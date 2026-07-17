Possibilities of Canvas.
canvas is capable of everything
Marco vd Heijden:
canvas is capable of everything
canvas is capable of everything
Absolutely! Even 3D games.
You can even use it for useful things.
Good job :D
But you should rename the script to LSD.mq5 instead of Swirl.mq5 :D
Petr Nosek:
Good job :D
But you should rename the script to LSD.mq5 instead of Swirl.mq5 :D
lol
Petr Nosek:Oh, great idea! Thank you! I'll do it when I get to the computer.
Good job :D
But you should rename the script to LSD.mq5 instead of Swirl.mq5 :D
With 25 frames
Files:
LSD_25.mq5 6 kb
https://www.mql5.com/en/code/22164
I'm sorry if in this moment only in Russian. Google translate will help.
Easy Canvas
- www.mql5.com
Данная библиотека и класс iCanvas упростит написание программ с применением Canvas. Вот пример простого индикатора с применением данной библиотеки и его демонстрация. Обратите внимание, что в данном примере в теле индикатора отсутствует функция обработки событий OnChartEvent. Но она также может и присутствовать. Особенности данной библиотеки...
Nikolai Semko:
https://www.mql5.com/en/code/22164
I'm sorry if in this moment only in Russian. Google translate will help.
Exceptional work .
I assume you were looking for a faster gradient display which lead to this :).
Files:
SuperMario2.mq4 9 kb
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Demonstration of the possibilities of Сanvas in dynamics.
The picture never repeats.
This script also works on MQL4, but much slower.