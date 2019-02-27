MetaTrader 5 Platform Beta Build 1995: Economic Calendar, MQL5 applications as services and R language API
Great improvements! Thanks
Any chance that agents will use GPU cores for optimization processes?
i can't run metatrader with wine+docker+linux
Internal error 534
Any help?
i can't run metatrader with wine+docker+linux
Internal error 534
Any help?
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
New MetaTrader 5 Platform Build 1755
MetaQuotes Software Corp., 2018.01.18 11:08
We recommend anyone who has long been using 32-bit Wine for MetaTrader 5 due to the past incompatibility with the 64-bit terminal to upgrade Wine to the latest 64-bit version and re-install MetaTrader 5 in 64 bits.
Besides, make sure to set the Wine compatibility mode to at least Windows 7 instead of the default Windows XP. No more updates for Windows XP/2003/Vista will be released.We are also halting the development of the 32-bit versions of the MetaTrader 5 terminals. The updates for 32-bit MetaTrader 5 are to be completely stopped soon.
this didn't solved sergey
i can run the terminal (it open), but when i try to compile the Indicators / Examples, it simple don't compile, and give "internal error", any .EX5 file don't run, Internal Error 534
when i do the same outside docker, it runs without problem
even mounting the same wine directory from outside docker, inside the docker don't work (internal erro continue)
i'm using wine = windows 8.1, and using wine64
Here the full problem (version 1940, but same problem with last beta version):
---
Hi guys, i'm with problem running metatrader in linux
I'm using ubuntu 18, wine 4.0.4, 64bits version
I install metatrader without problems, but when i try to start any compiled indicator or anything else, i get a Internal Error 534
I didn't found the error in manual, could you help me identifing the problem? I can create a docker image with the exact problem if you need it
Here the log output, and the problem:
~/.wine/drive_c/Program Files/MetaTrader 5/logs$ cat 20190210.log
MP 0 14:02:06.274 Terminal update C:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5\MQL5 folder started
CE 0 14:02:06.457 Terminal update C:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5\MQL5 folder finished
KQ 0 14:02:06.516 Migration profiles copied from 'C:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5\profiles\charts' to 'C:\Program F
iles\MetaTrader 5\MQL5\Profiles\Charts'
GD 0 14:02:06.522 Migration symbolsets copied from 'C:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5\profiles\symbolsets' to 'C:\Pro
gram Files\MetaTrader 5\MQL5\Profiles\Symbolsets'
QF 0 14:02:06.524 Migration templates copied from 'C:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5\profiles\templates' to 'C:\Progr
am Files\MetaTrader 5\MQL5\Profiles\Templates'
EL 0 14:02:06.771 Terminal MetaTrader 5 x64 build 1940 started (MetaQuotes Software Corp.)
EG 0 14:02:06.773 Terminal Windows 7 Service Pack 1 (build 7601) on Wine 4.0 x64, IE 11, Intel Pentium 4 2.40GH
z, Memory: 10076 / 15929 Mb, Disk: 3 / 137 Gb, GMT-3
RN 0 14:02:06.773 Terminal C:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5
PD 0 14:02:06.783 Compiler full recompilation has been started
LM 0 14:02:11.732 Compiler full recompilation has been finished: 0 file(s) compiled
DI 0 14:02:22.224 Network demo account '15098111' was allocated on MetaQuotes-Demo
DP 0 14:02:23.670 LiveUpdate new version build 1983 (IDE: 1983, Tester: 1983) is available
HL 2 14:02:23.686 Network '15098111': authorization on 78.140.180.201:443 failed (Service is not available)
HH 0 14:02:31.734 Terminal exit initiated
RQ 0 14:02:31.947 Terminal stopped
the full recompilation returned 0 compiled files
at MetaEditor trying to compile any program return:
Internal compiler error AccountInfoSample.mq5
trying to execute an previously compiled file, i get this :
KP 2 14:18:29.918 Scripts loading of Teste (AUDUSD,H1) failed [532]
HG 2 14:18:34.102 Scripts loading of Teste (AUDUSD,H1) failed [532]
Bug report:
MT5 build 1997
Description: Cannot sync symbol when running as Services, and I guess this is why Bars is not working as well. EAs and scripts are fine, only in Services this piece of code does not work.
