables distributed according to the law of uniform distribution with the a and b parameters. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the runif() in R.

bool MathRandomUniform ( const double a, const double b, const int data_count, double &result[] );





2.15.5. MathMomentsUniform

The function calculates the theoretical numerical values of the first 4 moments for the uniform distribution. Returns true if calculation of the moments has been successful, otherwise false.

bool MathMomentsUniform ( const double a, const double b, double &mean, double &variance, double &skewness, double &kurtosis, int &error_code );





2.16. Weibull distribution

2.16.1. MathProbabilityDensityWeibull

The function calculates the value of the probability density function of Weibull distribution with the a and b parameters for a random variable x. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathProbabilityDensityWeibull ( const double x, const double a, const double b, const bool log_mode, int &error_code );

The function calculates the value of the probability density function of Weibull distribution with the a and b parameters for a random variable x. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathProbabilityDensityWeibull ( const double x, const double a, const double b, int &error_code );

The function calculates the value of the probability density function of Weibull distribution with the a and b parameters for an array of random variables x[]. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the dweibull() in R.

bool MathProbabilityDensityWeibull ( const double &x[], const double a, const double b, const bool log_mode, double &result[] );

The function calculates the value of the probability density function of Weibull distribution with the a and b parameters for an array of random variables x[]. In case of error it returns false.

bool MathProbabilityDensityWeibull ( const double &x[], const double a, const double b, double &result[] );





2.16.2. MathCumulativeDistributionWeibull

double MathCumulativeDistributionWeibull ( const double x, const double a, const double b, const bool tail, const bool log_mode, int &error_code );

The function calculates the value of the Weibull distribution function with the a and b parameters for a random variable x. In case of error it returns NaN.

The function calculates the value of the Weibull distribution function with the a and b parameters for a random variable x. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathCumulativeDistributionWeibull ( const double x, const double a, const double b, int &error_code );

The function calculates the value of the Weibull distribution function with the a and b parameters for a random variable x. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the pweibull() in R.

bool MathCumulativeDistributionWeibull ( const double &x[], const double a, const double b, const bool tail, const bool log_mode, double &result[] );

The function calculates the value of the Weibull distribution function with the a and b parameters for a random variable x. In case of error it returns false.

bool MathCumulativeDistributionWeibull ( const double &x[], const double a, const double b, double &result[] );





2.16.3. MathQuantileWeibull

For the specified probability, the function calculates the value of inverse Weibull distribution function with the a and b parameters. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathQuantileWeibull ( const double probability, const double a, const double b, const bool tail, const bool log_mode, int &error_code );

For the specified probability, the function calculates the value of inverse Weibull distribution function with the a and b parameters. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathQuantileWeibull ( const double probability, const double a, const double b, int &error_code );

For the specified 'probability[]' array of probability values, the function calculates the value of inverse Weibull distribution function with the a and b parameters. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the qweibull() in R.

bool MathQuantileWeibull ( const double &probability[], const double a, const double b, const bool tail, const bool log_mode, double &result[] );

For the specified 'probability[]' array of probability values, the function calculates the value of inverse Weibull distribution function with the a and b parameters. In case of error it returns false.

bool MathQuantileWeibull ( const double &probability[], const double a, const double b, double &result[] );





2.16.4. MathRandomWeibull

The function generates a pseudorandom variable distributed according to the law of Weibull distribution with the a and b parameters. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathRandomWeibull ( const double a, const double b, int &error_code );

The function generates pseudorandom variables distributed according to the law of Weibull distribution with the a and b parameters. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the rweibull() in R.

bool MathRandomWeibull ( const double a, const double b, const int data_count, double &result[] );





2.16.5. MathMomentsWeibull

The function calculates the theoretical numerical values of the first 4 moments of the Weibull distribution. Returns true if calculation of the moments has been successful, otherwise false.

bool MathMomentsWeibull ( const double a, const double b, double &mean, double &variance, double &skewness, double &kurtosis, int &error_code );





2.17. Binomial distribution

2.17.1. MathProbabilityDensityBinomial

The function calculates the value of the probability mass function of binomial distribution with the n and p parameters for a random variable x. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathProbabilityDensityBinomial ( const double x, const double n, const double p, const bool log_mode, int &error_code );

The function calculates the value of the probability mass function of binomial distribution with the n and p parameters for a random variable x. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathProbabilityDensityBinomial ( const double x, const double n, const double p, int &error_code );

The function calculates the value of the probability mass function of binomial distribution with the n and p parameters for an array of random variables x[]. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the dbinom() in R.

bool MathProbabilityDensityBinomial ( const double &x[], const double n, const double p, const bool log_mode, double &result[] );

The function calculates the value of the probability mass function of binomial distribution with the n and p parameters for an array of random variables x[]. In case of error it returns false.

bool MathProbabilityDensityBinomial ( const double &x[], const double n, const double p, double &result[] );





2.17.2. MathCumulativeDistributionBinomial

The function calculates the value of the probability distribution function for binomial law with the n and p parameters for a random variable x. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathCumulativeDistributionBinomial ( const double x, const double n, const double p, const bool tail, const bool log_mode, int &error_code );

The function calculates the value of the probability distribution function for binomial law with the n and p parameters for a random variable x. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathCumulativeDistributionBinomial ( const double x, const double n, const double p, int &error_code );

The function calculates the value of the probability distribution function for binomial law with the n and p parameters for an array of random variables x[]. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the pbinom() in R.

bool MathCumulativeDistributionBinomial ( const double &x[], const double n, const double p, const bool tail, const bool log_mode, double &result[] );

The function calculates the value of the probability distribution function for binomial law with the n and p parameters for an array of random variables x[]. In case of error it returns false.

bool MathCumulativeDistributionBinomial ( const double &x[], const double n, const double p, double &result[] );





2.17.3. MathQuantileBinomial

For the specified probability, the function calculates the inverse value of function distribution for binomial law with the n and p parameters. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathQuantileBinomial ( const double probability, const double n, const double p, const bool tail, const bool log_mode, int &error_code );

For the specified probability, the function calculates the inverse value of function distribution for binomial law with the n and p parameters. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathQuantileBinomial ( const double probability, const double n, const double p, int &error_code );

For the specified 'probability[]' array of probability values, the function calculates the inverse value of function distribution for binomial law with the n and p parameters. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the qbinom() in R.

bool MathQuantileBinomial ( const double &probability[], const double n, const double p, const bool tail, const bool log_mode, double &result[] );

For the specified 'probability[]' array of probability values, the function calculates the inverse value of function distribution for binomial law with the n and p parameters. In case of error it returns false.

bool MathQuantileBinomial ( const double &probability[], const double n, const double p, double &result[] );





2.17.4. MathRandomBinomial

The function generates a pseudorandom variable distributed according to the law of binomial distribution with the n and p parameters. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathRandomBinomial ( const double n, const double p, int &error_code );

The function generates pseudorandom variables distributed according to the law of binomial distribution with the n and p parameters. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the rbinom() in R.

bool MathRandomBinomial ( const double n, const double p, const int data_count, double &result[] );





2.17.5. MathMomentsBinomial

The function calculates the theoretical numerical values of the first 4 moments of the binomial distribution with the n and p parameters. Returns true if calculation of the moments has been successful, otherwise false.

bool MathMomentsBinomial ( const double n, const double p, double &mean, double &variance, double &skewness, double &kurtosis, int &error_code );





2.18. Negative binomial distribution

2.18.1. MathProbabilityDensityNegativeBinomial

The function calculates the value of the probability mass function of negative binomial distribution with the r and p parameters for a random variable x. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathProbabilityDensityNegativeBinomial ( const double x, const double r, double p, const bool log_mode, int &error_code );

The function calculates the value of the probability mass function of negative binomial distribution with the r and p parameters for a random variable x. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathProbabilityDensityNegativeBinomial ( const double x, const double r, double p, int &error_code );

The function calculates the value of the probability mass function of negative binomial distribution with the r and p parameters for an array of random variables x[]. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the dnbinom() in R.

bool MathProbabilityDensityNegativeBinomial ( const double &x[], const double r, double p, const bool log_mode, double &result[] );

The function calculates the value of the probability mass function of negative binomial distribution with the r and p parameters for an array of random variables x[]. In case of error it returns false.



bool MathProbabilityDensityNegativeBinomial ( const double &x[], const double r, double p, double &result[] );





2.18.2. MathCumulativeDistributionNegativeBinomial

The function calculates the value of the probability distribution function for negative binomial law with the r and p parameters for a random variable x. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathCumulativeDistributionNegativeBinomial ( const double x, const double r, double p, const bool tail, const bool log_mode, int &error_code );

The function calculates the value of the probability distribution function for negative binomial law with the r and p parameters for a random variable x. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathCumulativeDistributionNegativeBinomial ( const double x, const double r, double p, int &error_code );

The function calculates the value of the probability distribution function for negative binomial law with the r and p parameters for an array of random variables x[]. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the pnbinom() in R.

bool MathCumulativeDistributionNegativeBinomial ( const double &x[], const double r, double p, const bool tail, const bool log_mode, double &result[] );

The function calculates the value of the probability distribution function for negative binomial law with the r and p parameters for an array of random variables x[]. In case of error it returns false.

bool MathCumulativeDistributionNegativeBinomial ( const double &x[], const double r, double p, double &result[] );





2.18.3. MathQuantileNegativeBinomial

For the specified probability, the function calculates the inverse value of function distribution for negative binomial law with the r and p parameters. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathQuantileNegativeBinomial ( const double probability, const double r, double p, const bool tail, const bool log_mode, int &error_code );

For the specified probability, the function calculates the inverse value of function distribution for negative binomial law with the r and p parameters. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathQuantileNegativeBinomial ( const double probability, const double r, double p, int &error_code );

For the specified 'probability[]' array of probability values, the function calculates the inverse value of function distribution for negative binomial law with the r and p parameters. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the qnbinom() in R.

bool MathQuantileNegativeBinomial ( const double &probability[], const double r, double p, const bool tail, const bool log_mode, double &result[] );

For the specified 'probability[]' array of probability values, the function calculates the inverse value of function distribution for negative binomial law with the r and p parameters. In case of error it returns false.

bool MathQuantileNegativeBinomial ( const double &probability[], const double r, double p, double &result[] );





2.18.4. MathRandomNegativeBinomial

The function generates a pseudorandom variable distributed according to the law of negative binomial distribution with the r and p parameters. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathRandomNegativeBinomial ( const double r, double p, int &error_code );

The function generates pseudorandom variables distributed according to the law of negative binomial distribution with the r and p parameters. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the rnbinom() in R.

bool MathRandomNegativeBinomial ( const double r, double p, const int data_count, double &result[] );





2.18.5. MathMomentsNegativeBinomial

The function calculates the theoretical numerical values of the first 4 moments of the negative binomial distribution with the r and p parameters. Returns true if calculation of the moments has been successful, otherwise false.

