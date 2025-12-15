How to Start with Metatrader 5 - page 57
How to Start with Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2015.02.03 18:48Market condition setup (indicators and template) is here
How to Start with Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2013.01.23 07:34
Concerning signals ... I see some members asked about how to unsubscribe from the signals. I subscribed to some free signal 3 days ago (with no problem so far). Just some information/topics about the signals which I collected about signals:
beginner - difference between EA and Signals
Ronnie Mansolillo, 2016.01.27 07:56An EA is an algorithm that you can use on your terminal attaching to a chart. A signal is a connection between accounts so all trades from provider are copied on subscriber account.
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2014.06.06 09:25
3 Steps to Trade Major News Events (based on dailyfx article)
Talking Points:
Major news releases can be stressful on traders. That stress can show up for a variety of trading styles.
- News releases can be stressful on traders
- Develop a plan before the event arrives
Perhaps you are already in a good position with a good entry and you are afraid the news release may take a bite out of your good entry.
Perhaps you want to enter into a new position as prices are near a technically sound entry point, but you are uncertain if the technical picture will hold up through the volatile release. Therefore, you agonize over the decision of whether to enter now or after the news event.
Maybe, you like to be in the action and initiating new positions during the release. The fast paced volatility during the news release still gets makes your palms sweat as you place trades.
As you can see, news events stress traders in a variety of ways.
Today, we are going to cover three steps to trade news events.
Step 1 - Have a Strategy
It sounds simple, yet the emotion of the release can easily draw us off course. We see prices moving quickly in a straight line and are afraid to miss out or afraid to lose the gains we have been sitting on. Therefore, we make an emotional decision and act.
Having a strategy doesn’t have to be complicated. Remember, staying out of the market during news and doing nothing is a strategy.
A strategy for the trader with a floating profit entering the news event could be as simple as “I am going to close off half my position and move my stop loss to better than break even.”
For the trader wanting to initiate a new position that is technically based, they may decide to wait until at least 15 minutes after the release, then decide if the set-up is still valid.
The active news trader may realize they need a plan of buy and sell rules because they trade based on what ‘feels good.’
Step 2 - Use Conservative Leverage
If you are in the market when the news is released, make sure you are implementing conservative amounts of leverage. We don’t know where the prices may go and during releases, prices tend to move fast. Therefore, de-emphasize the influence of each trade on your account equity by using low amounts of leverage.
Our Traits of Successful Traders research found that traders who implement less than ten times effective leverage tend to be more profitable on average.
3 - Don’t Deviate from the Strategy
If you have taken the time to think about a strategy from step number one and if you have realized the importance of being conservatively levered, then you are 90% of the way there! However, this last 10% can arguably be the most difficult. Whatever your plan is, stick to it!
If I put together a plan to lose 20 pounds of body weight that includes eating healthier and exercising, but I continue to eat high fat and sugar foods with limited exercise, then I am only setting myself up for frustration.
You don’t have to be stressed or frustrated through fundamental news releases.
Something Interesting
Sergey Golubev, 2016.01.09 13:06
Do you sell something on the Market? Are you signal provider? So, just some links about promotion:
How to Purchase an Application
"The Market features thousands of products for the trading platform. They include trading robots and technical indicators and useful utilities. In addition to purchasing, you can download a variety of free useful applications from the Market."
Updated MetaTrader 4 Web Platform: Bill Williams' indicators, chart acceleration and three more languages
MetaQuotes Software Corp., 2016.02.15 09:01
The latest version of the MetaTrader 4 Web platform features the full set of Bill Williams' indicators. Six more indicators for technical analysis are now available on the web platform: Alligator, Fractals, Market Facilitation Index, Awesome Oscillator, Accelerator Oscillator, and Gator Oscillator.
In addition, we have significantly enhanced the performance of charts with modern WebGL technology. Now, when you run multiple indicators simultaneously, it will not affect the web platform performance. We continue to add more languages: the application interface has been additionally translated into Hindi, Ukrainian and Uzbek.
Stay tuned for more web platform updates!
Tips for Selecting a Trading Signal to Subscribe. Step-By-Step Guide
"Trading on financial markets is a pretty large sphere which involves a lot of people and a lot of valuable assets. Successful trading in your preferred market sector requires its deep analysis, further development of your own trading system and, of course, acquisition of steel hard discipline and composure. Some people do not have time for this, but they have an aspiration to make their financial means work and provide a benefit. The Signals service of the MQL5.com site helps to solve this problem. This article is dedicated to the system approach to the search of a required signal which would satisfy criteria of profitability, risk, trading ambitions, working on various types of accounts and financial instruments."