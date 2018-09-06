Данная библиотека и класс iCanvas упростит написание программ с применением Canvas и увеличит скорость работы с графикой благодаря минимизации работы с долгими асинхронными функциями.

Примера простого индикатора для рисования синусов с применением данной библиотеки: (см. файл sine.mq5)





а так же пример пустого советника с визуализацией:

Код этого советника:

#include <Canvas\iCanvas_CB.mqh> int OnInit () { return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) {} void OnTick () { Draw(); } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if (id == CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE || id == CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE ) Draw(); } void Draw() { static uint last = 0 ; uint cur = GetTickCount (); if (cur-last< 25 ) return ; last = cur; if (Canvas.tester) ChartChanged(); Canvas.Erase( 0x00FFFFFF ); Canvas.CurentFont( "Calibri Light" , 16 , 16 , 0xFF000000 ); for ( int shift = - 1000 ; shift<= 1000 ; shift+= 50 ) { uint clr = (Canvas.Grad((shift+ 1000.0 )/ 2000.0 ) & 0x00FFFFFF )| 0x40000000 ; int bar = Round(Canvas.Bar( double (_MouseX+shift))); double price = iHigh ( _Symbol , PERIOD_CURRENT ,bar); int x = int (Canvas.X( double (bar))); int y = ( int )_Y(price); Canvas.FillRectangleA(x,y,x+ 150 ,y- 60 ,clr); _CommXY(x+ 5 ,y- 55 , "high = " + DoubleToString (price, _Digits )); _Comment( "bar = " +( string )bar); _Comment( "time = " + TimeToString ( iTime ( _Symbol , PERIOD_CURRENT ,bar))); } Canvas.Update(); }

Особенности данной библиотеки:



при подключении библиотеки сразу создается один экземпляр с именем Canvas класса iCanvas, который является потомком класса CCanvas.

размер данного экземпляра составляет все окно. Далее при изменении размеров окна происходит автоматическое изменение размеров данного холста (кроме скриптов).

использование функции обработчика событий OnChartEvent является не обязательным.

внутри библиотеки также находится экземпляр структуры Window с именем W. Внутри этой структуры находятся и автоматически обновляются главные характеристики окна (кроме скриптов).

Структура Window:

struct Window { long ChartId; uint Color; int Width; int Height; int height[]; int Left_bar; double Right_bar; double Total_bars; int BarsInWind; double Y_min; double Y_max; double dy_pix; int dx_pix; int MouseX; int MouseY; double MouseBar; double MousePrice; datetime MouseTime; mouse_status MouseStatus; int IdEvent; long lparam; int MouseSubWin; int WindowsTotal; int SubWin; datetime time[]; };

Класс iCanvas:

class iCanvas : public CCanvas { private : datetime T[ 1 ]; double Pr[ 1 ]; bool FullWinCanvW; bool FullWinCanvH; public : iCanvas( long chart_id= 0 , int Xpos= 0 , int Ypos= 0 , string Name= "iCanvas" , int width= 0 , int height= 0 , ENUM_COLOR_FORMAT formatCF= COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE , int subwin=- 1 ); ~iCanvas() { Destroy(); ChartRedraw ();}; double X( double bar){ return (( double )W.Left_bar-bar)*W.dx_pix;}; double X( datetime Time); double Y( double Price) { if (W.dy_pix== 0 ) W.dy_pix= 1 ; return ((W.Y_max-Price)/W.dy_pix); }; double Price( int y) { return (W.Y_max-y*(W.Y_max-W.Y_min)/W.Height);}; double Bar( int x) { return (( double )W.Left_bar+ 1 -( double )x/( double )W.dx_pix);}; datetime TimePos( int x); double Close( int x) { CopyClose ( _Symbol , _Period , int (Bar(x)), 1 ,Pr); return Pr[ 0 ];}; double Open( int x) { CopyOpen ( _Symbol , _Period , int (Bar(x)), 1 ,Pr); return Pr[ 0 ];}; double High( int x) { CopyHigh ( _Symbol , _Period , int (Bar(x)), 1 ,Pr); return Pr[ 0 ];}; double Low( int x) { CopyLow ( _Symbol , _Period , int (Bar(x)), 1 ,Pr); return Pr[ 0 ];}; bool FullWinCanvWidth() { return FullWinCanvW;}; bool FullWinCanvHeight() { return FullWinCanvH;}; void Comm( string text) { TextOut (TextPosX,TextPosY,text,TextColor); TextPosY+=StepTextLine;}; void TextPosition( int x, int y) {TextPosX=x; TextPosY=y;}; void CurentFont( string FontName= "Courier New" , int size= 18 , int LineStep= 20 , color clr= clrDarkOrchid , double transp= 1.0 ); void TextPosition( double x, double y); void LineD( double x1, double y1, double x2, double y2, const uint clr); void LineDA( double x1, double y1, double x2, double y2, const uint clr); void LineVerticalA( int x, int y1, int y2, const uint clr); void LineHorizontalA( int x1, int x2, int y, const uint clr); void FillRectangleA( int x1, int y1, int x2, int y2, const uint clr); void MixColor( uint clr, uint &addr); void SetBack( const bool bck) { ObjectSetInteger (m_chart_id,m_objname, OBJPROP_BACK ,bck);} int TextPosX; int TextPosY; int StepTextLine; uint TextColor; ENUM_PROGRAM_TYPE ProgType; int SubWin; long Handle; };

если не нужен экземпляр класса Canvas на полное окно, то его можно удалить и (или) изменить на частичное окно

Например:

delete Canvas; Canvas= new iCanvas(0, 0 , 0 , "iCanvas" , 300 , 0 );

так же можно создавать новые экземпляры класса и инициализировать их в момент создания

например:

iCanvas C2(0, 300 , 200 , "Canvas2" , 200 , 150 , COLOR_FORMAT_XRGB_NOALPHA , 1 );

Внимание: Т.к. по умолчанию используется формат цвета с поддержкой прозрачности COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE , то при указании цвета необходимо учитывать старший байт прозрачности.

Если использовать имена цветов, например clrRed, то в таком случае цвет будет абсолютно прозрачным ввиду того, что байт прозрачности будет равным 0. Поэтому необходимо использовать функцию ColorToARGB (например ColorToARGB (clrRed)) или указывать цвет явно с указанием ненулевой прозрачности. Например, удобным является 16-ричное представление цвета 0xFFAABBCC, где FF-байт прозрачности, AA - байт красного цвета, BB - байт зеленого цвета, CC - байт синего цвета.



