How to Start with Metatrader 5 - page 144
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Buying or Selling all 7 pairs
Sergey Golubev, 2025.01.17 07:15
Developing a multi-currency Expert Advisor (Part 15): Preparing EA for real trading
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Buying or Selling all 7 pairs
Sergey Golubev, 2025.01.31 18:16
Developing a multi-currency Expert Advisor (Part 16): Impact of different quote histories on test results
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Buying or Selling all 7 pairs
Sergey Golubev, 2025.03.14 07:58
Developing a multi-currency Expert Advisor (Part 17): Further preparation for real trading
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Buying or Selling all 7 pairs
Sergey Golubev, 2025.04.15 15:48
Developing a multi-currency Expert Advisor (Part 18): Automating group selection considering forward period
We have implemented automation of the second stage of optimization using the forward period. Again, no clear advantages were identified. The task turned out to be much broader and required more time than we initially expected. In the process, many new questions arose that are still waiting for their turn.
We were able to see that if a forward period falls on an unsuccessful period of the EA's work, then we seem not to be able to use it to select good combinations of parameters.
I decided to create this thread to help to myself and to the others to start with Metatrader 5.
I am experienced in MT4 and in forex in general (i hope : ) but we traders really need to collect all the information about it in one place.
I will make some posts about 'how I am starting with MT5'. :)
Please make your any question about Metatrader 5 and I will try to answer them,
or we will reply all together.
Hello Sergey,
Kindly assist me with setting up my screen on MQT5 I have it downloaded on my laptop, It frozen not working, I logged in with google now.
Is it possible to find the trading platform on this one ?
Beginner Lelo
Hello Sergey,
Kindly assist me with setting up my screen on MQT5 I have it downloaded on my laptop, It frozen not working, I logged in with google now.
Is it possible to find the trading platform on this one ?
Beginner Lelo
Are you about Metatrader 5 trading platform?
If yes so - your computer should be on 64-bit Windows, and Microsoft Edge should be installed on computer.
Because MT5 is working with 64-bit Windows only.
Yes, I am on my laptop now, and MT5 is downloaded and installed. But I connected MT5 to the trading accounts and the price is moved on the charts because of that.
-------------------
This is the information to start with -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Can i get any Free Tutorial for Forex Trading?
Sergey Golubev, 2025.04.11 16:26
Find Metatrader broker (there are a lot of Metatrader brokers, use google to find), and open the account according to their condition on their websites.
Try with demo first.
1. The article - MQL5.community - User Memo
2. MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account
3. Where Do I start from?
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/212020
4. MetaTrader 5 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual
5. How to make a search on the forum
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/193510
6. Find a Server by the Broker's Name:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820
7. My list of brokers: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/353226/page3
I logged in with google now
Where did you login to? To this forum?
Your password is google related password, and you can not fill Community tab of Metatrader because of that?
If yes so you can change your password to be native one:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
i can't login with my google account because mt4 pc terminal not have google login options
Sergey Golubev, 2020.08.05 21:49If you forgot your password, or you registered using google or facebook so use the following link to get new password for example:
https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_forgotten
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Buying or Selling all 7 pairs
Sergey Golubev, 2025.05.31 07:03
Developing a multi-currency Expert Advisor (Part 19): Creating stages implemented in Python
We accomplished the task and the hypothesis was confirmed. So, next looked at how we could improve the results of such automatic selection. It turned out that if we split the set of all single instances into a relatively small number of clusters and make sure that instances from the same cluster do not end up in it when selecting a group, then this will help not only improve the trading results of the final EA, but also reduce the time for the selection process itself.
To perform clustering, we used a ready-made library scikit-learn for Python, or, more precisely, the implementation of the K-Means algorithm. This is not the only clustering algorithm, but considering other possible ones, comparing and choosing the best one, as applied to this problem, was beyond the acceptable limits. Therefore, essentially the first algorithm that came to hand was taken, and the results obtained using it turned out to be quite good.
Installing MetaTrader 5 and Other MetaQuotes Apps on HarmonyOS NEXT