Sample code to run as Services:
void OnStart() { //--- string symbol="EURUSD"; //--- data on the symbol might be not synchronized with data on the server bool synchronized=false; //--- loop counter int attempts=0; while(attempts<5) { if(SeriesInfoInteger(symbol,0,SERIES_SYNCHRONIZED)) { //--- synchronization done, exit synchronized=true; break; } //--- increase the counter attempts++; Print("Attempt: ",attempts); //--- wait 1000 milliseconds till the next iteration Sleep(1000); } Print(SeriesInfoInteger(symbol,0,SERIES_SYNCHRONIZED)); int bars=Bars(symbol,PERIOD_D1); Print(bars); }
Best regards,
Romeu Bertho.
Bug report:
MT5 build 1997
Description: Cannot sync symbol when running as Services, and I guess this is why Bars is not working as well. EAs and scripts are fine, only in Services this piece of code does not work.
Sample code to run as Services:
Best regards,
Romeu Bertho.
Bars() fixed at Build 2005, but SeriesInfoInteger() like the code below still not working. This applies only to Services.
SeriesInfoInteger(symbol,0,SERIES_SYNCHRONIZED)
Best regards,
Romeu Bertho.
Bars() fixed at Build 2005, but SeriesInfoInteger() like the code below still not working. This applies only to Services.
Best regards,
Romeu Bertho.
SeriesInfoInteger(symbol,0,SERIES_SYNCHRONIZED)
For Services you can't use 0 for timeframe parameter. Usage of predefined timeframe (or symbol name) of the current chart forbidden in this case, because there is no current chart.
For Services you can't use 0 for timeframe parameter. Usage of predefined timeframe (or symbol name) of the current chart forbidden in this case, because there is no current chart.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
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The beta version of the updated MetaTrader 5 platform will be released on February 15, 2019. We invite traders to join testing and to evaluate updated platform features, as well as help developers fix errors.To update the MetaTrader 5 platform up to build 1995, navigate to Help \ Check Desktop Updates \ Latest Beta Version:
The final build of the new MetaTrader 5 platform will be released after the completion of public beta testing.
The new version features the following changes:
The Economic Calendar is our proprietary solution. Therein you will find over 600 financial news and indicators related to the 13 largest global economies: USA, European Union, Japan, UK, Canada, Australia, China among others. Relevant data is collected from open sources in real time.
The new version features updated contents and advanced event filters: by time, priority, currencies and countries.
The possibility to access the calendar data from MQL5 programs will be implemented soon.
Unlike Expert Advisors, indicators and scripts, services are not linked to a specific chart. Such applications run in the background and are launched automatically when the terminal is started (unless such an app was forcibly stopped).
Services can be managed from a new section within the Navigator window:
How to create services
To create a service template, use the corresponding MQL5 Wizard option. Services have one OnStart entry point, similar to scripts. At this point, you can implement an endless data receiving and handling cycle using network functions.
How to launch the services
To run multiple Expert Advisor or indicator copies with different parameters, you should launch them on different charts. In this case different program instances are created, which then operate independently. Services are not linked to charts, therefore a special mechanism has been implemented for the creation of service instances.
Select a service from the Navigator and click "Add service" in its context menu. This will open a standard MQL5 program dialog, in which you can enable/disable trading and access to signal settings, as well as set various parameters.
A service instance can be launched and stopped using the appropriate instance menu. To manage all instances, use the service menu.
The new feature will help beginners in learning how to interact with the platform. We have added over 100 interactive tips concerning the main platform features.
The filled area of the progress bar will increase whenever you perform appropriate actions and continue training.
- Tips are seamlessly displayed as a progress bar on the toolbar and thus they do not distract the user.
- Tips only appear for the actions which you have never performed in the platform.
- All
tips include interactive links, by which you can navigate to the
relevant interface elements. For example, a trading dialog or a menu
with the desired program can be launched straight from the tip.
We have prepared a special MetaTraderR package. It contains DLL for interactions between R and the MetaTrader 5 terminal, documentation and auxiliary r files. We are completing the package registration in the CRAN repository, after which it will be available for download and installation.
The package can be installed using a special command:
The list of supported commands will be further expanded.
CharArrayToStruct copies a uchar array to a POD structure.
StructToCharArray copies a POD structure to a uchar array.
StringReserve reserves for a string the memory buffer of the specified size.
StringSetLength sets the specified string length in characters.
ArrayRemove removes from an array the specified number of elements starting with the specified index.
ArrayInsert inserts to a receiver array the specified number of elements from the source array, starting with the specified index.
ArrayReverse reverses in an array the specified number of elements starting with the specified index.
Testing completed using this function is considered successful. After the function call, the trading history obtained during testing and all trade statistics are passed to the terminal.
The update will be available through the LiveUpdate system.