bool MathMomentsNegativeBinomial ( const double r, double p, double &mean, double &variance, double &skewness, double &kurtosis, int &error_code );

2.19. Geometric distribution

2.19.1. MathProbabilityDensityGeometric

The function calculates the value of the probability mass function of geometric distribution with the p parameter for a random variable x. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathProbabilityDensityGeometric ( const double x, const double p, const bool log_mode, int &error_code );

The function calculates the value of the probability mass function of geometric distribution with the p parameter for a random variable x. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathProbabilityDensityGeometric ( const double x, const double p, int &error_code );

The function calculates the value of the probability mass function of geometric distribution with the p parameter for an array of random variables x[]. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the dgeom() in R.

bool MathProbabilityDensityGeometric ( const double &x[], const double p, const bool log_mode, double &result[] );

The function calculates the value of the probability mass function of geometric distribution with the p parameter for an array of random variables x[]. In case of error it returns false.

bool MathProbabilityDensityGeometric ( const double &x[], const double p, double &result[] );





2.19.2. MathCumulativeDistributionGeometric

The function calculates the value of the probability distribution function for geometric law with the p parameter for a random variable x. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathCumulativeDistributionGeometric ( const double x, const double p, const bool tail, const bool log_mode, int &error_code );

The function calculates the value of the probability distribution function for geometric law with the p parameter for a random variable x. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathCumulativeDistributionGeometric ( const double x, const double p, int &error_code );

The function calculates the value of the probability distribution function for geometric law with the p parameter for an array of random variables x[]. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the pgeom() in R.

bool MathCumulativeDistributionGeometric ( const double &x[], const double p, const bool tail, const bool log_mode, double &result[] );

The function calculates the value of the probability distribution function for geometric law with the p parameter for an array of random variables x[]. In case of error it returns false.

bool MathCumulativeDistributionGeometric ( const double &x[], const double p, double &result[] );





2.19.3. MathQuantileGeometric

For the specified probability, the function calculates the inverse value of function distribution for geometric law with the p parameter. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathQuantileGeometric ( const double probability, const double p, const bool tail, const bool log_mode, int &error_code );

For the specified probability, the function calculates the inverse value of function distribution for geometric law with the p parameter. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathQuantileGeometric ( const double probability, const double p, int &error_code );

For the specified 'probability[]' array of probability values, the function calculates the inverse value of function distribution for geometric law with the p parameter. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the qgeom() in R.

bool MathQuantileGeometric ( const double &probability[], const double p, const bool tail, const bool log_mode, double &result[] );

For the specified 'probability[]' array of probability values, the function calculates the inverse value of function distribution for geometric law with the p parameter. In case of error it returns false.

bool MathQuantileGeometric ( const double &probability[], const double p, double &result[] );





2.19.4. MathRandomGeometric

The function generates a pseudorandom variable distributed according to the law of geometric distribution with the p parameter. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathRandomGeometric ( const double p, int &error_code );

The function generates pseudorandom variables distributed according to the law of geometric distribution with the p parameter. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the rgeom() in R.

bool MathRandomGeometric ( const double p, const int data_count, double &result[] );





2.19.5. MathMomentsGeometric

The function calculates the theoretical numerical values of the first 4 moments of the geometric distribution with the p parameter. Returns true if calculation of the moments has been successful, otherwise false.

bool MathMomentsGeometric ( const double p, double &mean, double &variance, double &skewness, double &kurtosis, int &error_code );





2.20. Hypergeometric distribution

2.20.1. MathProbabilityDensityHypergeometric

The function calculates the value of the probability mass function of hypergeometric distribution with the m, k and n parameters for a random variable x. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathProbabilityDensityHypergeometric ( const double x, const double m, const double k, const double n, const bool log_mode, int &error_code );

The function calculates the value of the probability mass function of hypergeometric distribution with the m, k and n parameters for a random variable x. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathProbabilityDensityHypergeometric ( const double x, const double m, const double k, const double n, int &error_code );

The function calculates the value of the probability mass function of hypergeometric distribution with the m, k and n parameters for an array of random variables x[]. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the dhyper() in R.

bool MathProbabilityDensityHypergeometric ( const double &x[], const double m, const double k, const double n, const bool log_mode, double &result[] );

The function calculates the value of the probability mass function of hypergeometric distribution with the m, k and n parameters for an array of random variables x[]. In case of error it returns false.



bool MathProbabilityDensityHypergeometric ( const double &x[], const double m, const double k, const double n, double &result[] );





2.20.2. MathCumulativeDistributionHypergeometric

The function calculates the value of the probability distribution function for hypergeometric law with the m, k and n parameters for a random variable x. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathCumulativeDistributionHypergeometric ( const double x, const double m, const double k, const double n, const bool tail, const bool log_mode, int &error_code );

The function calculates the value of the probability distribution function for hypergeometric law with the m, k and n parameters for a random variable x. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathCumulativeDistributionHypergeometric ( const double x, const double m, const double k, const double n, int &error_code );

The function calculates the value of the probability distribution function for hypergeometric law with the m, k and n parameters for an array of random variables x[]. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the phyper() in R.

bool MathCumulativeDistributionHypergeometric ( const double &x[], const double m, const double k, const double n, const bool tail, const bool log_mode, double &result[] );

The function calculates the value of the probability distribution function for hypergeometric law with the m, k and n parameters for an array of random variables x[]. In case of error it returns false.

bool MathCumulativeDistributionHypergeometric ( const double &x[], const double m, const double k, const double n, double &result[] );





2.20.3. MathQuantileHypergeometric

For the specified probability, the function calculates the inverse value of function distribution for hypergeometric law with the m, k and n parameters. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathQuantileHypergeometric ( const double probability, const double m, const double k, const double n, const bool tail, const bool log_mode, int &error_code );

For the specified probability, the function calculates the inverse value of function distribution for hypergeometric law with the m, k and n parameters. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathQuantileHypergeometric ( const double probability, const double m, const double k, const double n, int &error_code );

For the specified 'probability[]' array of probability values, the function calculates the inverse value of function distribution for hypergeometric law with the m, k and n parameters. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the qhyper() in R.

bool MathQuantileHypergeometric ( const double &probability[], const double m, const double k, const double n, const bool tail, const bool log_mode, double &result[] );

For the specified 'probability[]' array of probability values, the function calculates the inverse value of function distribution for hypergeometric law with the m, k and n parameters. In case of error it returns false.

bool MathQuantileHypergeometric ( const double &probability[], const double m, const double k, const double n, double &result[] );





2.20.4. MathRandomHypergeometric



The function generates a pseudorandom variable distributed according to the law of hypergeometric distribution with the m, n and k parameters. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathRandomHypergeometric ( const double m, const double k, const double n, int &error_code );

The function generates pseudorandom variables distributed according to the law of hypergeometric distribution with the m, n and k parameters. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the rhyper() in R.

bool MathRandomHypergeometric ( const double m, const double k, const double n, const int data_count, double &result[] );





2.20.5. MathMomentsHypergeometric

The function calculates the theoretical numerical values of the first 4 moments of the hypergeometric distribution with the m, n and k parameters. Returns true if calculation of the moments has been successful, otherwise false.

bool MathMomentsHypergeometric ( const double m, const double k, const double n, double &mean, double &variance, double &skewness, double &kurtosis, int &error_code );

2.21. Poisson distribution

2.21.1. MathProbabilityDensityPoisson

The function calculates the value of the probability mass function of Poisson distribution with the lambda parameter for a random variable x. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathProbabilityDensityPoisson ( const double x, const double lambda, const bool log_mode, int &error_code );

The function calculates the value of the probability mass function of Poisson distribution with the lambda parameter for a random variable x. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathProbabilityDensityPoisson ( const double x, const double lambda, int &error_code );

The function calculates the value of the probability mass function of Poisson distribution with the lambda parameter for an array of random variables x[]. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the dpois() in R.

bool MathProbabilityDensityPoisson ( const double &x[], const double lambda, const bool log_mode, double &result[] );

The function calculates the value of the probability mass function of Poisson distribution with the lambda parameter for an array of random variables x[]. In case of error it returns false.



bool MathProbabilityDensityPoisson ( const double &x[], const double lambda, double &result[] );





2.21.2. MathCumulativeDistributionPoisson

The function calculates the value of the Poisson distribution function with the lambda parameter for a random variable x. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathCumulativeDistributionPoisson ( const double x, const double lambda, const bool tail, const bool log_mode, int &error_code );

The function calculates the value of the Poisson distribution function with the lambda parameter for a random variable x. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathCumulativeDistributionPoisson ( const double x, const double lambda, int &error_code );

The function calculates the value of the Poisson distribution function with the lambda parameter for an array of random variables x[]. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the ppois() in R.

bool MathCumulativeDistributionPoisson ( const double &x[], const double lambda, const bool tail, const bool log_mode, double &result[] );

The function calculates the value of the Poisson distribution function with the lambda parameter for an array of random variables x[]. In case of error it returns false.

bool MathCumulativeDistributionPoisson ( const double &x[], const double lambda, double &result[] );





2.21.3. MathQuantilePoisson

For the specified probability, the function calculates the inverse value of Poisson distribution function with the lambda parameter. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathQuantilePoisson ( const double probability, const double lambda, const bool tail, const bool log_mode, int &error_code );

For the specified probability, the function calculates the inverse value of Poisson distribution function with the lambda parameter. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathQuantilePoisson ( const double probability, const double lambda, int &error_code );

For the specified 'probability[]' array of probability values, the function calculates the inverse value of Poisson distribution function with the lambda parameter. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the qpois() in R.

double MathQuantilePoisson ( const double &probability[], const double lambda, const bool tail, const bool log_mode, double &result[] );

For the specified 'probability[]' array of probability values, the function calculates the inverse value of Poisson distribution function with the lambda parameter. In case of error it returns false.

double MathQuantilePoisson ( const double &probability[], const double lambda, double &result[] );





2.21.4. MathRandomPoisson

The function generates a pseudorandom variable distributed according to the law of Poisson distribution with the lambda parameter. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathRandomPoisson ( const double lambda, int &error_code );

The function generates pseudorandom variables distributed according to the law of Poisson distribution with the lambda parameter. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the rpois() in R.

double MathRandomPoisson ( const double lambda, int &error_code );





2.21.5. MathMomentsPoisson

The function calculates the theoretical numerical values of the first 4 moments of the Poisson distribution with the lambda parameter. Returns true if calculation of the moments has been successful, otherwise false.

bool MathMomentsPoisson ( const double lambda, double &mean, double &variance, double &skewness, double &kurtosis, int &error_code );





3. Table of correspondence to the statistical functions in R



For convenience, the tables 1-2 contain the functions of the statistical library and the corresponding functions of the R language.





No.

