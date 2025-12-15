How to Start with Metatrader 5 - page 144

Sergey Golubev, 2025.01.17 07:15

Developing a multi-currency Expert Advisor (Part 15): Preparing EA for real trading

Developing a multi-currency Expert Advisor (Part 15): Preparing EA for real trading

We have already achieved certain results in the previous articles, but there is still much to do. The end result we would like to see is a multi-currency EA that can be set to work on a real account or several real accounts with different brokers. So far, our efforts have been focused on achieving good trading results during testing, since without this it is impossible to achieve good trading with a developed EA on a real account. Now that we have more or less decent test results, we can look a little towards ensuring correct operation on a real account.

 

Sergey Golubev, 2025.01.31 18:16

Developing a multi-currency Expert Advisor (Part 16): Impact of different quote histories on test results

Developing a multi-currency Expert Advisor (Part 16): Impact of different quote histories on test results

In the previous article, we started preparing the multi-currency EA for trading on a real account. As part of the preparation process, we added support for different names of trading instruments, automatic completion of trading when you want to change the settings of trading strategies, and correct resumption of the EA after restarting for various reasons.

 

Sergey Golubev, 2025.03.14 07:58

Developing a multi-currency Expert Advisor (Part 17): Further preparation for real trading

Developing a multi-currency Expert Advisor (Part 17): Further preparation for real trading

In one of the previous articles, we already turned our attention to the EA improvements necessary for working on real accounts. Until now, our efforts have been focused mainly on getting acceptable EA results in the strategy tester. Real trading requires much more preparations.

 
Very good results in Tester with some .set and .ini files ! Congrats!

 

Sergey Golubev, 2025.04.15 15:48

Developing a multi-currency Expert Advisor (Part 18): Automating group selection considering forward period

We have implemented automation of the second stage of optimization using the forward period. Again, no clear advantages were identified. The task turned out to be much broader and required more time than we initially expected. In the process, many new questions arose that are still waiting for their turn.

We were able to see that if a forward period falls on an unsuccessful period of the EA's work, then we seem not to be able to use it to select good combinations of parameters.


 
Sergey Golubev:

I decided to create this thread to help to myself and to the others to start with Metatrader 5.

I am experienced in MT4 and in forex in general (i hope : ) but we traders really need to collect all the information about it in one place.
I will make some posts about 'how I am starting with MT5'. :)

Please make your any question about Metatrader 5 and I will try to answer them,
or we will reply all together.

Hello Sergey,  

Kindly assist me with setting up my screen on MQT5 I have it downloaded on my laptop, It frozen not working, I logged in with google now.

Is it possible to find the trading platform on this one ?

Beginner Lelo

 
Ntsiki Ncoco #:

Hello Sergey,  

Kindly assist me with setting up my screen on MQT5 I have it downloaded on my laptop, It frozen not working, I logged in with google now.

Is it possible to find the trading platform on this one ?

Beginner Lelo

Are you about Metatrader 5 trading platform?
If yes so - your computer should be on 64-bit Windows, and Microsoft Edge should be installed on computer.
Because MT5 is working with 64-bit Windows only.

Yes, I am on my laptop now, and MT5 is downloaded and installed. But I connected MT5 to the trading accounts and the price is moved on the charts because of that.

-------------------

This is the information to start with -

Sergey Golubev, 2025.04.11 16:26

Find Metatrader broker (there are a lot of Metatrader brokers, use google to find), and open the account according to their condition on their websites.
Try with demo first.

1. The article - MQL5.community - User Memo 

2. MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account

3. Where Do I start from?
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/212020 

4. MetaTrader 5 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual 

5. How to make a search on the forum
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/193510 

6. Find a Server by the Broker's Name: 
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820

7. My list of brokers: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/353226/page3


 
Ntsiki Ncoco #:
I logged in with google now

Where did you login to? To this forum?
Your password is google related password, and you can not fill Community tab of Metatrader because of that?
If yes so you can change your password to be native one:

Sergey Golubev, 2020.08.05 21:49

If you forgot your password, or you registered using google or facebook so use the following link to get new password for example:
https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_forgotten

 

Sergey Golubev, 2025.05.31 07:03

Developing a multi-currency Expert Advisor (Part 19): Creating stages implemented in Python

We accomplished the task and the hypothesis was confirmed. So, next looked at how we could improve the results of such automatic selection. It turned out that if we split the set of all single instances into a relatively small number of clusters and make sure that instances from the same cluster do not end up in it when selecting a group, then this will help not only improve the trading results of the final EA, but also reduce the time for the selection process itself. 

To perform clustering, we used a ready-made library scikit-learn for Python, or, more precisely, the implementation of the K-Means algorithm. This is not the only clustering algorithm, but considering other possible ones, comparing and choosing the best one, as applied to this problem, was beyond the acceptable limits. Therefore, essentially the first algorithm that came to hand was taken, and the results obtained using it turned out to be quite good.


 

Installing MetaTrader 5 and Other MetaQuotes Apps on HarmonyOS NEXT

Installing MetaTrader 5 and Other MetaQuotes Apps on HarmonyOS NEXT

Huawei users running HarmonyOS NEXT can now easily install and use MetaTrader 5, MetaTrader 4, and other MetaQuotes applications. This is possible thanks to DroiTong, a compatible tool available in the Huawei AppGallery that enables you to run Android apps on HarmonyOS NEXT. This guide will walk you through the straightforward process of getting these essential applications up and running on your device.
Installing MetaTrader 5 and Other MetaQuotes Apps on HarmonyOS NEXT
Installing MetaTrader 5 and Other MetaQuotes Apps on HarmonyOS NEXT
  • www.mql5.com
Easily install MetaTrader 5 and other MetaQuotes apps on HarmonyOS NEXT devices using DroiTong. A detailed step-by-step guide for your phone or laptop.