Calculated value

Functions in MQL5

Functions in R

1

Mean

MathMean mean

2

Variance

MathVariance var 3

Skewness

MathSkewness skewness 60

Kurtosis

MathKurtosis kurtosis 5

Median value

MathMedian median 6

Standard Deviation

MathStandardDeviation sd 7

Average deviation

MathAverageDeviation aad

Table 1. Functions for calculating the statistical characteristics of array data







Table 2. Functions for working with statistical distributions







The MQL5 statistical library also provides functions for calculating the mathematical functions on arrays, they are listed below in the Table 3.

Description

MQL5

R Generates a sequence of values

bool MathSequence ( const double from , const double to, const double step, double &result[])

bool MathSequenceByCount ( const double from , const double to, const int count, double &result[])

bool MathSequence ( const int from , const int to, const int step, int &result[])

bool MathSequenceByCount ( const int from , const int to, const int count, int &result[]) seq()

Generates a repeating sequence

bool MathReplicate ( const double &array[], const int count, double &result[])

bool MathRep licate ( const int &array[], const int count, int &result[]) rep()

Generates an array with reverse order of elements

bool MathReverse ( const double &array[], double &result[])

bool MathReverse ( const int &array[], int &result[]) rev(x)

Compares arrays and returns true if all elements match

bool MathIdentical ( const double &array1[], const double &array2[])

bool MathIdentical ( const int &array1[], const int &array2[]) identical()

Generates an array with unique values only

bool MathUnique ( const double &array[], double &result[])

bool MathUnique ( const int &array[], int &result[]) unique()

Generates an integer array with permutation according to order of the array elements after sorting

bool MathOrder ( const double &array[], int &result[])

bool MathOrder ( const int &array[], int &result[]) order()

Generates a random sample from the array elements. The replace=true argument allows to perform random sampling of the elements with replacement back to the original sequence. The probabilities[] array defines the probabilities for sampling the elements.

bool MathSample ( const double &array[], const int count, double &result[])

bool MathSample ( const double &array[], const int count, const bool replace, double &result[])

bool MathSample ( const double &array[], double &probabilities[], const int count, double &result[])

bool MathSample ( const double &array[], double &probabilities[], const int count, const bool replace, double &result[])

bool MathSample ( const int &array[], const int count, int &result[])

bool MathSample ( const int &array[], const int count, const bool replace, int &result[])

bool MathSample ( const int &array[], double &probabilities[], const int count, int &result[])

bool MathSample ( const int &array[], double &probabilities[], const int count, const bool replace, int &result[]) sample()



Returns the sum of array elements

double MathSum ( const double &array[]) sum()

Returns the product of array elements

double MathProduct ( const double &array[]) prod()

Generates an array with the cumulative sums

bool MathCumulativeSum ( const double &array[], double &result[])

bool MathCumulativeSum ( double &array[]) cumsum()

Generates an array with the cumulative products

bool MathCumulativeProduct ( const double &array[], double &result[])

bool MathCumulativeProduct ( double &array[]) cumprod()

Generates an array with the cumulative minima

bool MathCumulativeMin ( const double &array[], double &result[])

bool MathCumulativeMin ( double &array[]) cummin()

Generates an array with the cumulative maxima

bool MathCumulativeMax ( const double &array[], double &result[])

bool MathCumulativeMax ( double &array[]) cummax()

Generates an array with element differences of y[i]=x[i+lag]-x[i]

bool MathDifference ( const double &array[], const int lag, double &result[])

bool MathDifference ( const double &array[], const int lag, const int differences, double &result[])

bool MathDifference ( const int &array[], const int lag, int &result[])

bool MathDifference ( const int &array[], const int lag, const int differences, int &result[]) diff()

Returns the minima of array elements

double MathMin ( const double &array[]) min()

Returns the maxima of array elements

double MathMax ( const double &array[]) max()

Calculates the minima and maxima of array elements

bool MathRange ( const double &array[], double &min, double &max) range()

Calculates the mean values of array elements

double MathMean ( const double &array[]) mean()

Calculates the standard deviations of array elements

double MathStandardDeviation ( const double &array[]) sd()

Calculates the median values of array elements

double MathMedian ( double &array[]) median() Calculates the ranks of array elements bool MathRank ( const int &array[], double &rank[])

bool MathRank ( const double &array[], double &rank[]) rank()

Calculates the Pearson's, Spearman's and Kendall's correlation coefficients

bool MathCorrelationPearson ( const double &array1[], const double &array2[], double &r)

bool MathCorrelationPearson ( const int &array1[], const int &array2[], double &r)

bool MathCorrelationSpearman ( const double &array1[], const double &array2[], double &r)

bool MathCorrelationSpearman ( const int &array1[], const int &array2[], double &r)

bool MathCorrelationKendall ( const double &array1[], const double &array2[], double &tau)

bool MathCorrelationKendall ( const int &array1[], const int &array2[], double &tau) corr() Calculates sample quantiles corresponding to the specified probabilities

bool MathQuantile ( const double &array[], const double &probs[], double &quantile[]) qunatile()

Calculates the Tukey's five number summary (minimum, lower-hinge, median, upper-hinge, maximum) for array elements

bool MathTukeySummary ( const double &array[], const bool removeNAN, double &minimum, double &lower_hinge, double &median, double &upper_hinge, double &maximum) fivenum()

Calculates logarithms of array elements (natural and to a given base)

bool MathLog ( const double &array[], double &result[])

bool MathLog ( const double &array[], const double base, double &result[])

bool MathLog ( double &array[])

bool MathLog ( double &array[], const double base) log()

Calculates logarithms of array elements to base 2

bool MathLog2 ( const double &array[], double &result[])

bool MathLog2 ( double &array[]) log2()

Calculates logarithms of array elements to base 10

bool MathLog10 ( const double &array[], double &result[])

bool MathLog10 ( double &array[]) log10()

Calculates the values of the log(1+x) function for array elements

bool MathLog1p ( const double &array[], double &result[])

bool MathLog1p ( double &array[]) log1p()

Calculates the values of the exp(x) function for array elements bool MathExp ( const double &array[], double &result[])

bool MathExp ( double &array[]) exp()

Calculates the values of the exp(x)-1 function for array elements bool MathExpm1 ( const double &array[], double &result[])

bool MathExpm1 ( double &array[]) expm1()

Calculates the values of the sin(x) function for array elements bool MathSin ( const double &array[], double &result[])

bool MathSin ( double &array[]) sin() Calculates the values of the cos(x) function for array elements bool MathCos ( const double &array[], double &result[])

bool MathCos ( double &array[]) cos()

Calculates the values of the tan(x) function for array elements bool MathTan ( const double &array[], double &result[])

bool MathTan ( double &array[]) tan()

Calculates the values of the arcsin(x) function for array elements bool MathArcsin ( const double &array[], double &result[])

bool MathArcsin ( double &array[]) arcsin() Calculates the values of the arccos(x) function for array elements bool MathArccos ( const double &array[], double &result[])

bool MathArccos ( double &array[]) arccos()

Calculates the values of the arctan(x) function for array elements bool MathArctan ( const double &array[], double &result[])

bool MathArctan ( double &array[]) arctan()

Calculates the values of the arctan(y/x) function for array elements

bool MathArctan2 ( const double &array1[], const double &array2[], double &result[]) arctan2()

Calculates the values of the sin(pi*x) function for array elements bool MathSinPi ( const double &array[], double &result[])

bool MathSinPi ( double &array[]) sinpi()

Calculates the values of the cos(pi*x) function for array elements bool MathCosPi ( const double &array[], double &result[])

bool MathCosPi ( const double &array[]) cospi()

Calculates the values of the tan(pi*x) function for array elements bool MathTanPi ( const double &array[], double &result[])

bool MathTanPi ( double &array[]) tanpi()

Calculates the absolute values of array elements

bool MathAbs ( const double &array[], double &result[])

bool MathAbs ( double &array[]) abs() Calculates the square roots of array elements bool MathSqrt ( const double &array[], double &result[])

bool MathSqrt ( double &array[]) sqrt() Returns the nearest larger integers for array elements

bool MathCeil ( const double &array[], double &result[])

bool MathCeil ( double &array[]) ceil()

Returns the nearest smaller integers for array elements

bool MathFloor ( const double &array[], double &result[])

bool MathFloor ( double &array[]) floor()

Calculates the integer parts of array elements

bool MathTrunc ( const double &array[], const int digits, double &result[])

bool MathTrunc ( double &array[]) trunc() Calculates the rounded values of array elements bool MathRound ( const double &array[], const int digits, double &result[])

bool MathRound ( double &array[], int digits) round()

For array elements, calculates the value rounded to the specified number of digits in the mantissa

bool MathSignif ( const double &array[], const int digits, double &result[])

bool MathSignif ( double &array[], const int digits) signinf()

Calculates the values of the sinh(x) function for array elements bool MathSinh ( const double &array[], double &result[])

bool MathSinh ( double &array[]) sinh() Calculates the values of the cosh(x) function for array elements bool MathCosh ( const double &array[], double &result[])

bool MathCosh ( double &array[]) cosh()

Calculates the values of the tanh(x) function for array elements bool MathTanh ( const double &array[], double &result[])

bool MathTanh ( double &array[]) tanh() Calculates the values of the arcsinh(x) function for array elements

bool MathArcsinh ( const double &array[], double &result[])

bool MathArcsinh ( double &array[]) asinh() Calculates the values of the arccosh(x) function for array elements

bool MathArccosh ( const double &array[], double &result[])

bool MathArccosh ( double &array[]) acosh() Calculates the values of the arctanh(x) function for array elements

bool MathArctanh ( const double &array[], double &result[])

bool MathArctanh ( double &array[]) atanh() Calculates the result of bitwise NOT operation for array elements

bool MathBitwiseNot ( const int &array[], int &result[])

bool MathBitwiseNot ( int &array[]) bitwNot() Calculates the result of bitwise AND operation for specified arrays

bool MathBitwiseAnd ( const int &array1[], const int &array2[], int &result[]) bitwAnd() Calculates the result of bitwise OR operation for specified arrays bool MathBitwiseOr ( const int &array1[], const int &array2[], int &result[]) bitwOr() Calculates the result of bitwise XOR operation for specified arrays bool MathBitwiseXor ( const int &array1[], const int &array2[], int &result[]) bitwXor() Calculates the result of bitwise SHL operation for array elements

bool MathBitwiseShiftL ( const int &array[], const int n, int &result[])

bool MathBitwiseShiftL ( int &array[], const int n) bitwShiftL() Calculates the result of bitwise SHR operation for array elements bool MathBitwiseShiftR ( const int &array[], const int n, int &result[])

bool MathBitwiseShiftR ( int &array[], const int n) bitwShiftR()



Table 3. Mathematical functions for calculating values in arrays







4. An example of using the functions



Let us consider the practical application of statistical functions on the example of a normal distribution.



Suppose the following problems need to be solved:



Calculate the probability of a random variable, distributed according to the normal law with the mu and sigma parameters, falling within the range of [mu-sigma,mu+sigma]. Find the value range of random variable x, distributed according to the normal law with the mu and sigma parameters, which is symmetrical to mu and which corresponds to 95% of the confidence probability. Generate 1000000 random numbers, distributed according to the normal law with the mu and sigma parameters, calculate the histogram of the obtained values, the first 4 moments and compare with the theoretical values.

Example of solution in the NormalExample script:



#property copyright "Copyright 2016, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #include <Math\Stat\Normal.mqh> void CalculateHistogram( double &data[], const int ncells= 200 , const string filename= "normal.csv" ) { if ( ArraySize (data)<= 0 ) return ; int n= ArraySize (data); double minv,maxv,range; minv=data[ 0 ]; maxv=data[ 0 ]; for ( int i= 1 ; i<n; i++) { minv= MathMin (minv,data[i]); maxv= MathMax (maxv,data[i]); } range=maxv-minv; if (range== 0 ) return ; double x[]; double y[]; ArrayResize (x,ncells); ArrayResize (y,ncells); for ( int i= 0 ; i<ncells; i++) { x[i]=minv+i*range/(ncells- 1 ); y[i]= 0 ; } for ( int i= 0 ; i<n; i++) { double v=(maxv-data[i])/range; int ind= int ((v*(ncells- 1 ))); y[ind]++; } if (filename== "" ) return ; ResetLastError (); int filehandle= FileOpen (filename, FILE_WRITE | FILE_TXT | FILE_ANSI ); if (filehandle!= INVALID_HANDLE ) { for ( int i= 0 ; i<ncells; i++) { string str= StringFormat ( "%6.20f;%6.20f" ,x[i],y[i]); FileWrite (filehandle,str); } FileClose (filehandle); PrintFormat ( "Histogram saved to file %s" ,filename); } else PrintFormat ( "Error calling FileOpen, error code=%d" , GetLastError ()); } void OnStart () { double mu= 5.0 ; double sigma= 1.0 ; double x1=mu-sigma; double x2=mu+sigma; double cdf1,cdf2,probability; int error_code1,error_code2; cdf1=MathCumulativeDistributionNormal(x1,mu,sigma,error_code1); cdf2=MathCumulativeDistributionNormal(x2,mu,sigma,error_code2); if (error_code1==ERR_OK && error_code2==ERR_OK) { probability=cdf2-cdf1; PrintFormat ( "x1=%5.8f, x2=%5.8f, Probability=%5.8f" ,x1,x2,probability); } probability= 0.95 ; double p1=( 1.0 -probability)* 0.5 ; double p2=probability+( 1.0 -probability)* 0.5 ; x1=MathQuantileNormal(p1,mu,sigma,error_code1); x2=MathQuantileNormal(p2,mu,sigma,error_code2); if (error_code1==ERR_OK && error_code2==ERR_OK) { PrintFormat ( "x1=%5.8f, x2=%5.8f" ,x1,x2); } int data_count= 1000000 ; double data[]; ArrayResize (data,data_count); for ( int i= 0 ; i<data_count; i++) { data[i]=MathRandomNormal(mu,sigma,error_code1); } int start= 0 ; int count=data_count; double mean=MathMean(data,start,count); double variance=MathVariance(data,start,count); double skewness=MathSkewness(data,start,count); double kurtosis=MathKurtosis(data,start,count); double normal_mean= 0 ; double normal_variance= 0 ; double normal_skewness= 0 ; double normal_kurtosis= 0 ; PrintFormat ( " mean=%.10f, variance=%.10f skewness=%.10f kurtosis=%.10f" ,mean,variance,skewness,kurtosis); if (MathMomentsNormal(mu,sigma,normal_mean,normal_variance,normal_skewness,normal_kurtosis,error_code1)) { PrintFormat ( "Normal mean=%.10f, Normal variance=%.10f Normal skewness=%.10f Normal kurtosis=%.10f" ,normal_mean,normal_variance,normal_skewness,normal_kurtosis); PrintFormat ( "delta mean=%.4f, delta variance=%.4f delta skewness=%.4f delta kurtosis=%.4f" ,mean-normal_mean,variance-normal_variance,skewness-normal_skewness,kurtosis-normal_kurtosis); } int ncells= 50 ; CalculateHistogram(data,ncells, "normal.csv" ); }

Script execution results:

Fig. 1. TestNormal.mq5 script operation result



Note that all calculations of the 'kurtosis' parameter value use "excess kurtosis=kurtosis-3", i.e. for a normal distribution it equals zero.



The calculated histogram is saved to the normal.csv file (fig. 2)



Fig. 2. Distribution histogram of random numbers, generated according to the normal distribution with the parameters mu=5 and sigma=1





5. Comparison of calculation speed

To compare the calculation speed of statistical functions, the scripts for measuring calculation times have been prepared for the probability density functions (pdf), cumulative distribution functions (cdf), quantile calculation functions and pseudorandom number generation functions.

The calculations have been performed on an array of 51 values. For continuous distributions, the calculation of function values has been performed in the range from 0 to 1; for discrete distributions - from 0 to 50. The calculation time of the statistical functions of the R language has been carried out using the microbenchmark library. The calculation time of the MQL5 functions has been measured with the GetMicrosecondCount() function. The TestStatBenchmark.mq5 calculation script can be found under the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Scripts\UnitTests\Stat. The script for the R and results of calculation speed measurements are provided in the Appendix.



The calculations have been made on Intel Core i7-4790, CPU 3.6 Ghz, 16 GB RAM, Windows 10 x64.



The results of calculation time measurements (in microseconds, µs) are shown in Table 3.



No.

Distribution

MQL5 time for calculating

the PDF (µs)

R time for calculating

the PDF (µs) PDF

R/MQL5

MQL5 time for calculating

the CDF (µs) R time for calculating

the CDF (µs) CDF

R/MQL5

MQL5 time for calculating

the quantiles (µs) R time for calculating

the quantiles (µs) Quantile

R/MQL5

MQL5 time for generating

random numbers (µs) R time for generating

random numbers (µs)

Random

R/MQL5

1

Binomial

4.39

11.663

2.657

13.65

25.316

1.855

50.18

66.845

1.332

318.73

1816.463

5.699 2

Beta

1.74

17.352

9.972

4.76

15.076

3.167

48.72

129.992

2.668

688.81

1723.45

2.502 3

Gamma

1.31

8.251

6.347

8.09

14.792

1.828

50.83

64.286

1.265

142.84

1281.707

8.973 60

Cauchy

0.45

1.423

3.162

1.33

15.078

11.34

1.37

2.845

2.077

224.19

588.517

2.625 5

Exponential

0.85

3.13

3.682

0.77

2.845

3.695

0.53

2.276

4.294

143.18

389.406

2.72 6

Uniform

0.42

2.561

6.098

0.45

1.423

3.162

0.18

2.846

15.81

40.3

247.467

6.141 7

Geometric

2.3

5.121

2.227

2.12

4.552

2.147

0.81

5.407

6.675

278

1078.045

3.879 8

Hypergeometric

1.85 11.095

5.997

0.9

8.819

9.799

0.75

9.957

13.28

302.55

880.356

2.91 9

Logistic

1.27

4.267

3.36

1.11

4.267

3.844

0.71

3.13

4.408

178.65

626.632

3.508 10

Weibull

2.99

5.69

1.903

2.74

4.268

1.558

2.64

6.828

2.586

536.37

1558.472

2.906 11

Poisson

2.91

5.974

2.053

6.26

8.534

1.363

3.43

13.085

3.815

153.59

303.219

1.974 12

F

3.86

10.241

2.653

9.94

22.472

2.261

65.47

135.396

2.068

1249.22

1801.955

1.442 13

Chi Square

2.47

5.974

2.419

7.71

13.37

1.734

44.11

61.725

1.399

210.24

1235.059

5.875 14

Noncentral ChiSquare

8.05

14.223

1.767

45.61

209.068

4.584

220.66

10342.96

46.873

744.45

1997.653

2.683 15

Noncentral F

19.1

28.446

1.489

14.67

46.935

3.199

212.21

2561.991

12.073

1848.9

2912.141

1.575 16

Noncentral Beta

16.3

26.739

1.64

10.48

43.237

4.126

153.66

2290.915

14.909

2686.82

2839.893

1.057 17

Negative Binomial

6.13

11.094

1.81

12.21

19.627

1.607

14.05

60.019

4.272

1130.39

1936.498

1.713

18

Normal

1.15

4.267

3.71

0.81

3.983

4.917

0.7

2.277

3.253

293.7

696.321

2.371 19

Lognormal

1.99

5.406

2.717

3.19

8.819

2.765

3.18

6.259

1.968

479.75

1269.761

2.647 20

T

2.32

11.663

5.027

8.01

19.059

2.379

50.23

58.596

1.167

951.58

1425.92

1.498 21

Noncentral T

38.47

86.757

2.255

27.75

39.823

1.435

1339.51

1930.524

1.441

1550.27

1699.84

1.096 <PDF R/MQL5>

3.474 <CDF R/MQL5>

3.465

<Quantile R/MQL5>

7.03

<Random R/MQL5>

3.13

Table 4. Calculation times of the statistical functions in R and MQL5 (in microseconds)



The minimum time values have been taken for R, and the mean values (pdf_mean, cdf_mean, quantile_mean, random_mean) have been taken for MQL5.



Table 3 shows that even under such conditions, calculations of the statistical library functions in MQL5 are performed several times faster than those in R. On average, MQL5 computes 3 to 7 times faster than R, even taking into account that the compared versions of the R functions are actually written in C++.



In practice, the MQL5 compiler turned out to be much faster than C++ implementations of the functions in R, which shows the high quality of our developments. Translation of programs from R to MQL5 can give a significant boost in speed, and there will be no need to use a third-party DLL.







6. Detected calculation errors in R

During the testing of R, an error in the calculation of quantiles of the noncentral t-distribution has been detected.

For example:



> n <- 10 > k <- seq(0,1,by=1/n) > nt_pdf<-dt(k, 10,8, log = FALSE) > nt_cdf<-pt(k, 10,8, log = FALSE) > nt_quantile<-qt(nt_cdf, 10,8, log = FALSE) > nt_pdf [1] 4.927733e-15 1.130226e-14 2.641608e-14 6.281015e-14 1.516342e-13 3.708688e-13 9.166299e-13 [8] 2.283319e-12 5.716198e-12 1.433893e-11 3.593699e-11 > nt_cdf [1] 6.220961e-16 1.388760e-15 3.166372e-15 7.362630e-15 1.742915e-14 4.191776e-14 1.021850e-13 [8] 2.518433e-13 6.257956e-13 1.563360e-12 3.914610e-12 > k [1] 0.0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 0.8 0.9 1.0 > nt_quantile [1] -Inf -1.340781e+154 -1.340781e+154 -1.340781e+154 -1.340781e+154 -1.340781e+154 [7] -1.340781e+154 7.000000e-01 8.000000e-01 9.000000e-01 1.000000e+00

For calculating the Student's t-distribution the R language uses the AS 243 algorithm, proposed by Lenth [6]. The advantage of this method is a fast recursive computation of infinite series members with an incomplete beta function. But the article [7] had shown that, due to a mistake in accuracy estimation during summation of the series members, this algorithm leads to errors (table 2 in the article [7]), especially for large values of the delta parameter for noncentrality. Authors of the article [7] have proposed a corrected algorithm for recursive calculation of probability of the noncentral t-distribution.

The MQL5 statistical library uses the correct algorithm for calculating the probabilities suggested in article [7], which provides accurate results.

It should be noted that in the R language, the definition of probability densities for the Gamma, Chi-Square and Noncentral Chi-Square distributions at point x=0 leads to infinite expressions:

> dgamma(0,0.5,1) [1] Inf > dchisq(0,df=0.5,ncp=1) [1] Inf > dchisq(0,df=0.5,ncp=0) [1] Inf

Thus, in the R language, limit values are used in the definition of probability density at point x=0. Despite the infinity at point x=0, in this case the divergencies do not occur during integration, and the integrals of the density are finite.



When calculating the probabilities (for example, for x=0.1), they match the values from Wolfram Alpha (Gamma, ChiSquare, NoncentralChiSquare).

> pgamma(0.1,0.5,1) [1] 0.3452792 > pchisq(0.1,df=0.5,ncp=0) [1] 0.5165553 > pchisq(0.1,df=0.5,ncp=1) [1] 0.3194965

The Wolfram Alpha (Mathematica) and Matlab make use of a different definition of the density at point x=0:

Fig. 3. Definition of the probability density of the Gamma distribution in Wolfram Alpha







Fig. 4. Definition of the probability density of the Chi-Square distribution in Wolfram Alpha









Fig. 5. Definition of the probability density of the Noncentral Chi-Square distribution in Wolfram Alpha





In the MQL5 statistical library, the densities of these distributions at point x=0 are considered to be equal to zero by definition.



In order to ensure the calculation accuracy and to allow third-party developers to test the quality of the library, multiple unit test scripts are included in the standard delivery. They can be found in the /Scripts/UnitTests/Stat folder.



Conclusion

The article considers the main functions of the MQL5 statistical library.

They allow to perform calculation of the statistical characteristics of data and to work with the basic statistical distributions implemented in the R language. In addition, the library also contains the functions for calculating theoretical moments of distributions, which allow to evaluate the degree of conformity of the real distribution to the modeled one.

Due to the high performance of the new 64-bit compiler of the MQL5, complex mathematical calculations are carried out several times faster than in R, which significantly facilitates the process of research.



References



Appendix. Results of measuring the calculation time of the statistical functions



The script for evaluating the calculation time of the statistical functions in R and its operation results are provided in the Appendix, as well as the results of the TestStatBenchmark.mq5 script operation.

Script in R:



library (microbenchmark)

n <- 50

k <- seq( 0 ,n,by= 1 )

binomial_pdf <- microbenchmark(pdf<-dbinom(k, 50 , 0.6 , log = FALSE ))

binomial_cdf <- microbenchmark(cdf<-pbinom(k, 50 , 0.6 , log = FALSE ))

binomial_quantile <- microbenchmark(quantile<-qbinom(cdf, 50 , 0.6 , log = FALSE ))

binomial_random <- microbenchmark(random<-rbinom( 10000 , 50 , 0.6 ))

print(binomial_pdf)

print(binomial_cdf)

print(binomial_quantile)

print(binomial_random)



n <- 50

k <- seq( 0 , 1 ,by= 1 /n)

beta_pdf <- microbenchmark(pdf<-dbeta(k, 2 , 4 , log = FALSE ))

beta_cdf <- microbenchmark(cdf<-pbeta(k, 2 , 4 , log = FALSE ))

beta_quantile <- microbenchmark(quantile<-qbeta(cdf, 2 , 4 , log = FALSE ))

beta_random <- microbenchmark(random<-rbeta( 10000 , 2 , 4 ,))

print(beta_pdf)

print(beta_cdf)

print(beta_quantile)

print(beta_random)



n <- 50

k <- seq( 0 , 1 ,by= 1 /n)

gamma_pdf <- microbenchmark(pdf<-dgamma(k, 1 , 1 , log = FALSE ))

gamma_cdf <- microbenchmark(cdf<-pgamma(k, 1 , 1 , log = FALSE ))

gamma_quantile <- microbenchmark(quantile<-qgamma(cdf, 1 , 1 , log = FALSE ))

gamma_random <- microbenchmark(random<-rgamma( 10000 , 1 , 1 ))

print(gamma_pdf)

print(gamma_cdf)

print(gamma_quantile)

print(gamma_random)



n <- 50

k <- seq( 0 , 1 ,by= 1 /n)

cauchy_pdf <- microbenchmark(pdf<-dcauchy(k, 2 , 1 , log = FALSE ))

cauchy_cdf <- microbenchmark(cdf<-pgamma(k, 2 , 1 , log = FALSE ))

cauchy_quantile <- microbenchmark(quantile<-qcauchy(cdf, 2 , 1 , log = FALSE ))

cauchy_random <- microbenchmark(random<-rcauchy( 10000 , 2 , 1 ))

print(cauchy_pdf)

print(cauchy_cdf)

print(cauchy_quantile)

print(cauchy_random)



n <- 50

k <- seq( 0 , 1 ,by= 1 /n)

exponential_pdf <- microbenchmark(pdf<-dexp(k, 2 , log = FALSE ))

exponential_cdf <- microbenchmark(cdf<-pexp(k, 2 , log = FALSE ))

exponential_quantile <- microbenchmark(quantile<-qexp(cdf, 2 , log = FALSE ))

exponential_random <- microbenchmark(random<-rexp( 10000 , 2 ))

print(exponential_pdf)

print(exponential_cdf)

print(exponential_quantile)

print(exponential_random)





n <- 50

k <- seq( 0 , 1 ,by= 1 /n)

uniform_pdf <- microbenchmark(pdf<-dunif(k, 0 , 10 , log = FALSE ))

uniform_cdf <- microbenchmark(cdf<-punif(k, 0 , 10 , log = FALSE ))

uniform_quantile <- microbenchmark(quantile<-qunif(cdf, 0 , 10 , log = FALSE ))

uniform_random <- microbenchmark(random<-runif( 10000 , 0 , 10 ))

print(uniform_pdf)

print(uniform_cdf)

print(uniform_quantile)

print(uniform_random)





n <- 50

k <- seq( 0 ,n,by= 1 )

geometric_pdf <- microbenchmark(pdf<-dgeom(k, 0.3 , log = FALSE ))

geometric_cdf <- microbenchmark(cdf<-pgeom(k, 0.3 , log = FALSE ))

geometric_quantile <- microbenchmark(quantile<-qgeom(cdf, 0.3 , log = FALSE ))

geometric_random <- microbenchmark(random<-rgeom( 10000 , 0.3 ))

print(geometric_pdf)

print(geometric_cdf)

print(geometric_quantile)

print(geometric_random)



n <- 50

k <- seq( 0 ,n,by= 1 )

hypergeometric_pdf <- microbenchmark(pdf<-dhyper(k, 12 , 38 , 11 , log = FALSE ))

hypergeometric_cdf <- microbenchmark(cdf<-phyper(k, 12 , 38 , 11 , log = FALSE ))

hypergeometric_quantile <- microbenchmark(quantile<-qhyper(cdf, 12 , 38 , 11 , log = FALSE ))

hypergeometric_random <- microbenchmark(random<-rhyper( 10000 , 12 , 38 , 11 ))

print(hypergeometric_pdf)

print(hypergeometric_cdf)

print(hypergeometric_quantile)

print(hypergeometric_random)



n <- 50

k <- seq( 0 , 1 ,by= 1 /n)

logistic_pdf <- microbenchmark(pdf<-dlogis(k, 1 , 2 , log = FALSE ))

logistic_cdf <- microbenchmark(cdf<-plogis(k, 1 , 2 , log = FALSE ))

logistic_quantile <- microbenchmark(quantile<-qlogis(cdf, 1 , 2 , log = FALSE ))

logistic_random <- microbenchmark(random<-rlogis( 10000 , 1 , 2 ))

print(logistic_pdf)

print(logistic_cdf)

print(logistic_quantile)

print(logistic_random)



n <- 50

k <- seq( 0 , 1 ,by= 1 /n)

weibull_pdf <- microbenchmark(pdf<-dweibull(k, 5 , 1 , log = FALSE ))

weibull_cdf <- microbenchmark(cdf<-pweibull(k, 5 , 1 , log = FALSE ))

weibull_quantile <- microbenchmark(quantile<-qweibull(cdf, 5 , 1 , log = FALSE ))

weibull_random <- microbenchmark(random<-rweibull( 10000 , 5 , 1 ))

print(weibull_pdf)

print(weibull_cdf)

print(weibull_quantile)

print(weibull_random)



n <- 50

k <- seq( 0 ,n,by= 1 )

poisson_pdf <- microbenchmark(pdf<-dpois(k, 1 , log = FALSE ))

poisson_cdf <- microbenchmark(cdf<-ppois(k, 1 , log = FALSE ))

poisson_quantile <- microbenchmark(quantile<-qpois(cdf, 1 , log = FALSE ))

poisson_random <- microbenchmark(random<-rpois( 10000 , 1 ))

print(poisson_pdf)

print(poisson_cdf)

print(poisson_quantile)

print(poisson_random)



n <- 50

k <- seq( 0 , 1 ,by= 1 /n)

f_pdf <- microbenchmark(pdf<-df(k, 10 , 20 , log = FALSE ))

f_cdf <- microbenchmark(cdf<-pf(k, 10 , 20 , log = FALSE ))

f_quantile <- microbenchmark(quantile<-qf(cdf, 10 , 20 , log = FALSE ))

f_random <- microbenchmark(random<-rf( 10000 , 10 , 20 ))

print(f_pdf)

print(f_cdf)

print(f_quantile)

print(f_random)



n <- 50

k <- seq( 0 , 1 ,by= 1 /n)

chisquare_pdf <- microbenchmark(pdf<-dchisq(k, 2 , log = FALSE ))

chisquare_cdf <- microbenchmark(cdf<-pchisq(k, 2 , log = FALSE ))

chisquare_quantile <- microbenchmark(quantile<-qchisq(cdf, 2 , log = FALSE ))

chisquare_random <- microbenchmark(random<-rchisq( 10000 , 2 ))

print(chisquare_pdf)

print(chisquare_cdf)

print(chisquare_quantile)

print(chisquare_random)



n <- 50

k <- seq( 0 , 1 ,by= 1 /n)

nchisquare_pdf <- microbenchmark(pdf<-dchisq(k, 2 , 1 , log = FALSE ))

nchisquare_cdf <- microbenchmark(cdf<-pchisq(k, 2 , 1 , log = FALSE ))

nchisquare_quantile <- microbenchmark(quantile<-qchisq(cdf, 2 , 1 , log = FALSE ))

nchisquare_random <- microbenchmark(random<-rchisq( 10000 , 2 , 1 ))

print(nchisquare_pdf)

print(nchisquare_cdf)

print(nchisquare_quantile)

print(nchisquare_random)



n <- 50

k <- seq( 0 , 1 ,by= 1 /n)

nf_pdf <- microbenchmark(pdf<-df(k, 10 , 20 , 2 , log = FALSE ))

nf_cdf <- microbenchmark(cdf<-pf(k, 10 , 20 , 2 , log = FALSE ))

nf_quantile <- microbenchmark(quantile<-qf(cdf, 10 , 20 , 2 , log = FALSE ))

nf_random <- microbenchmark(random<-rf( 10000 , 10 , 20 , 2 ))

print(nf_pdf)

print(nf_cdf)

print(nf_quantile)

print(nf_random)



n <- 50

k <- seq( 0 , 1 ,by= 1 /n)

nbeta_pdf <- microbenchmark(pdf<-dbeta(k, 2 , 4 , 1 , log = FALSE ))

nbeta_cdf <- microbenchmark(cdf<-pbeta(k, 2 , 4 , 1 , log = FALSE ))

nbeta_quantile <- microbenchmark(quantile<-qbeta(cdf, 2 , 4 , 1 , log = FALSE ))

nbeta_random <- microbenchmark(random<-rbeta( 10000 , 2 , 4 , 1 ))

print(nbeta_pdf)

print(nbeta_cdf)

print(nbeta_quantile)

print(nbeta_random)



n <- 50

k <- seq( 0 ,n,by= 1 )

nbinom_pdf <- microbenchmark(pdf<-dnbinom(k, 2 , 0.5 , log = FALSE ))

nbinom_cdf <- microbenchmark(cdf<-pnbinom(k, 2 , 0.5 , log = FALSE ))

nbinom_quantile <- microbenchmark(quantile<-qnbinom(cdf, 2 , 0.5 , log = FALSE ))

nbinom_random <- microbenchmark(random<-rnbinom( 10000 , 2 , 0.5 ))

print(nbinom_pdf)

print(nbinom_cdf)

print(nbinom_quantile)

print(nbinom_random)



n <- 50

k <- seq( 0 , 1 ,by= 1 /n)

normal_pdf <- microbenchmark(pdf<-dnorm(k, 1 , 1 , log = FALSE ))

normal_cdf <- microbenchmark(cdf<-pnorm(k, 1 , 1 , log = FALSE ))

normal_quantile <- microbenchmark(quantile<-qnorm(cdf, 1 , 1 , log = FALSE ))

normal_random <- microbenchmark(random<-rnorm( 10000 , 1 , 1 ))

print(normal_pdf)

print(normal_cdf)

print(normal_quantile)

print(normal_random)



n <- 50

k <- seq( 0 , 1 ,by= 1 /n)

lognormal_pdf <- microbenchmark(pdf<-dlnorm(k, 0.5 , 0.6 , log = FALSE ))

lognormal_cdf <- microbenchmark(cdf<-plnorm(k, 0.5 , 0.6 , log = FALSE ))

lognormal_quantile <- microbenchmark(quantile<-qlnorm(cdf, 0.5 , 0.6 , log = FALSE ))

lognormal_random <- microbenchmark(random<-rlnorm( 10000 , 0.5 , 0.6 ))

print(lognormal_pdf)

print(lognormal_cdf)

print(lognormal_quantile)

print(lognormal_random)



n <- 50

k <- seq( 0 , 1 ,by= 1 /n)

t_pdf <- microbenchmark(pdf<-dt(k, 8 , log = FALSE ))

t_cdf <- microbenchmark(cdf<-pt(k, 8 , log = FALSE ))

t_quantile <- microbenchmark(quantile<-qt(cdf, 8 , log = FALSE ))

t_random <- microbenchmark(random<-rt( 10000 , 8 ))

print(t_pdf)

print(t_cdf)

print(t_quantile)

print(t_random)



n <- 50

k <- seq( 0 , 1 ,by= 1 /n)

nt_pdf <- microbenchmark(pdf<-dt(k, 10 , 1 , log = FALSE ))

nt_cdf <- microbenchmark(cdf<-pt(k, 10 , 1 , log = FALSE ))

nt_quantile <- microbenchmark(quantile<-qt(cdf, 10 , 1 , log = FALSE ))

nt_random <- microbenchmark(random<-rt( 10000 , 10 , 1 ))

print(nt_pdf)

print(nt_cdf)

print(nt_quantile)

print(nt_random)

Result:

R version 3.2.5 (2016-04-14) -- "Very, Very Secure Dishes" Copyright (C) 2016 The R Foundation for Statistical Computing Platform: x86_64-w64-mingw32/x64 (64-bit) R is free software and comes with ABSOLUTELY NO WARRANTY. You are welcome to redistribute it under certain conditions. Type 'license()' or 'licence()' for distribution details. R is a collaborative project with many contributors. Type 'contributors()' for more information and 'citation()' on how to cite R or R packages in publications. Type 'demo()' for some demos, 'help()' for on-line help, or 'help.start()' for an HTML browser interface to help. Type 'q()' to quit R. [Workspace loaded from ~/Test/111/.RData] > library(microbenchmark) > n <- 50 > k <- seq(0,n,by=1) > binomial_pdf <- microbenchmark(pdf<-dbinom(k, 50, 0.6, log = FALSE)) > binomial_cdf <- microbenchmark(cdf<-pbinom(k, 50, 0.6, log = FALSE)) > binomial_quantile <- microbenchmark(quantile<-qbinom(cdf, 50, 0.6, log = FALSE)) > binomial_random <- microbenchmark(random<-rbinom(10000, 50, 0.6)) > print(binomial_pdf) Unit: microseconds expr min lq mean median uq max neval pdf <- dbinom(k, 50, 0.6, log = FALSE) 11.663 11.948 13.37888 12.233 12.233 47.503 100 > print(binomial_cdf) Unit: microseconds expr min lq mean median uq max neval cdf <- pbinom(k, 50, 0.6, log = FALSE) 25.316 25.602 29.63195 25.886 35.557 93.868 100 > print(binomial_quantile) Unit: microseconds expr min lq mean median uq max neval quantile <- qbinom(cdf, 50, 0.6, log = FALSE) 66.845 67.13 72.09098 67.699 73.672 130.276 100 > print(binomial_random) Unit: milliseconds expr min lq mean median uq max neval random <- rbinom(10000, 50, 0.6) 1.816463 1.89056 1.948185 1.929814 1.989262 2.308835 100 > > > n <- 50 > k <- seq(0,1,by=1/n) > beta_pdf <- microbenchmark(pdf<-dbeta(k, 2, 4, log = FALSE)) > beta_cdf <- microbenchmark(cdf<-pbeta(k, 2, 4, log = FALSE)) > beta_quantile <- microbenchmark(quantile<-qbeta(cdf, 2, 4, log = FALSE)) > beta_random <- microbenchmark(random<-rbeta(10000, 2, 4,)) > print(beta_pdf) Unit: microseconds expr min lq mean median uq max neval pdf <- dbeta(k, 2, 4, log = FALSE) 17.352 17.637 19.99512 17.638 18.206 109.797 100 > print(beta_cdf) Unit: microseconds expr min lq mean median uq max neval cdf <- pbeta(k, 2, 4, log = FALSE) 15.076 15.361 16.83489 15.646 15.9295 75.379 100 > print(beta_quantile) Unit: microseconds expr min lq mean median uq max neval quantile <- qbeta(cdf, 2, 4, log = FALSE) 129.992 130.277 140.8325 131.4145 143.93 201.672 100 > print(beta_random) Unit: milliseconds expr min lq mean median uq max neval random <- rbeta(10000, 2, 4, ) 1.72345 1.794132 1.862292 1.836515 1.901226 2.823963 100 > > n <- 50 > k <- seq(0,1,by=1/n) > gamma_pdf <- microbenchmark(pdf<-dgamma(k, 1,1, log = FALSE)) > gamma_cdf <- microbenchmark(cdf<-pgamma(k, 1,1, log = FALSE)) > gamma_quantile <- microbenchmark(quantile<-qgamma(cdf, 1, 1, log = FALSE)) > gamma_random <- microbenchmark(random<-rgamma(10000, 1,1)) > print(gamma_pdf) Unit: microseconds expr min lq mean median uq max neval pdf <- dgamma(k, 1, 1, log = FALSE) 8.251 8.8195 10.92684 9.104 9.389 122.312 100 > print(gamma_cdf) Unit: microseconds expr min lq mean median uq max neval cdf <- pgamma(k, 1, 1, log = FALSE) 14.792 15.646 20.43306 20.055 21.334 106.099 100 > print(gamma_quantile) Unit: microseconds expr min lq mean median uq max neval quantile <- qgamma(cdf, 1, 1, log = FALSE) 64.286 64.854 70.09419 65.139 67.13 162.988 100 > print(gamma_random) Unit: milliseconds expr min lq mean median uq max neval random <- rgamma(10000, 1, 1) 1.281707 1.330347 1.410961 1.362631 1.421226 2.322204 100 > > n <- 50 > k <- seq(0,1,by=1/n) > cauchy_pdf <- microbenchmark(pdf<-dcauchy(k, 2,1, log = FALSE)) > cauchy_cdf <- microbenchmark(cdf<-pgamma(k, 2,1, log = FALSE)) > cauchy_quantile <- microbenchmark(quantile<-qcauchy(cdf, 2, 1, log = FALSE)) > cauchy_random <- microbenchmark(random<-rcauchy(10000, 2, 1)) > print(cauchy_pdf) Unit: microseconds expr min lq mean median uq max neval pdf <- dcauchy(k, 2, 1, log = FALSE) 1.423 1.708 2.8431 1.709 2.278 67.415 100 > print(cauchy_cdf) Unit: microseconds expr min lq mean median uq max neval cdf <- pgamma(k, 2, 1, log = FALSE) 15.078 15.646 16.51914 15.93 16.215 33.281 100 > print(cauchy_quantile) Unit: microseconds expr min lq mean median uq max neval quantile <- qcauchy(cdf, 2, 1, log = FALSE) 2.845 3.13 3.8044 3.131 3.415 56.606 100 > print(cauchy_random) Unit: microseconds expr min lq mean median uq max neval random <- rcauchy(10000, 2, 1) 588.517 615.823 663.8658 637.7255 674.845 1520.356 100 > > n <- 50 > k <- seq(0,1,by=1/n) > exponential_pdf <- microbenchmark(pdf<-dexp(k, 2, log = FALSE)) > exponential_cdf <- microbenchmark(cdf<-pexp(k, 2, log = FALSE)) > exponential_quantile <- microbenchmark(quantile<-qexp(cdf, 2, log = FALSE)) > exponential_random <- microbenchmark(random<-rexp(10000, 2)) > print(exponential_pdf) Unit: microseconds expr min lq mean median uq max neval pdf <- dexp(k, 2, log = FALSE) 3.13 3.414 4.08887 3.415 3.415 67.699 100 > print(exponential_cdf) Unit: microseconds expr min lq mean median uq max neval cdf <- pexp(k, 2, log = FALSE) 2.845 3.13 4.38756 3.414 3.5565 58.597 100 > print(exponential_quantile) Unit: microseconds expr min lq mean median uq max neval quantile <- qexp(cdf, 2, log = FALSE) 2.276 2.561 3.80729 2.5615 2.846 44.659 100 > print(exponential_random) Unit: microseconds expr min lq mean median uq max neval random <- rexp(10000, 2) 389.406 408.8895 440.9583 418.4185 444.8715 1371.875 100 > > > n <- 50 > k <- seq(0,1,by=1/n) > uniform_pdf <- microbenchmark(pdf<-dunif(k, 0, 10, log = FALSE)) > uniform_cdf <- microbenchmark(cdf<-punif(k, 0, 10, log = FALSE)) > uniform_quantile <- microbenchmark(quantile<-qunif(cdf, 0, 10, log = FALSE)) > uniform_random <- microbenchmark(random<-runif(10000, 0, 10)) > print(uniform_pdf) Unit: microseconds expr min lq mean median uq max neval pdf <- dunif(k, 0, 10, log = FALSE) 2.561 2.846 3.78734 3.13 3.131 66.277 100 > print(uniform_cdf) Unit: microseconds expr min lq mean median uq max neval cdf <- punif(k, 0, 10, log = FALSE) 1.423 1.708 2.41635 1.992 1.993 53.477 100 > print(uniform_quantile) Unit: microseconds expr min lq mean median uq max neval quantile <- qunif(cdf, 0, 10, log = FALSE) 2.846 3.131 5.13561 3.415 3.6995 82.774 100 > print(uniform_random) Unit: microseconds expr min lq mean median uq max neval random <- runif(10000, 0, 10) 247.467 258.7035 317.1567 279.6095 357.2635 1267.769 100 > > > n <- 50 > k <- seq(0,n,by=1) > geometric_pdf <- microbenchmark(pdf<-dgeom(k, 0.3, log = FALSE)) > geometric_cdf <- microbenchmark(cdf<-pgeom(k, 0.3, log = FALSE)) > geometric_quantile <- microbenchmark(quantile<-qgeom(cdf, 0.3, log = FALSE)) > geometric_random <- microbenchmark(random<-rgeom(10000, 0.3)) > print(geometric_pdf) Unit: microseconds expr min lq mean median uq max neval pdf <- dgeom(k, 0.3, log = FALSE) 5.121 5.122 6.14258 5.406 5.406 60.304 100 > print(geometric_cdf) Unit: microseconds expr min lq mean median uq max neval cdf <- pgeom(k, 0.3, log = FALSE) 4.552 4.836 5.50548 4.837 5.1215 46.081 100 > print(geometric_quantile) Unit: microseconds expr min lq mean median uq max neval quantile <- qgeom(cdf, 0.3, log = FALSE) 5.407 5.974 7.12107 5.975 6.259 71.681 100 > print(geometric_random) Unit: milliseconds expr min lq mean median uq max neval random <- rgeom(10000, 0.3) 1.078045 1.127681 1.192608 1.156125 1.199361 1.604267 100 > > n <- 50 > k <- seq(0,n,by=1) > hypergeometric_pdf <- microbenchmark(pdf<-dhyper(k, 12,38,11, log = FALSE)) > hypergeometric_cdf <- microbenchmark(cdf<-phyper(k, 12,38,11, log = FALSE)) > hypergeometric_quantile <- microbenchmark(quantile<-qhyper(cdf, 12,38,11, log = FALSE)) > hypergeometric_random <- microbenchmark(random<-rhyper(10000, 12,38,11)) > print(hypergeometric_pdf) Unit: microseconds expr min lq mean median uq max neval pdf <- dhyper(k, 12, 38, 11, log = FALSE) 11.095 13.939 17.07667 14.224 14.935 101.548 100 > print(hypergeometric_cdf) Unit: microseconds expr min lq mean median uq max neval cdf <- phyper(k, 12, 38, 11, log = FALSE) 8.819 9.387 12.60515 9.672 12.517 62.01 100 > print(hypergeometric_quantile) Unit: microseconds expr min lq mean median uq max neval quantile <- qhyper(cdf, 12, 38, 11, log = FALSE) 9.957 10.3835 13.00618 10.81 11.948 64.286 100 > print(hypergeometric_random) Unit: microseconds expr min lq mean median uq max neval random <- rhyper(10000, 12, 38, 11) 880.356 938.9515 993.8324 963.9835 996.8365 1375.289 100 > > n <- 50 > k <- seq(0,1,by=1/n) > logistic_pdf <- microbenchmark(pdf<-dlogis(k, 1,2, log = FALSE)) > logistic_cdf <- microbenchmark(cdf<-plogis(k, 1,2, log = FALSE)) > logistic_quantile <- microbenchmark(quantile<-qlogis(cdf, 1,2, log = FALSE)) > logistic_random <- microbenchmark(random<-rlogis(10000, 1,2)) > print(logistic_pdf) Unit: microseconds expr min lq mean median uq max neval pdf <- dlogis(k, 1, 2, log = FALSE) 4.267 4.552 5.94354 4.553 4.837 53.477 100 > print(logistic_cdf) Unit: microseconds expr min lq mean median uq max neval cdf <- plogis(k, 1, 2, log = FALSE) 4.267 4.552 5.96056 4.837 4.837 96.428 100 > print(logistic_quantile) Unit: microseconds expr min lq mean median uq max neval quantile <- qlogis(cdf, 1, 2, log = FALSE) 3.13 3.415 4.1742 3.415 3.699 56.036 100 > print(logistic_random) Unit: microseconds expr min lq mean median uq max neval random <- rlogis(10000, 1, 2) 626.632 649.956 696.2128 675.2725 715.805 1589.191 100 > > n <- 50 > k <- seq(0,1,by=1/n) > weibull_pdf <- microbenchmark(pdf<-dweibull(k, 5,1, log = FALSE)) > weibull_cdf <- microbenchmark(cdf<-pweibull(k, 5,1, log = FALSE)) > weibull_quantile <- microbenchmark(quantile<-qweibull(cdf, 5,1, log = FALSE)) > weibull_random <- microbenchmark(random<-rweibull(10000, 5,1)) > print(weibull_pdf) Unit: microseconds expr min lq mean median uq max neval pdf <- dweibull(k, 5, 1, log = FALSE) 5.69 5.974 7.21775 5.975 6.259 85.619 100 > print(weibull_cdf) Unit: microseconds expr min lq mean median uq max neval cdf <- pweibull(k, 5, 1, log = FALSE) 4.268 4.552 7.83782 4.8365 7.966 90.455 100 > print(weibull_quantile) Unit: microseconds expr min lq mean median uq max neval quantile <- qweibull(cdf, 5, 1, log = FALSE) 6.828 7.112 7.96587 7.113 7.397 48.641 100 > print(weibull_random) Unit: milliseconds expr min lq mean median uq max neval random <- rweibull(10000, 5, 1) 1.558472 1.59744 1.659753 1.632853 1.679502 2.616603 100 > > n <- 50 > k <- seq(0,n,by=1) > poisson_pdf <- microbenchmark(pdf<-dpois(k, 1, log = FALSE)) > poisson_cdf <- microbenchmark(cdf<-ppois(k, 1, log = FALSE)) > poisson_quantile <- microbenchmark(quantile<-qpois(cdf, 1, log = FALSE)) > poisson_random <- microbenchmark(random<-rpois(10000, 1)) > print(poisson_pdf) Unit: microseconds expr min lq mean median uq max neval pdf <- dpois(k, 1, log = FALSE) 5.974 6.543 7.30316 6.544 6.828 54.046 100 > print(poisson_cdf) Unit: microseconds expr min lq mean median uq max neval cdf <- ppois(k, 1, log = FALSE) 8.534 8.819 10.25846 9.104 9.388 64.286 100 > print(poisson_quantile) Unit: microseconds expr min lq mean median uq max neval quantile <- qpois(cdf, 1, log = FALSE) 13.085 13.086 14.37438 13.37 13.654 61.157 100 > print(poisson_random) Unit: microseconds expr min lq mean median uq max neval random <- rpois(10000, 1) 303.219 314.8815 327.5787 324.552 341.335 373.477 100 > > n <- 50 > k <- seq(0,1,by=1/n) > f_pdf <- microbenchmark(pdf<-df(k, 10,20, log = FALSE)) > f_cdf <- microbenchmark(cdf<-pf(k, 10,20, log = FALSE)) > f_quantile <- microbenchmark(quantile<-qf(cdf, 10,20,log = FALSE)) > f_random <- microbenchmark(random<-rf(10000, 10,20)) > print(f_pdf) Unit: microseconds expr min lq mean median uq max neval pdf <- df(k, 10, 20, log = FALSE) 10.241 10.81 12.43159 10.811 11.095 71.112 100 > print(f_cdf) Unit: microseconds expr min lq mean median uq max neval cdf <- pf(k, 10, 20, log = FALSE) 22.472 22.757 25.66972 23.041 23.3265 86.189 100 > print(f_quantile) Unit: microseconds expr min lq mean median uq max neval quantile <- qf(cdf, 10, 20, log = FALSE) 135.396 136.25 166.7057 157.7255 186.171 255.717 100 > print(f_random) Unit: milliseconds expr min lq mean median uq max neval random <- rf(10000, 10, 20) 1.801955 1.889706 1.947645 1.929528 1.98272 2.725546 100 > > n <- 50 > k <- seq(0,1,by=1/n) > chisquare_pdf <- microbenchmark(pdf<-dchisq(k, 2,log = FALSE)) > chisquare_cdf <- microbenchmark(cdf<-pchisq(k, 2, log = FALSE)) > chisquare_quantile <- microbenchmark(quantile<-qchisq(cdf, 2, log = FALSE)) > chisquare_random <- microbenchmark(random<-rchisq(10000, 2)) > print(chisquare_pdf) Unit: microseconds expr min lq mean median uq max neval pdf <- dchisq(k, 2, log = FALSE) 5.974 6.259 7.06416 6.4015 6.544 52.339 100 > print(chisquare_cdf) Unit: microseconds expr min lq mean median uq max neval cdf <- pchisq(k, 2, log = FALSE) 13.37 13.655 15.46392 13.655 13.94 99.841 100 > print(chisquare_quantile) Unit: microseconds expr min lq mean median uq max neval quantile <- qchisq(cdf, 2, log = FALSE) 61.725 62.2945 68.40176 62.7215 72.25 132.553 100 > print(chisquare_random) Unit: milliseconds expr min lq mean median uq max neval random <- rchisq(10000, 2) 1.235059 1.29408 1.38993 1.333903 1.401743 2.205582 100 > > n <- 50 > k <- seq(0,1,by=1/n) > nchisquare_pdf <- microbenchmark(pdf<-dchisq(k, 2,1, log = FALSE)) > nchisquare_cdf <- microbenchmark(cdf<-pchisq(k, 2,1,log = FALSE)) > nchisquare_quantile <- microbenchmark(quantile<-qchisq(cdf, 2,1, log = FALSE)) > nchisquare_random <- microbenchmark(random<-rchisq(10000, 2,1)) > print(nchisquare_pdf) Unit: microseconds expr min lq mean median uq max neval pdf <- dchisq(k, 2, 1, log = FALSE) 14.223 14.509 17.3866 14.793 15.6455 37.548 100 > print(nchisquare_cdf) Unit: microseconds expr min lq mean median uq max neval cdf <- pchisq(k, 2, 1, log = FALSE) 209.068 210.49 231.6357 223.1475 240.499 309.193 100 > print(nchisquare_quantile) Unit: milliseconds expr min lq mean median uq max neval quantile <- qchisq(cdf, 2, 1, log = FALSE) 10.34296 10.65955 10.90239 10.83733 11.02563 12.31558 100 > print(nchisquare_random) Unit: milliseconds expr min lq mean median uq max neval random <- rchisq(10000, 2, 1) 1.997653 2.073457 2.187417 2.114845 2.183111 3.134576 100 > > n <- 50 > k <- seq(0,1,by=1/n) > nf_pdf <- microbenchmark(pdf<-df(k, 10,20,2, log = FALSE)) > nf_cdf <- microbenchmark(cdf<-pf(k, 10,20,2, log = FALSE)) > nf_quantile <- microbenchmark(quantile<-qf(cdf, 10,20,2, log = FALSE)) > nf_random <- microbenchmark(random<-rf(10000, 10,20,2)) > print(nf_pdf) Unit: microseconds expr min lq mean median uq max neval pdf <- df(k, 10, 20, 2, log = FALSE) 28.446 30.153 34.12338 30.438 31.291 68.836 100 > print(nf_cdf) Unit: microseconds expr min lq mean median uq max neval cdf <- pf(k, 10, 20, 2, log = FALSE) 46.935 61.8685 64.53899 63.433 65.708 106.953 100 > print(nf_quantile) Unit: milliseconds expr min lq mean median uq max neval quantile <- qf(cdf, 10, 20, 2, log = FALSE) 2.561991 2.640355 2.719223 2.68999 2.744461 3.737598 100 > print(nf_random) Unit: milliseconds expr min lq mean median uq max neval random <- rf(10000, 10, 20, 2) 2.912141 2.989225 3.100073 3.035163 3.110825 4.062433 100 > > n <- 50 > k <- seq(0,1,by=1/n) > nbeta_pdf <- microbenchmark(pdf<-dbeta(k, 2,4,1, log = FALSE)) > nbeta_cdf <- microbenchmark(cdf<-pbeta(k, 2,4,1, log = FALSE)) > nbeta_quantile <- microbenchmark(quantile<-qbeta(cdf, 2,4,1, log = FALSE)) > nbeta_random <- microbenchmark(random<-rbeta(10000, 2,4,1)) > print(nbeta_pdf) Unit: microseconds expr min lq mean median uq max neval pdf <- dbeta(k, 2, 4, 1, log = FALSE) 26.739 27.308 31.31301 27.592 30.5795 56.891 100 > print(nbeta_cdf) Unit: microseconds expr min lq mean median uq max neval cdf <- pbeta(k, 2, 4, 1, log = FALSE) 43.237 43.806 55.11814 56.321 57.7435 167.255 100 > print(nbeta_quantile) Unit: milliseconds expr min lq mean median uq max neval quantile <- qbeta(cdf, 2, 4, 1, log = FALSE) 2.290915 2.375111 2.440959 2.431146 2.49927 2.644764 100 > print(nbeta_random) Unit: milliseconds expr min lq mean median uq max neval random <- rbeta(10000, 2, 4, 1) 2.839893 3.002737 3.143906 3.073848 3.150932 4.302789 100 > > n <- 50 > k <- seq(0,n,by=1) > nbinom_pdf <- microbenchmark(pdf<-dnbinom(k, 2, 0.5, log = FALSE)) > nbinom_cdf <- microbenchmark(cdf<-pnbinom(k, 2, 0.5, log = FALSE)) > nbinom_quantile <- microbenchmark(quantile<-qnbinom(cdf, 2, 0.5, log = FALSE)) > nbinom_random <- microbenchmark(random<-rnbinom(10000, 2, 0.5)) > print(nbinom_pdf) Unit: microseconds expr min lq mean median uq max neval pdf <- dnbinom(k, 2, 0.5, log = FALSE) 11.094 11.379 13.37031 11.664 11.948 78.508 100 > print(nbinom_cdf) Unit: microseconds expr min lq mean median uq max neval cdf <- pnbinom(k, 2, 0.5, log = FALSE) 19.627 19.913 22.94469 20.197 20.482 130.277 100 > print(nbinom_quantile) Unit: microseconds expr min lq mean median uq max neval quantile <- qnbinom(cdf, 2, 0.5, log = FALSE) 60.019 60.588 69.73866 61.442 74.099 122.028 100 > print(nbinom_random) Unit: milliseconds expr min lq mean median uq max neval random <- rnbinom(10000, 2, 0.5) 1.936498 2.029226 2.086237 2.072035 2.125084 2.354061 100 > > n <- 50 > k <- seq(0,1,by=1/n) > normal_pdf <- microbenchmark(pdf<-dnorm(k, 1, 1, log = FALSE)) > normal_cdf <- microbenchmark(cdf<-pnorm(k, 1, 1, log = FALSE)) > normal_quantile <- microbenchmark(quantile<-qnorm(cdf, 1,1, log = FALSE)) > normal_random <- microbenchmark(random<-rnorm(10000, 1,1)) > print(normal_pdf) Unit: microseconds expr min lq mean median uq max neval pdf <- dnorm(k, 1, 1, log = FALSE) 4.267 4.552 5.7927 4.553 4.837 75.663 100 > print(normal_cdf) Unit: microseconds expr min lq mean median uq max neval cdf <- pnorm(k, 1, 1, log = FALSE) 3.983 4.269 5.94911 4.553 4.979 50.632 100 > print(normal_quantile) Unit: microseconds expr min lq mean median uq max neval quantile <- qnorm(cdf, 1, 1, log = FALSE) 2.277 2.561 3.42042 2.845 2.846 45.227 100 > print(normal_random) Unit: microseconds expr min lq mean median uq max neval random <- rnorm(10000, 1, 1) 696.321 728.747 779.1994 749.7965 778.3835 1541.12 100 > > n <- 50 > k <- seq(0,1,by=1/n) > lognormal_pdf <- microbenchmark(pdf<-dlnorm(k, 0.5,0.6, log = FALSE)) > lognormal_cdf <- microbenchmark(cdf<-plnorm(k, 0.5,0.6, log = FALSE)) > lognormal_quantile <- microbenchmark(quantile<-qlnorm(cdf, 0.5,0.6, log = FALSE)) > lognormal_random <- microbenchmark(random<-rlnorm(10000, 0.5,0.6)) > print(lognormal_pdf) Unit: microseconds expr min lq mean median uq max neval pdf <- dlnorm(k, 0.5, 0.6, log = FALSE) 5.406 5.69 6.89638 5.975 6.259 50.917 100 > print(lognormal_cdf) Unit: microseconds expr min lq mean median uq max neval cdf <- plnorm(k, 0.5, 0.6, log = FALSE) 8.819 9.387 12.3463 9.3885 12.6595 71.681 100 > print(lognormal_quantile) Unit: microseconds expr min lq mean median uq max neval quantile <- qlnorm(cdf, 0.5, 0.6, log = FALSE) 6.259 6.544 7.38277 6.544 6.828 58.881 100 > print(lognormal_random) Unit: milliseconds expr min lq mean median uq max neval random <- rlnorm(10000, 0.5, 0.6) 1.269761 1.329209 1.380386 1.362632 1.401743 2.247395 100 > > n <- 50 > k <- seq(0,1,by=1/n) > t_pdf <- microbenchmark(pdf<-dt(k, 8, log = FALSE)) > t_cdf <- microbenchmark(cdf<-pt(k, 8, log = FALSE)) > t_quantile <- microbenchmark(quantile<-qt(cdf, 8, log = FALSE)) > t_random <- microbenchmark(random<-rt(10000, 8)) > print(t_pdf) Unit: microseconds expr min lq mean median uq max neval pdf <- dt(k, 8, log = FALSE) 11.663 12.233 15.71413 12.517 16.0725 76.517 100 > print(t_cdf) Unit: microseconds expr min lq mean median uq max neval cdf <- pt(k, 8, log = FALSE) 19.059 20.6235 23.23485 21.05 21.619 127.717 100 > print(t_quantile) Unit: microseconds expr min lq mean median uq max neval quantile <- qt(cdf, 8, log = FALSE) 58.596 58.882 64.84339 59.166 62.01 151.611 100 > print(t_random) Unit: milliseconds expr min lq mean median uq max neval random <- rt(10000, 8) 1.42592 1.480676 1.553132 1.51424 1.569565 2.44679 100 > > n <- 50 > k <- seq(0,1,by=1/n) > nt_pdf <- microbenchmark(pdf<-dt(k, 10,1, log = FALSE)) > nt_cdf <- microbenchmark(cdf<-pt(k, 10,1, log = FALSE)) > nt_quantile <- microbenchmark(quantile<-qt(cdf, 10,1, log = FALSE)) > nt_random <- microbenchmark(random<-rt(10000, 10,1)) > print(nt_pdf) Unit: microseconds expr min lq mean median uq max neval pdf <- dt(k, 10, 1, log = FALSE) 86.757 88.037 92.88671 89.317 91.4505 130.276 100 > print(nt_cdf) Unit: microseconds expr min lq mean median uq max neval cdf <- pt(k, 10, 1, log = FALSE) 39.823 40.2505 44.51695 40.6765 49.352 70.829 100 > print(nt_quantile) Unit: milliseconds expr min lq mean median uq max neval quantile <- qt(cdf, 10, 1, log = FALSE) 1.930524 1.981866 2.038755 2.0224 2.079715 2.594987 100 > print(nt_random) Unit: milliseconds expr min lq mean median uq max neval random <- rt(10000, 10, 1) 1.69984 1.764693 1.867469 1.814044 1.893263 2.856959 100

Result of the TestStatBenchmark.mq5 operation script:



